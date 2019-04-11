North states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Firing in Kairana's Shamli after unidentified persons try to force way into polling booth



North states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: As polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, firing has been reported from Kairana after villagers clashed with the security forces.

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani is set to file her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied her. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi too is going to file her nomination papers for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat shortly. Both leaders kickstarted their journey with extensive pooja archana and will subsequently hold roadshows and public rallies.

Reports of NaMo food packets being distributed near poll booths in Noida have come out. Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer L Venkateshwarlu has sought a report from Noida District Magistrare on this issue.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has tweeted out a video of a polling officer clarifying that polling was delayed in Poonch district at several polling stations because the EVM button against the Congress party was not working.

Few Dalit voters in Shamli Naya Bazaar have alleged that they were not allowed to cast their votes despite having their names on the voters list. A voter broke down while narrating his ordeal as he alleged that he could find his name in the electoral roll and also had the voting slip. He claimed that the polling officers did not allow them to cast their vote because they were Dalits.

Naxals triggered an IED blast on Thursday morning in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting is underway, a senior police official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. Narayanpur comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha seat.

10.2 percent voting has been recorded in Naxal-hit Bastar seat in Chhattisgarh till 9 am. Meanwhile, in Shyamgiri area of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, voters decided to defy Naxal threats and come out to vote. This is the same place where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Naxal attack two days ago. The attack was deemed an effort to derail the polling process and induce fear in voters to prevent them from participating in elections.

Former Union minister and sitting BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan has complained about 'fake voting' at some booths. The BJP leader was apparently miffed at EC officials for allowing burqa-clad women to cast their vote without checking their identity. While raising his point, Balyan said. "EC officials said they don't have a woman official to identify the faces of women in burqa, but I say that what's the problem if male officers see their faces. And if they have a problem, then they should sit at home." The BJP leader, however, within seconds clarified his comment saying, "What I mean is that this is EC officials' responsibility. Under rules, they should at least verify the identities of voters."

News18 reported that an explosive device has reportedly been found outside the Anwaran Salaiya booth number 9 of the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. The local police authorities have sent the bomb disposal squad and the voting has begun at a safe distance from the site where the explosive were discovered.

Among the biggest fights in phase 1, are two Union ministers in northern states. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the sitting BJP lawmaker in Nagpur, is pitted against Congress candidate Nana Patole in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Patole was a BJP candidate in the last term, but he later switched over to Congress citing autocracy in party's top brass. Union Minister Satya Pal Singh, a retired IPS officer is seeking re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, and is up against Jayant Chaudhary, the son of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) founder Ajit Singh.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the sitting BJP lawmaker, is pitted against Congress candidate Nana Patole in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Polling station set up in Jagti Colony, for kashmiri migrants hailing from Baramulla constituency wears a deserted look. Jagti Colony is a resettlement camp for displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants, and is currently home to 4000 Hindu families, after the exodus in 1990s. The camp is located in Nagrota Area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting has begun in all seats in the northern states. Meanwhile in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS sarsanghchalak, was among the first few voters queuing up at the polling booth to cast their vote

In the first phase of Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. In northern India, polling will be held in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

While the voting in most of the constituencies will begin at 7 am and end by 6 pm, timings in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) could be either 7 am to 5 pm, 7 am-4 pm, or 7 am-3 pm, according to the Press Information Bureau.

In Bihar, four Lok Sabha constituencies — Gaya, Jamui, Nawada and Aurangabad — will go to polls on Thursday where nearly six million voters would decide the fate of 44 candidates. Prominent among those who are the fray in these constituencies are LJP MP from Jamui Chirag Paswan who is locked in a straight contest with his predecessor RLSP's Bhudeo Chaudhary. Chaudhary, who was earlier with the JD(U), had won the seat in 2009 as an NDA candidate.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling will take place in eight Lok Sabha seats of the western region from 7 am to 6 pm.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all-out efforts to retain all the eight Lok Sabha seats while the fledgling Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance (also known as gathbandhan) too is going all out to upset the saffron party's prospects.

The communally sensitive seat of Muzaffarnagar will see a clash of titans with RLD chief Ajit Singh locking horns with sitting BJP lawmaker Sanjeev Balyan.

For the saffron party, the Kairana parliamentary constituency holds immense significance as it had tasted defeat in the Lok Sabha bye-election in 2018.

The fate of three Union ministers — VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) will also be tested in this phase.

Prominent names among the 96 candidates in fray during the first phase in Uttar Pradesh include Imran Masood (Congress) and Raghav Lakhanpal (BJP) from Saharanpur, and Tabassum Begum (SP) from Kairana.

In Bijnor, Congress candidate and former Uttar Pradesh minister (during Mayawati's tenure) Naseemuddin Siddiqui will challenge Raja Bharatendra Singh, while in Meerut, BJP's Rajendra Agarwal will be hoping for a repeat of 2014, while BSP's Hazi Mohammad Yaqub will be trying to checkmate him.

In Baghpat, Union minister Satyapal Singh is pitted against Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), son of Ajit Singh.

Dolly Sharma of the Congress is contesting against Union minister VK Singh, while in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it's Union minister and BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma versus Arvind Kumar Singh of the Congress.

Politically crucial Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Of the 80 seats in UP, SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, and the RLD will contest on three seats. UP will have seven-phase polling.

The Naxal-affected Bastar is the only Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh going to polls on Thursday amid tight security and looming threat from Maoists who have called for a boycott of elections.

In a grim reminder of the challenges being faced by security forces, Naxals carried out a major attack on Tuesday in Dantewada district, which is part of the Bastar parliamentary constituency, the only seat in the state to vote in the first phase. BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in the attack which came two days before polling.

The Bastar Lok Sabha (ST) constituency, where seven candidates are in the fray, consists of eight Assembly seats. Polling in four of them — Dantewada, Konta, Bijapur and Narayanpur — will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. The remaining four Assembly segments — Bastar, Chitrakot, Kondagaon and Jagdalpur — will see voting between 7 am and 5 pm.

In Uttarakhand, an interesting battle is on the cards in the five Lok Sabha seats going to polls on Thursday with the BJP banking on the success of Balakot air strikes to garner votes and the Congress betting on the alleged Rafale scam to dent the prospects of the saffron party.

As in the past elections, the BJP and the Congress are once again locked in straight contests on all the five seats which have been going en bloc to either of them alternately. In 2009, the Congress had won all the seats while the BJP wrested them in 2014. The saffron party is confident of retaining its 5-0 tally while the Congress is making every effort to stage a comeback in the hill-state after the 2017 Assembly poll rout when the BJP won 57 of the 70 seats to storm to power.

In Jammu and Kashmir, more than 33 lakh voters will decide the fate of 33 candidates in the twin parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Baramulla which are going to polls on Thursday. The separatists have called for a strike on Thursday to protest against the elections and the "NIA aggression" against Hurriyat Conference leaders and their kin.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.