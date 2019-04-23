North states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: In Bihar's Madhepura, JD(U) minister faces ousted party founder Sharad Yadav

North states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: The northern states which are set to go to polls in the third phase of the general election are Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar. The third phase of polling for ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan.
In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will be held in a part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, where election is being held in three phases due to security reasons. There are 18 candidates in the fray for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress has fielded its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on the National Conference ticket.
The third phase of polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan, besides those of senior party leader Azam Khan and film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada. The BJP had won seven out of the 10 seats in 2014, while the SP bagged three. Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav are seeking re-election from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad seats respectively. Mulayam has said this will he his last contest.
Voting will be held in seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh — Raipur, Raigarh, Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur and Durg — of which the BJP had won six in 2014. The Congress, buoyed by its victory in the Assembly elections in 2018, is hoping to improve its tally in the state.
In the high-profile Durg seat, the Congress has fielded its former MLA Pratima Chandrakar, who belongs to the
influential Kurmi OBC community. Durg is the only Lok Sabha seat which the Congress won in the state in the 2014 general elections. After the Congress' win in the 2017's Assembly polls, its Durg MP Tamradhwaj Sahu was inducted into the state cabinet as home minister. The BJP has fielded its former MLA Vijay Baghel, who also belongs to the Kurmi community, in Durg.
In Raipur seat, the BJP has fielded Sunil Soni, vice-president of the state unit, while denying ticket to seven- term MP Ramesh Bais. Soni is pitted against Congress' Pramod Dubey, the mayor of the Raipur Municipal Corporation.
In Bihar, close to nine million voters will be deciding the fates of 82 candidates in Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria Lok Sabha constituencies. Four sitting MPs Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul), her husband Pappu Yadav (Madhepura), Sarfaraz Alam (Araria) and Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Khagaria) would seek to retain their respective seats.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout.
The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.
08:20 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election voting latest update: Impressive voter turnout in early hours of polling
In the Khadgava village in Koriya district in Chhattisgarh, a large number of people have turned up for voting in the early hours.
Input by Chandrakant Pargir, 101Reporters
08:06 (IST)
Kasganj election voting latest update: Malfunctioning EVMs delay voting at several booths, Muslim voters see red
Nargis, a Muslim voter from the Nabab Tarora booth number 320 in Kasganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the EVMs have been shut in an attempt to stop Muslim voters from casting their votes. The voting at this booth could not be started yet due to EVM snag. The voting machines have developed snags at booth number 315, 376 and 369 as well in Kasganj Lok Sabha constituency.
Input by Ayush Bharadwaj, 101Reportes.
08:01 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest update: Mehbooba Mufti's constituency goes to poll amid heavy security arrangements
The polling started here for Anantnag parliamentary seat amid heavy security. More than 170 companies of security forces have been deployed in the constituency for polling where former Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, is pitted against Congress state president, GA Mir and NC leader, Hasnain Masoodi, who is a former judge.
The polling is being carried out on Anantnag constituency in three phases starting with Anantnag district today while the voting on the three other districts of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama will be held in subsequent two phases. The seat was vacant since 2017 after the death of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and elections couldn't be held earlier as the authorities feared violence after 8 people were killed during the by-polls on Srinagar constituency at the time.
The polling began amid a Kashmir-wide shutdown which was observed on the call of seperatists here against the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman, Mohammad Yaseen Malik. The authorities have set up more than 700 polling stations a across the district.
08:00 (IST)
07:54 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Dissent in Mahagathbandhan over Congress candidate from Supaul
Supaul seat had come into existence in 2008 after delimitation. First election was held in 2009 when JD(U) candidate Vishwa Mohan Kumar had won. But in 2014 general election JD(U) had lost the seat to Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan. Ranjeet is one of the prominent leaders in Bihar Congress. Ranjeet Ranjan is wife of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.
Congress has given her a ticket for the second time but this time it is not going to be an easy contest. One of the reasons behind this is the unhappiness over Ranjeet's candidature within Congress ally RJD. This stems mainly from the fact that Pappu Yadav is contesting against RJD candidate from Madhepura. According to RJD sources, local party leaders were not campaigning for her as part of pressure building tactics to force Pappu Yadav o withdraw his candidature.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
07:38 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Voting begins in Yadav clan's bastion
The 10 seats where elections are underway in Uttar Pradesh are Pilibhit, Bareilly, Budaun, Moradabad, Aonla, Sambhal and Rampur in the northern Rohilkhand region and Firozabad, Etah and Mainpuri in the Doab region, located in the heart of Uttar Pradesh.
It has a substantial chunk of Muslim and Dalit population, especially in the Rohilkhand region while the southern middle Doab belt is largely dominated by other backward classes (OBCs) - politically empowered by the rise of Samajwadi Party.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, hails from this region and had managed to retain his hold even in the 2014 Modi wave. Four members of the UP's largest political clan are in fray in this phase.
07:26 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Triangular contest in prestigious Madhepura seat
Rome me Pope, Madhepura me Gop (member of Yadav community)! This proverb is often used to denote the electoral importance of Yadav community in Madhepura. Once represented by two former Bihar chief ministers — BP Mandal, first Yadav chief minister of Bihar and chairman of the notable Mandal Commision and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav — Madhepura, this election is witnessing a three-cornered fight.
Due to the substantial Yadav population, and the community's political clout, all parties have fielded a Yadav candidates from here.
RJD has given ticket to JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav who had won this seat four times on the tickets of Janta Dal and JD(U). He had fought this seat in 2014 too from JD(U) but lost to RJD candidate and tainted leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.
This time around, the dynamics have changed completely. After a falling out with Nitish, Sharad is the Mahagathbandhan candidate, while Pappu has floated his own political outfir Jan Adhikar Party (JAP). On the other hand JD(U) has given ticket to Dinesh Chandra Yadav, a minister in Nitish's cabinet. Given the separate vote banks of both JD(U) and RJD, Pappu’s entry has made the contest triangular.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
07:16 (IST)
07:00 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Polls a prestige issue for Nitish Kumar as JD(U) candidate faces Sharad Yadav
Five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar – Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Jhanjharpur and Khagaria will go to polls in the third phase of general elections on 23 April.
The BJPs ally JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded state minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav from Madhepura seat, which also happens to be the birth place of Mandal Commission architect BP Mandal.
The seat has become a prestige issue for Nitish Kumar who stayed several consecutive nights in the district, covering other constituencies during the daytime, understandably preparing strategy to ensure that his candidate does not lose to associate-turned-adversary Sharad Yadav, who revolted when the party boss decided to return to the BJP-led NDA a couple of years ago.
06:31 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Phase 3 to decide fate of 3 members of Mulayam's clan The third phase of polling for ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan. The three Yadav family members who are seeking re-election respectively from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad in this phase are Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews, Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav. Pitted against Akshay Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, is another brother of the party patriarch, Shivpal Yadav, who has fallen out with Samajwadi Party president Aklhilesh Yadav, and fighting from Fiorozabad after floating a new political outfit, Pragateesheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).
06:24 (IST)
Polling for third phase to begin at 7.00 am As many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Tuesday, 23 April, across 14 states and Union Territories in Phase 3 of the 2019 general election. The Northern states will include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India, polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir among the Northern states, where voting will end early.