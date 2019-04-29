North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Upset with delay in polling, Barmer man destroys EVM machine

North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: A man broke the EVM machine at Harsani polling booth in Barmer as he was upset with the delay in polling. He said he had to wait for a long time in a queue. Officials replaced the unit, after which polling continued.

A woman in the Dateli village of Lakhimpur Kheri district has alleged that the returning officer had asked her to press the button of BJP's symbol. The returning officer Pradeep Kumar was suspended immediately after this incident came to the notice of district administration.

In what seems to be the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, voters have been posting their videos and pictures from inside the polling booth and with EVM machines while casting their votes. As many as five separate photographs are in circulation on social media from Auraiya and Kanpur Dehat.

"They hurled abuses at us, humiliated polling booth agents of parties, and made them crouch down in punishment," villagers of Chiplotha in Jhansi constituency said about the Election Commission's flying squad. Booth agents of BJP and BSP were allegedly hit with sticks, said villagers.

Akbarpur sector magistrate Rajesh Kumar was found in an inebriated condition at the Jhinjhak police station in Kanpur Dehat. He was taken for the medical examination by senior officials.

As many as 127 complaints of EVM malfunctioning have been registered at a helpline started by Congress, claims the party. Complaints of booth capturing have also come been reported at Jhaltapatan, booth number 67 in Jodhpur, and booth number 224 of Barmer. Congress leaders have filed complaints to the respective collectors.

Aides of former BJP leader and present JD(U) spokesperson Lalan Singh have allegedly captured booth number 313 in Lakhisarai, which is a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. No one is being allowed to enter the booth, say reports.

EVM malfunctions continued to be the bane of Election Commission and voters' lives even in Phase 4 with several booths in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan yet to begin polling. At booth number 316 in Lakhisarai of Munger Lok Sabha constituency, zero votes have been cast. An EVM malfunction was also reported at booth number 14 in Zila Parishad Bhavan of Munger LS constituency.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has cast his vote. Kanhaiya had started his campaign saying he is a local and his campaign team has coined the phrase 'Neta nahi beta' to establish the sentiment among local people that he is like their son. He entered the booth with the message on his lips that those dissing Begusarai would need to answer to the people of the region. He is contesting against BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath cast his vote at Shikarpur in Chhindwara. His son Nakul is in the fray from the constituency.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote at booth number 33, at Jhalawar-Baran in the state. The key candidates from this constituency are Dushyant Singh from the BJP, Pramod Sharma from INC and Badree Lal from BSP among other independent candidates. EVM machines at Maulana Azad School at Jodhpur and at Chaupasani Housing Board were reported to have been faulty, resulting in protests by voters. Voting was stopped for almost half an hour at booth number 19 in Dungarpur, a part of Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling has started in all booths of Uttar Pradesh. EVM snags have already been reported in booth numbers 160 and 161 in Chhibramau of Kannauj and 111 of Hamirpur. Booth number 418 in Etawah may have been designated a model polling booth, but 45 minutes after polling has begun elsewhere, an angry voter says voting is yet to begin there.

Samajwadi Party on Sunday night wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission after the local police allegedly put a few senior leaders in Kannauj under house arrest as a precautionary measure ahead of polling. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav, is contesting on a party ticket from Kannauj.

BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh has cast his vote in Begusarai, the most high profile Parliamentary constituency in Bihar right now. It will see a three corner contest with former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar debuting in electoral politics with CPI ticket against RJD's Tanvir Hasan who has been MLC for more than two decades. and BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh who often hits the headline with controversial statements.

Tanvir was RJD candidate in the 2014 election and stood second. BJP had won the seat. Giriraj had been earlier reluctant to contest from Begusarai. His Nawada seat had been given to the BJP's NDA partner Lok Janshakti Party. He had even said that that he would not contest from any other seat.

In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, 72 constituencies across the country will go to polls. An electorate of 12.79 core voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates from at least nine states.

Specifically, 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will vote in Phase 4 on Monday.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these 72 seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal.

In Maharashtra, where the election will end with this phase, the Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in the state's northern region and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.

During campaigning, which remained centred around nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo rural as well as urban voters by highlighting the infrastructural and development work carried out under his rule.

For his part, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to project the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme "NYAY" as a gamechanger for the poor.

Another state where BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 is Rajasthan. Congress appears to have made a comeback in the state after winning the Assembly election with a narrow majority in December 2018.

In Uttar Pradesh, most of the 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP. In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, which SP won, defied the "Modi wave" that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.

The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies that vote in Phase 4 — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).

In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance. The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat, which will witness a contest between the political Left and Right, with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Monday's voting in three constituencies will be the first phase in the BJP-ruled Jharkhand. Addressing poll rallies in Jharkhand this week, a host of top BJP leaders, including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, appealed to the people to re-elect the NDA to take forward the development work and protect the country.

No national level leaders of Opposition parties campaigned in the three seats — Lohardaga (ST), Chatra and Palamu (SC) — in the run-up to the election.

Electioneering in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, remained by and large peaceful. The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama and has 16 Assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is expected. Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara. The by-election to the Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Kamal Nath is in the fray, will also be held on Monday.

