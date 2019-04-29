Sponsored by

North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: In clear poll code violation, youngsters take selfies, photos inside Uttar Pradesh polling booths of EVMs

Politics FP Staff Apr 29, 2019 12:42:10 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:30 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Clash between cops, stone-pelters in Lakhisarai

    Police and people are now engaged in a clash at Rampur polling booth in Lakhisarai, a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. Police said they had to resort to lathi-charge as protesters had started stone pelting. Both the District Magistrate and Superintendent of the Police are present at the scene right now.

    Inputs by Happy Singh Chawla, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:26 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Maoist-dominated segment sees enthusiasm from voters

    Patepur is one of the six Assembly segments in Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar which is affected by left-wing extremism. Voters have started queuing up at polling booths in Patepur since early morning amid tight security arrangements. BJP state chief Nityanand Rai and Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, are among the top contenders in Ujiarpur, while BSP’s Navin Kumar and Ajay Kumar of the CPI-M are also in contest.

    Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
     
    Stone pelting at Kulgam amidst shutdown
     
    Several incidents of stone pelting took place Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is underway for election to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, police said.
     
    "Isolated incidents of stone pelting near polling stations have been reported from various parts of Kulgam district but the situation is under control due to timely action of security forces," a police official said. He said there were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the stone pelting incidents so far.
     
    PTI

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
     
    State records 21.18 % voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Shahjahanpur 21.66%
    • Kheri 23.52%
    • Hardoi 21.01%
    • Misrikh 21.37%
    • Unnao 21.23%
    • Farrukhabad 21.68%
    • Etawah 19.13%
    • Kannauj 18.31%
    • Kanpur 19.88%
    • Akbarpur 19.62%
    • Jalaun 18.84%
    • Jhansi 25.33%
    • Hamirpur 23.31%

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates
     
    State records 29.19 % voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Rajasthan, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Tonk-Sawai Madhopur 23.99%
    • Ajmer 28.61%
    • Pali 25.77%
    • Jodhpur 29.85%
    • Barmer 33.01%
    • Jalore 30.07%
    • Udaipur 29.39%
    • Banswara 31.25%
    • Chhitorgarh 30.04%
    • Rajsamand 29.13%
    • Bhilwara 28.88%
    • Kota 28.87%
    • Jhalawar-Baran 30.90%

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Maharashtra election voting latest updates
     
    State records 16.47% voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Maharashtra, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Nandurbar 21.93%
    • Dhule 18.12%
    • Dindori 19.70%
    • Nashik 14.45%
    • Palghar 20.22%
    • Bhiwandi 14.09%
    • Kalyan 8.12%
    • Thane 12.94%
    • Mumbai North 19.11%
    • Mumbai North West 17.21%
    • Mumbai North East 18.14%
    • Mumbai North Central 12.23%
    • Mumbai South Central 17.05%
    • Mumbai South 15.06%
    • Maval 18.04%
    • Shirur 16.21%
    • Shirdi 19.82%

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
     
    State records 26.62% voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Sidhi 22.84%
    • Shahdol 31.09%
    • Jabalpur 22.44%
    • Mandla 27.47%
    • Balaghat 28.82%
    • Chhindwara 27.69%

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates
     
    State records 29.21% voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Jharkhand, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Chatra 29.12%
    • Lohardaga 28.78%
    • Palamu 29.57%

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates
     
    State records 18.26% voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Bihar, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
    • Darbhanga 17.68%
    • Ujiarpur 15.97%
    • Samastipur 16.64%
    • Begusarai 21.56%
    • Munger 18.76%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:06 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Munger zila parishad head in custody after reports of violence

    Police resorted to lathicharge at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, after violence in the region. Nunu Babu, head of the Zila Parishad, hs been taken in custody.

    Inputs by Happy Singh Chawla, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:00 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates

    Voters post photos of EVM machine, polling booth in MCC violation

    In what seems to be a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, four voters have posted their videos and pictures from polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

    Inputs by Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101Reporters

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    Sunny Deol, Prem Singh Chandumajra file nomination papers 

    BJP's candidate for the Gurdaspur seat, actor Sunny Deol, filed his nomination papers on Monday. Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal filed his nomination for the Anandpur Sahib seat at Ropar.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:49 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Farrukhabad villagers boycott polling

    The Kayamganj tehsildar has rushed to Chikma village after getting news of villagers boycotting polling there. Not even a single vote has been cast in protest against lack of development in the region.

    Inputs by Shiv Kumar Mishra, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:47 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Clash reported at Shahjahanpur

    A minor clash was reported at booth number 141 in Shahjahapur during polling on Monday. Police have detained few persons and injured have been rushed to the hospital.

    Inputs by Santosh Kumar, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:45 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    22 lakh seized from Congress candidate

    Income Tax officials raided the AK International Hotel in the presence of DDC Vijay Jadhav and SDO Megha Bharadwaj at 3 am this morning and seized 22 lakh from the room of Gopal Sahu, who is the Congress candidate from Hazaribagh​.

    Input by Anand Dutta, 101Reporters

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Rajasthan election polling latest updates

    Women boycott election after not being able to meet Gehlot

    Several women from the Khatik community of the Mahamandir area in Jodhpur boycotted polling after they were unable to meet chief minister Ashok Gehlot at the polling booth where he had come to cast his vote. They have not been receiving drinking water for the last one month. The women started protesting soon after realising that they would not be able to meet Gehlot. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

    Inputs by Rajendra Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates

    Several polling booths see zero turnout

    So far, at four polling booths in Kulgam not a single vote has been cast till 10:30 am. At six polling booths at Frisal Higher Secondary School in Kulgam, out of 4,358 voters only 52 have cast their votes as of 11 am.

    Inputs by Mudassir Kuloo, 101 Reporters

  • 11:37 (IST)

  • Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates

    Complete shutdown across south Kashmir affects turnout figures

    As most of the polling booths remain deserted in Kulgam, the complete shutdown across south Kashmir called for by the Joint Resistance Leadership – an amalgam of separatist bodies – could be called a success. “We are not voting because it means nothing for us,” Abrara Ahmad, a resident of Yaripora told Firstpost. “We even don’t know who has stood in elections.”

    Yaripora is infested with militancy and the streets were deserted on Monday morning. The authorities have put in place stringent security measures in the entire district to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of elections. The state government has suspended mobile Internet service in central and south Kashmir since last night. All the 433 polling booths in Kulgam district have been designated as hypersensitive.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:20 (IST)

    Jhansi election voting latest updates
     
     
    Villagers allege misbehaviour by Election Commission's flying squad 
     
     
    "They hurled abuses at us, humiliated polling booth agents of parties, and made them crouch down in punishment," villagers of Chiplotha in Jhansi constituency said about the Election Commission's flying squad. Booth agents of BJP and BSP were allegedly hit with sticks, said villagers.
     
     
    Inputs by Ajay Jha, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:10 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates
     
     
    Jaisalmer villagers boycott polling over lack of drinking water
     
     
    Polling was boycotted at booth number 262 in Jaisalmer on Monday. It has been one month that drinking water supply has been stopped at Kotadi village in Fatehgarh tehsil. Voters are now sitting at the gates of the polling booth and boycotting elections.
     

    Inputs by Rajendra Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:01 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates
     
     
    Congress helpline gets 127 EVM glitch complaints

    As many as 127 complaints of EVM malfunctioning have been registered at a helpline started by Congress, claims the party. Complaints of booth capturing have also come been reported at Jhaltapatan, booth number 67 in Jodhpur, and booth number 224 of Barmer. Congress leaders have filed complaints to the respective collectors.

    Inputs by Rajendra Sharma, 101Reporters

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates
     
     
    Voting takes place for the first time at Jagodih booth 
     
     
    Polling is being conducted for the first time at booth number 249 of the Maoist-dominated Jagodih area of Palamu constituency.

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
     
     
    Farrukhabad tops turnout percentages at 10 am
     
     
    At 10 am, the voter turnout percentages in Uttar Pradesh's constituencies, according to the Google app, as follows:​
     
    • Shahjahanpur 11.14%
    • Kheri 11.68%
    • Hardoi 9.51%
    • Misrikh 8.16%
    • Unnao 10.41%
    • Farrukhabad 11.42%
    • Etawah 7.89%
    • Kannauj 8.46%
    • Kanpur 9.11%
    • Akbarpur 8.91%
    • Jalaun 10.07%
    • Jhansi 10.77%
    • Hamirpur 10.38%

  • 10:49 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates
     
     
    Chhitorgarh tops turnout percentages at 10 am
     
     
    At 10 am, the voter turnout in Rajasthan, according to the Google app, were as follows:​
     
    • Tonk-Sawai Madhopur 9.76%
    • Ajmer 13.08%
    • Pali 10.90%
    • Jodhpur 12.73%
    • Barmer 13.49%
    • Jalore 11.75%
    • Udaipur 11.68%
    • Banswara  12.78%
    • Chhitorgarh 13.53%
    • Rajsamand  12.25%
    • Bhilwara 12.19%
    • Kota 13.08%
    • Jhalawar-Baran 11.85%

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
     
     
    Shahdol tops turnout percentages at 10 am
     
     
    At 10 am, the voter turnout, according to the Google app, in Madhya Pradesh were as follows:​
     
    • Sidhi 11.24% ​
    • Shahdol 11.90%
    • Jabalpur 10.96% ​
    • Mandla 10.87% ​
    • Balaghat 12.14% ​
    • Chhindwara 11.12%

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates
     
     
    Palamu tops turnout percentages at 10 am
     
     
    At 10 am, the voter turnout, according to the Google app, in Jharkhand were as follows:
     
    • Chatra 12.10%
    • Lohardaga 11.30%
    • Palamu 12.38%
     

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
     
     
    Voter turnout in Anantnag sees minor improvement
     
     
    At 10 am, the voter turnout, according to the Google app, at Anantnag, saw a paltry improvement to 0.68 percent.

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates
     
     
    Voter turnout at Begusarai trumps other constituencies in Bihar 
     
     
    At 10 am, the voter turnout, according to the Google app, were as follows:
     
    • Darbhanga 9.72%
    • Ujiarpur 10.02%
    • Samastipur 10.83%
    • Begusarai 13.50%
    • Munger 9.42%
     
     
     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:40 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates

    Jat leader votes on day 525 of strike

    Ramanarayana Jat, 71, president of the Kisan Vimas Samiti, spoke about farmers' issues, especially those of opium farmers in Chittorgarh, as he voted in the Bori vilage of the Pratapgarh district. He is also a part of a 525 day strike in front of the Chittorgarh collectorate after the government cancelled licences of several opium farmers.

    Inputs by Madhav Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:27 (IST)

    Munger election voting latest updates

    BJP leader's aides capture booth

    Aides of former BJP leader and present JD(U) spokesperson Lalan Singh have allegedly captured booth number 313 in Lakhisarai, which is a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. No one is being allowed to enter the booth, say reports.

    Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:22 (IST)

    Kannauj election polling latest updates

    Voters boycott election in Belamau booth

    Only two votes have been cast at Belamau's booth number 366. Villagers here have boycotted the elections owing to zero development of the area.

    Inputs by Prabham Srivastava, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:20 (IST)

    Rajasthan election polling latest updates

    Congress helpline receives 88 complaints

    As many as 88 complaints of faulty EVMs have been registered at the helpline instated by Congress. Complaints of booth capturing have also come out at Jhaltapatan, booth number 67 in Jodhpur, and booth number 224 of Barmer. Congress leaders have filed complaints to the Collectors.

    Inputs by Rajendra Sharma /101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:16 (IST)

    Akbarpur election polling latest updates

    Kanpur Dehat Sector Magistrate found drunk

    The Akbarpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat witnessed some mild excitement after Sector Magistrate Rajesh Kumar was found in an inebriated condition at the Jhinjhak police station. He was taken for the medical examination by senior officials.

    Inputs by Abhay Awasthi, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:08 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh ​election voting latest updates

    WATCH: Women of UP village cast votes for first time

    Women of the Ganeshpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri exercised their franchise for the first time in their life. These women were administered an oath to vote in the elections by the district administration under the voter awareness programme.

    Inputs by Gopal Giri, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:00 (IST)

    Munger ​election voting latest updates

    Zero votes cast in Lakhisarai booth

    At booth number 316 in Lakhisarai of Munger Lok Sabha constituency, zero votes have been cast. An EVM malfunction was also reported at booth number 14 in Zila Parishad Bhavan of Munger LS constituency.

    Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters

  • 09:53 (IST)

    Jharkhand ​election voting latest updates

    Palamu, centre of frenzied BJP campaigns, notes high turnout at 9 am

     
    The voter turnout figures from Jharkhand at 9 am are as follows:
     
    • Chatra 12.10%
    • Lohardaga 11.30%
    • Palamu 12.38%

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir ​election voting latest updates

    Anantnag notes paltry turnout at 9 am 

    Anantnag at 9 am noted a paltry turnout of 0.61 percent. Only Kulgam district in the state has gone to polls today.

  • 09:51 (IST)

    Bihar ​election voting latest updates

    Darbhanga records highest turnout in state at 9 am

    Voter turnout percentages at 9 am were as follows:

    • Darbhanga 11.09%
    • Ujiarpur 10.02%
    • Samastipur 10.83%
    • Begusarai 2.61%
    • Munger 9.10%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:48 (IST)

    Ujiarpur ​election voting latest updates

    EVM malfunction holds up polling in Lakhimpur Dariyarpur booth

    EVM malfunction at booth number 94 in Lakhimpur Dariyapur, a part of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency has left villagers queuing. No votes have been cast yet.

    Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:45 (IST)

    Rajasthan ​election voting latest updates

    Voting delayed in several booths 

    Voting was delayed by 30 minutes as polling agents reached late at booth number 137 in Jalore. Important candidates from the LS constituency include Devaji Patel from the BJP and Ratan Devasi from INC, among others.

    Voting was also delayed by about half an hour at booth number 98 and by one hour at booth number 130 of Raniwada due to EVM malfunctions.

    Input by Rajendra Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:40 (IST)

    Rajasthan ​election voting latest updates

    Jalore candidate casts vote 

    Devji Patel, BJP candidate from Jalore in Rajasthan, cast his vote at Jajusan booth on Monday.

    Inputs by Madhav Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:31 (IST)

    Rajasthan ​election voting latest updates

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot casts vote with family 

    Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot casts his vote with his family in Rajasthan. Vaibhav Gehlot, his son, is contesting from Jodhpur LS constituency.

    Inputs by Madhav Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:27 (IST)

    Dhaurahra ​election voting latest updates

    Jitin Prasada casts vote, predicts victory for Congress 

    Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who had been in the news over defection rumours, predicted a sweep for the grand old party after casting his vote from Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh. 

    Inputs by Manvendra Malhotra, 101Reporters

  • 09:14 (IST)

    Begusarai election voting latest updates

    Kanhaiya Kumar casts vote

    CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has cast his vote. Kanhaiya had started his campaign saying he is a local and his campaign team has coined the phrase 'Neta nahi beta' to establish the sentiment among local people that he is like their son.

    Giriraj Singh belongs to Lakhisarai which is adjacent to Begusarai. When he was made the candidate of Begusarai, opposition parties tagged him as an outsider. Giriraj has refuted the allegation saying his Nani is from Begusarai.

    Inputs by Umesh Kumar Ray, 101Reporters

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Anantnag election voting latest updates

    IN PHOTOS: Qazigund voters turn up to booths

     Visuals from polling station number 111 at Bumthan in Qazigund of Kulgam district show a paltry turnout in the region.

  • 09:03 (IST)

    Kannauj election voting latest updates

    Voting yet to begin in two booths

     Voting is yet to begin at booth numbers 189 and 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj, after glitches in EVM were detected.

  • 09:00 (IST)

    Jhansi election voting latest updates

    BJP candidate Anurag Sharma casts vote

    BJP MP candidate from Jhansi, Anurag Sharma has cast his vote at a polling booth in Jhansi.

  • 08:42 (IST)

    Begusarai election polling latest updates

    Kanhaiya Kumar arrives to cast vote with message on lips

    CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar arrives to cast his vote at a polling centre in the city with the message on his lips that those dissing Begusarai would need to answer to the people of the region. He is contesting against BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

  • 08:36 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Kamal Nath casts vote from Chhindwara

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath cast his vote at Shikarpur in Chhindwara. His son Nakul is in the fray from the constituency.

North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: In what seems to be the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, voters have been posting their videos and pictures from inside the polling booth and with EVM machines while casting their votes. As many as five separate photographs are in circulation on social media from Auraiya and Kanpur Dehat.

"They hurled abuses at us, humiliated polling booth agents of parties, and made them crouch down in punishment," villagers of Chiplotha in Jhansi constituency said about the Election Commission's flying squad. Booth agents of BJP and BSP were allegedly hit with sticks, said villagers.

Akbarpur sector magistrate Rajesh Kumar was found in an inebriated condition at the Jhinjhak police station in Kanpur Dehat. He was taken for the medical examination by senior officials.

As many as 127 complaints of EVM malfunctioning have been registered at a helpline started by Congress, claims the party. Complaints of booth capturing have also come been reported at Jhaltapatan, booth number 67 in Jodhpur, and booth number 224 of Barmer. Congress leaders have filed complaints to the respective collectors.

Aides of former BJP leader and present JD(U) spokesperson Lalan Singh have allegedly captured booth number 313 in Lakhisarai, which is a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. No one is being allowed to enter the booth, say reports.

EVM malfunctions continued to be the bane of Election Commission and voters' lives even in Phase 4 with several booths in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan yet to begin polling. At booth number 316 in Lakhisarai of Munger Lok Sabha constituency, zero votes have been cast. An EVM malfunction was also reported at booth number 14 in Zila Parishad Bhavan of Munger LS constituency.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has cast his vote. Kanhaiya had started his campaign saying he is a local and his campaign team has coined the phrase 'Neta nahi beta' to establish the sentiment among local people that he is like their son. He entered the booth with the message on his lips that those dissing Begusarai would need to answer to the people of the region. He is contesting against BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath cast his vote at Shikarpur in Chhindwara. His son Nakul is in the fray from the constituency.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote at booth number 33, at Jhalawar-Baran in the state. The key candidates from this constituency are Dushyant Singh from the BJP, Pramod Sharma from INC and Badree Lal from BSP among other independent candidates. EVM machines at Maulana Azad School at Jodhpur and at Chaupasani Housing Board were reported to have been faulty, resulting in protests by voters. Voting was stopped for almost half an hour at booth number 19 in Dungarpur, a part of Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling has started in all booths of Uttar Pradesh. EVM snags have already been reported in booth numbers 160 and 161 in Chhibramau of Kannauj and 111 of Hamirpur. Booth number 418 in Etawah may have been designated a model polling booth, but 45 minutes after polling has begun elsewhere, an angry voter says voting is yet to begin there.

Samajwadi Party on Sunday night wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission after the local police allegedly put a few senior leaders in Kannauj under house arrest as a precautionary measure ahead of polling. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav, is contesting on a party ticket from Kannauj.

BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh has cast his vote in Begusarai, the most high profile Parliamentary constituency in Bihar right now. It will see a three corner contest with former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar debuting in electoral politics with CPI ticket against RJD's Tanvir Hasan who has been MLC for more than two decades. and BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh who often hits the headline with controversial statements.

Tanvir was RJD candidate in the 2014 election and stood second. BJP had won the seat. Giriraj had been earlier reluctant to contest from Begusarai. His Nawada seat had been given to the BJP's NDA partner Lok Janshakti Party. He had even said that that he would not contest from any other seat.

In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, 72 constituencies across the country will go to polls. An electorate of 12.79 core voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates from at least nine states.

Specifically, 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will vote in Phase 4 on Monday.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these 72 seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal.

In Maharashtra, where the election will end with this phase, the Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in the state's northern region and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.

During campaigning, which remained centred around nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo rural as well as urban voters by highlighting the infrastructural and development work carried out under his rule.

For his part, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to project the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme "NYAY" as a gamechanger for the poor.

Another state where BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 is Rajasthan. Congress appears to have made a comeback in the state after winning the Assembly election with a narrow majority in December 2018.

In Uttar Pradesh, most of the 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP. In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, which SP won, defied the "Modi wave" that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.

The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies that vote in Phase 4 — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).

In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance. The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat, which will witness a contest between the political Left and Right, with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Monday's voting in three constituencies will be the first phase in the BJP-ruled Jharkhand. Addressing poll rallies in Jharkhand this week, a host of top BJP leaders, including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, appealed to the people to re-elect the NDA to take forward the development work and protect the country.

No national level leaders of Opposition parties campaigned in the three seats — Lohardaga (ST), Chatra and Palamu (SC) — in the run-up to the election.

Electioneering in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, remained by and large peaceful. The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama and has 16 Assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is expected. Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara. The by-election to the Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Kamal Nath is in the fray, will also be held on Monday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 12:42:10 IST

