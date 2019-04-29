North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: In clear poll code violation, youngsters take selfies, photos inside Uttar Pradesh polling booths of EVMs

North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: In what seems to be the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, voters have been posting their videos and pictures from inside the polling booth and with EVM machines while casting their votes. As many as five separate photographs are in circulation on social media from Auraiya and Kanpur Dehat.
"They hurled abuses at us, humiliated polling booth agents of parties, and made them crouch down in punishment," villagers of Chiplotha in Jhansi constituency said about the Election Commission's flying squad. Booth agents of BJP and BSP were allegedly hit with sticks, said villagers.
Akbarpur sector magistrate Rajesh Kumar was found in an inebriated condition at the Jhinjhak police station in Kanpur Dehat. He was taken for the medical examination by senior officials.
As many as 127 complaints of EVM malfunctioning have been registered at a helpline started by Congress, claims the party. Complaints of booth capturing have also come been reported at Jhaltapatan, booth number 67 in Jodhpur, and booth number 224 of Barmer. Congress leaders have filed complaints to the respective collectors.
Aides of former BJP leader and present JD(U) spokesperson Lalan Singh have allegedly captured booth number 313 in Lakhisarai, which is a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. No one is being allowed to enter the booth, say reports.
EVM malfunctions continued to be the bane of Election Commission and voters' lives even in Phase 4 with several booths in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan yet to begin polling. At booth number 316 in Lakhisarai of Munger Lok Sabha constituency, zero votes have been cast. An EVM malfunction was also reported at booth number 14 in Zila Parishad Bhavan of Munger LS constituency.
CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has cast his vote. Kanhaiya had started his campaign saying he is a local and his campaign team has coined the phrase 'Neta nahi beta' to establish the sentiment among local people that he is like their son. He entered the booth with the message on his lips that those dissing Begusarai would need to answer to the people of the region. He is contesting against BJP leader Giriraj Singh.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath cast his vote at Shikarpur in Chhindwara. His son Nakul is in the fray from the constituency.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote at booth number 33, at Jhalawar-Baran in the state. The key candidates from this constituency are Dushyant Singh from the BJP, Pramod Sharma from INC and Badree Lal from BSP among other independent candidates. EVM machines at Maulana Azad School at Jodhpur and at Chaupasani Housing Board were reported to have been faulty, resulting in protests by voters. Voting was stopped for almost half an hour at booth number 19 in Dungarpur, a part of Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.
Polling has started in all booths of Uttar Pradesh. EVM snags have already been reported in booth numbers 160 and 161 in Chhibramau of Kannauj and 111 of Hamirpur. Booth number 418 in Etawah may have been designated a model polling booth, but 45 minutes after polling has begun elsewhere, an angry voter says voting is yet to begin there.
Samajwadi Party on Sunday night wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission after the local police allegedly put a few senior leaders in Kannauj under house arrest as a precautionary measure ahead of polling. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav, is contesting on a party ticket from Kannauj.
BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh has cast his vote in Begusarai, the most high profile Parliamentary constituency in Bihar right now. It will see a three corner contest with former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar debuting in electoral politics with CPI ticket against RJD's Tanvir Hasan who has been MLC for more than two decades. and BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh who often hits the headline with controversial statements.
Tanvir was RJD candidate in the 2014 election and stood second. BJP had won the seat. Giriraj had been earlier reluctant to contest from Begusarai. His Nawada seat had been given to the BJP's NDA partner Lok Janshakti Party. He had even said that that he would not contest from any other seat.
In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, 72 constituencies across the country will go to polls. An electorate of 12.79 core voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates from at least nine states.
Specifically, 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will vote in Phase 4 on Monday.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these 72 seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal.
In Maharashtra, where the election will end with this phase, the Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in the state's northern region and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.
During campaigning, which remained centred around nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo rural as well as urban voters by highlighting the infrastructural and development work carried out under his rule.
For his part, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to project the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme "NYAY" as a gamechanger for the poor.
Another state where BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 is Rajasthan. Congress appears to have made a comeback in the state after winning the Assembly election with a narrow majority in December 2018.
In Uttar Pradesh, most of the 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP. In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, which SP won, defied the "Modi wave" that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.
The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies that vote in Phase 4 — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).
In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance. The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat, which will witness a contest between the political Left and Right, with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.
Monday's voting in three constituencies will be the first phase in the BJP-ruled Jharkhand. Addressing poll rallies in Jharkhand this week, a host of top BJP leaders, including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, appealed to the people to re-elect the NDA to take forward the development work and protect the country.
No national level leaders of Opposition parties campaigned in the three seats — Lohardaga (ST), Chatra and Palamu (SC) — in the run-up to the election.
Electioneering in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, remained by and large peaceful. The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama and has 16 Assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.
In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is expected. Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara. The by-election to the Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Kamal Nath is in the fray, will also be held on Monday.
Bihar election polling latest updates
Clash between cops, stone-pelters in Lakhisarai
Police and people are now engaged in a clash at Rampur polling booth in Lakhisarai, a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. Police said they had to resort to lathi-charge as protesters had started stone pelting. Both the District Magistrate and Superintendent of the Police are present at the scene right now.
Inputs by Happy Singh Chawla, 101Reporters
Bihar election polling latest updates
Maoist-dominated segment sees enthusiasm from voters
Patepur is one of the six Assembly segments in Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar which is affected by left-wing extremism. Voters have started queuing up at polling booths in Patepur since early morning amid tight security arrangements. BJP state chief Nityanand Rai and Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, are among the top contenders in Ujiarpur, while BSP’s Navin Kumar and Ajay Kumar of the CPI-M are also in contest.
Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
Bihar election polling latest updates
Munger zila parishad head in custody after reports of violence
Police resorted to lathicharge at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, after violence in the region. Nunu Babu, head of the Zila Parishad, hs been taken in custody.
Inputs by Happy Singh Chawla, 101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Voters post photos of EVM machine, polling booth in MCC violation
In what seems to be a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, four voters have posted their videos and pictures from polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.
Inputs by Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101Reporters
Rajasthan election polling latest updates
Women boycott election after not being able to meet Gehlot
Several women from the Khatik community of the Mahamandir area in Jodhpur boycotted polling after they were unable to meet chief minister Ashok Gehlot at the polling booth where he had come to cast his vote. They have not been receiving drinking water for the last one month. The women started protesting soon after realising that they would not be able to meet Gehlot. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.
Inputs by Rajendra Sharma, 101 Reporters
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Complete shutdown across south Kashmir affects turnout figures
As most of the polling booths remain deserted in Kulgam, the complete shutdown across south Kashmir called for by the Joint Resistance Leadership – an amalgam of separatist bodies – could be called a success. “We are not voting because it means nothing for us,” Abrara Ahmad, a resident of Yaripora told Firstpost. “We even don’t know who has stood in elections.”
Yaripora is infested with militancy and the streets were deserted on Monday morning. The authorities have put in place stringent security measures in the entire district to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of elections. The state government has suspended mobile Internet service in central and south Kashmir since last night. All the 433 polling booths in Kulgam district have been designated as hypersensitive.
As many as 127 complaints of EVM malfunctioning have been registered at a helpline started by Congress, claims the party. Complaints of booth capturing have also come been reported at Jhaltapatan, booth number 67 in Jodhpur, and booth number 224 of Barmer. Congress leaders have filed complaints to the respective collectors.
Inputs by Rajendra Sharma, 101Reporters
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Jat leader votes on day 525 of strike
Ramanarayana Jat, 71, president of the Kisan Vimas Samiti, spoke about farmers' issues, especially those of opium farmers in Chittorgarh, as he voted in the Bori vilage of the Pratapgarh district. He is also a part of a 525 day strike in front of the Chittorgarh collectorate after the government cancelled licences of several opium farmers.
Inputs by Madhav Sharma, 101 Reporters
Munger election voting latest updates
BJP leader's aides capture booth
Aides of former BJP leader and present JD(U) spokesperson Lalan Singh have allegedly captured booth number 313 in Lakhisarai, which is a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. No one is being allowed to enter the booth, say reports.
Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
Kannauj election polling latest updates
Voters boycott election in Belamau booth
Only two votes have been cast at Belamau's booth number 366. Villagers here have boycotted the elections owing to zero development of the area.
Inputs by Prabham Srivastava, 101Reporters
Akbarpur election polling latest updates
Kanpur Dehat Sector Magistrate found drunk
The Akbarpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat witnessed some mild excitement after Sector Magistrate Rajesh Kumar was found in an inebriated condition at the Jhinjhak police station. He was taken for the medical examination by senior officials.
Inputs by Abhay Awasthi, 101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
WATCH: Women of UP village cast votes for first time
Women of the Ganeshpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri exercised their franchise for the first time in their life. These women were administered an oath to vote in the elections by the district administration under the voter awareness programme.
Inputs by Gopal Giri, 101Reporters
Munger election voting latest updates
Zero votes cast in Lakhisarai booth
At booth number 316 in Lakhisarai of Munger Lok Sabha constituency, zero votes have been cast. An EVM malfunction was also reported at booth number 14 in Zila Parishad Bhavan of Munger LS constituency.
Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
Palamu, centre of frenzied BJP campaigns, notes high turnout at 9 am
Bihar election voting latest updates
Darbhanga records highest turnout in state at 9 am
Voter turnout percentages at 9 am were as follows:
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Voting delayed in several booths
Voting was delayed by 30 minutes as polling agents reached late at booth number 137 in Jalore. Important candidates from the LS constituency include Devaji Patel from the BJP and Ratan Devasi from INC, among others.
Voting was also delayed by about half an hour at booth number 98 and by one hour at booth number 130 of Raniwada due to EVM malfunctions.
Input by Rajendra Sharma, 101 Reporters
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot casts vote with family
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot casts his vote with his family in Rajasthan. Vaibhav Gehlot, his son, is contesting from Jodhpur LS constituency.
Inputs by Madhav Sharma, 101 Reporters
Dhaurahra election voting latest updates
Jitin Prasada casts vote, predicts victory for Congress
Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who had been in the news over defection rumours, predicted a sweep for the grand old party after casting his vote from Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh.
Inputs by Manvendra Malhotra, 101Reporters
Begusarai election voting latest updates
Kanhaiya Kumar casts vote
CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has cast his vote. Kanhaiya had started his campaign saying he is a local and his campaign team has coined the phrase 'Neta nahi beta' to establish the sentiment among local people that he is like their son.
Giriraj Singh belongs to Lakhisarai which is adjacent to Begusarai. When he was made the candidate of Begusarai, opposition parties tagged him as an outsider. Giriraj has refuted the allegation saying his Nani is from Begusarai.
Inputs by Umesh Kumar Ray, 101Reporters
Jhansi election voting latest updates
BJP candidate Anurag Sharma casts vote
BJP MP candidate from Jhansi, Anurag Sharma has cast his vote at a polling booth in Jhansi.
Begusarai election polling latest updates
Kanhaiya Kumar arrives to cast vote with message on lips
CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar arrives to cast his vote at a polling centre in the city with the message on his lips that those dissing Begusarai would need to answer to the people of the region. He is contesting against BJP leader Giriraj Singh.
Akbarpur election voting latest updates
Reports of faulty EVMs coming in from four booths
Reports of EVM failures are not new this polling season. This time, they have started to pour in from booth numbers 110, 111, 99 and 101 of Kanpur Dehat district in the Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency where the machines developed snags after voting started.
Inputs by Abhay Awasthi, 101Reporters
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Complaints of EVM failure reported from across state
EVM machines at Maulana Azad School in Jodhpur and at the Chaupasani Housing Board in the same city were reported to be faulty early on Monday, resulting in protests by voters.
Voting was stopped for almost half an hour at booth number 19 in Dungarpur, a part of the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. The EVM machine had reportedly stopped working after the mock polls. Voting was started again after the machine was fixed.
Inputs by Rajendra Sharma, 101 Reporters
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Former CM Vasundhara Raje casts vote
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote at booth number 33, at Jhalawar-Baran in the state. The key candidates from this constituency are Dushyant Singh from the BJP, Pramod Sharma from INC and Badree Lal from BSP among other independent candidates.
Input by Rajendra Sharma,101 Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Darbhanga booths deck up for D-day
Darbhanga in Bihar has 165347 voters who will exercise their franchise in 1664 voting booths. Out of them, 876 booths are disabled-friendly
Eight candidates in the fray from this constituency. A direct fight will take place between Abdul Bari Siddiqui of RJD and Gopal Ji Thakur of BJP in Darbhanga
Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Dalit voters to decide fate of candidates in Samastipur
Reserved Lok Sabha constituency Samastipur will see a two corner fight. Lok Janshakti Party has given its ticket to Ramchandra Paswan, incumbent MP and brother of Ram Vilas Paswan whereas Congress has fielded Dr Ashok Kumar who had put up a good fight in the 2014 general election.
Dr Ashok Kumar had got 2,63,529 votes in 2014 despite the Modi wave. Ram Chandra had won the seat by only 10,000 votes. JDU had won the seat in the 2009 election but lost it in 2014 after snapping ties with NDA.
Inputs by Umesh Kumar Ray, 101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
WATCH: Model polling booth yet to start voting
Booth number 418 in Etawah may have been designated a model polling booth, but 45 minutes after polling has begun elsewhere, an angry voter says voting is yet to begin there.
Inputs by Saurabh Dubey, 101Reporters
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Train services suspended for polling in Kulgam
In view of polling, train services between Banihal and Baramulla have been suspended today as a precautionary measure. Polling is taking place in the state's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, in the district of Kulgam today. There are about 18 candidates in fray and the main fight is between PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress state president Ghulam Ahmed Mir and NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi.
Inputs by Saleem Qadri, 101 Reporters
Kannauj election voting latest updates
Samajwadi Party leaders put under house arrest
Samajwadi Party on Sunday night wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission after the local police allegedly put a few senior leaders in Kannauj under house arrest.
Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav, is contesting on a party ticket from Kannauj. The BJP has fielded Subrat Pathak against Dimple. The Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency has always been prestigious for the Yadav clan. While the SP is banking on its goodwill and the work done by the party in the last two decades, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak is asking voters to vote for the “ghar ka ladka” instead of “baharwale”.
Inputs by Prabham Srivastava, 101Reporters
Munger election voting latest updates
'Chhote Sarkar' big challenge for Nitish confidant
Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who is popularly known as Chhote Sarkar, will be the main challenger for JDU leader and Nitish Kumar confidant, Lalan Singh. Lalan is fighting on a JDU ticket from Munger while Neelam Devi, wife of Anant Singh, is fighting on a Congress ticket.
In the 2014 general election, LJP leader Veena Devi, wife of local heavyweight Surajbhaan Singh had won the seat. Lalan Singh had stood second. Munger has substantial presence of Bhumihars and both the leaders are banking on their votes.
Inputs by Umesh Kumar Ray, 101Reporters
Begusarai election voting latest updates
Giriraj Singh casts vote from Lakhisarai
Union minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh, has cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district.
Begusarai election voting latest updates
Three-cornered fight in 'Leningrad of the East'
The most high profile Parliamentary constituency in Bihar right now is undoubtedly Begusarai, which is often referred to as the 'Leningrad of the East'. It will see a three corner contest with former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar debuting in electoral politics with CPI ticket against RJD's Tanvir Hasan who has been MLC for more than two decades. and BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh who often hits the headline with controversial statements.
Tanvir was RJD candidate in the 2014 election and stood second. BJP had won the seat. Giriraj had been earlier reluctant to contest from Begusarai. His Nawada seat had been given to the BJP's NDA partner Lok Janshakti Party. He had even said that that he would not contest from any other seat.
Begusarai has a substantial population of upper caste Bhumihars and Muslims. Of them, Giriraj is banking on upper caste votes while RJD is targeting Yadav, Muslim and lower caste votes. In between these two candidates, Kanhaiya Kumar's focus is all stakeholders of society.
Inputs by Umesh Kumar Ray, 101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
From Jatland, polling moves to the Ganga: Will alliance votes transfer?
With the fourth phase, the Parliamentary election has now moved towards the Ganga region from the land of Jats and Yadavs. The fourth phase is crucial for the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance because it will be a test of transfer of votes. According to the ground reports, the gathbandhan is not likely to get Yadav votes where Mayawati, the BSP boss, has fielded her candidates, presumably due to caste ego issues.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told this reporter that both the parties will be easily transferring their votes. Political pundits in Uttar Pradesh have it that Mayawati's appearance with Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Mainpuri rally was a strategy for this purpose alone.
Inputs by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Begusarai election voting latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Giriraj offers prayers early in the morning
Union minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham ahead of his crucial battle for Begusarai against CPI firebrand Kanhaiya Kumar.
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
All eyes on Kamal Nath's son Nakul as BJP, Congress go into direct fight
In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is expected. Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara. The by-election to the Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Kamal Nath is in the fray, will also be held on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Anantnag's Kulgam district to go to polls after peaceful electioneering
Electioneering in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, remained by and large peaceful. The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama and has 16 Assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
State to go to polls for first time today
Monday's voting in three constituencies will be the first phase in the BJP-ruled Jharkhand. Addressing poll rallies in Jharkhand this week, a host of top BJP leaders, including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, appealed to the people to re-elect the NDA to take forward the development work and protect the country.
No national level leaders of Opposition parties campaigned in the three seats — Lohardaga (ST), Chatra and Palamu (SC) — in the run-up to the election.
Bihar election voting latest updates
Kanhaiya-Giriraj battle heats up as Congress-RJD looks to put up fight
In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance. The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat, which will witness a contest between the political Left and Right, with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
All eyes on Samajwadi Party as it tries to retain Kannauj prestige
In Uttar Pradesh, most of the 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP. In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, which SP won, defied the "Modi wave" that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.
The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies that vote in Phase 4 — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Can Congress repeat its Assembly election feat?
Another state where BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 is Rajasthan. Congress appears to have made a comeback in the state after winning the Assembly election with a narrow majority in December 2018. It is now a test of the party's endurance as it tries to figure out whether anti-Vasundhara Raje sentiments can translate into a Lok Sabha victory in the state too.
Maharashtra election voting latest updates
Last phase for state, Congress faces tough task to reclaim lost glory
In Maharashtra, where the election will end with this phase, the Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in the state's northern region and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.
During campaigning, which remained centred around nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo rural as well as urban voters by highlighting the infrastructural and development work carried out under his rule. For his part, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to project the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY as a gamechanger for the poor.
