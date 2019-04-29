North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Campaigns by bigwigs give way to high stake battle for NDA as it attempts to repeat 2014 sweep

North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, 72 constituencies across the country will go to polls. An electorate of 12.79 core voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates from at least nine states.
Specifically, 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will vote in Phase 4 on Monday.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these 72 seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal.
In Maharashtra, where the election will end with this phase, the Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in the state's northern region and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.
During campaigning, which remained centred around nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo rural as well as urban voters by highlighting the infrastructural and development work carried out under his rule.
For his part, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to project the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme "NYAY" as a gamechanger for the poor.
Another state where BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 is Rajasthan. Congress appears to have made a comeback in the state after winning the Assembly election with a narrow majority in December 2018.
In Uttar Pradesh, most of the 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP. In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, which SP won, defied the "Modi wave" that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.
The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies that vote in Phase 4 — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).
In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance. The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat, which will witness a contest between the political Left and Right, with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.
Monday's voting in three constituencies will be the first phase in the BJP-ruled Jharkhand. Addressing poll rallies in Jharkhand this week, a host of top BJP leaders, including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, appealed to the people to re-elect the NDA to take forward the development work and protect the country.
No national level leaders of Opposition parties campaigned in the three seats — Lohardaga (ST), Chatra and Palamu (SC) — in the run-up to the election.
Electioneering in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, remained by and large peaceful. The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama and has 16 Assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.
In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is expected. Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara. The by-election to the Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Kamal Nath is in the fray, will also be held on Monday.
Apr 29, 2019
The most high profile Parliamentary constituency in Bihar right now is undoubtedly Begusarai, which is often referred to as the 'Leningrad of the East'. It will see a three corner contest with former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar debuting in electoral politics with CPI ticket against RJD's Tanvir Hasan who has been MLC for more than two decades. and BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh who often hits the headline with controversial statements.
Tanvir was RJD candidate in the 2014 election and stood second. BJP had won the seat. Giriraj had been earlier reluctant to contest from Begusarai. His Nawada seat had been given to the BJP's NDA partner Lok Janshakti Party. He had even said that that he would not contest from any other seat.
Begusarai has a substantial population of upper caste Bhumihars and Muslims. Of them, Giriraj is banking on upper caste votes while RJD is targeting Yadav, Muslim and lower caste votes. In between these two candidates, Kanhaiya Kumar's focus is all stakeholders of society.
Inputs by Umesh Kumar Ray, 101Reporters
With the fourth phase, the Parliamentary election has now moved towards the Ganga region from the land of Jats and Yadavs. The fourth phase is crucial for the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance because it will be a test of transfer of votes. According to the ground reports, the gathbandhan is not likely to get Yadav votes where Mayawati, the BSP boss, has fielded her candidates, presumably due to caste ego issues.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told this reporter that both the parties will be easily transferring their votes. Political pundits in Uttar Pradesh have it that Mayawati's appearance with Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Mainpuri rally was a strategy for this purpose alone.
Inputs by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Union minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham ahead of his crucial battle for Begusarai against CPI firebrand Kanhaiya Kumar.
07:13 (IST)
07:00 (IST)
06:56 (IST)
06:55 (IST)
06:53 (IST)
06:48 (IST)
06:27 (IST)
06:24 (IST)
06:22 (IST)
06:21 (IST)
06:20 (IST)
06:19 (IST)
06:18 (IST)
06:15 (IST)
06:12 (IST)
