North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Anantnag sees dismal 9% turnout till 5 pm; alleged fake polling reported in Barmer

Politics FP Staff Apr 29, 2019 17:23:04 IST
  • 17:17 (IST)

    Voter turnouts in North states till 5 pm

    Bihar: 44.33%
    Jammu and Kashmir: 9.37%
    Jharkhand: 57.13%
    Madhya Pradesh: 57.77%
    Maharashtra: 42.24%
    Rajasthan: 54.52%
    Uttar Pradesh: 44.95%

  • 17:13 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates

    Vehicle with posters of Congress leader enters polling station

    A vehicle with posters of Congress candidate for Jodhpur Vaibhav Gehlot entered a polling booth in Jodhpur.

    BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed objection over the car with posters of Vaibhav Gehlot.

    This incident took place at Bhagwasiya School Booth. It is booth number 61 to 65 in Jodhpur.

    Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:26 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest update

    Congress candidate in Udaipur casts vote

    Raghuvir Singh Meena, Congress Candidate for Lok Sabha elections in Udaipur LS constituency, cast his vote at Parsad village in Udaipur.

    Input by Sohail Khan/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:12 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update

    Man carries father on shoulder to polling station

    Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kheri, carried his father Pyare Lal on his shoulder to the Rakehati polling station.

    Input by Gopal Giri/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:06 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest update

    Police officer found drunk on duty in Sangod

    A police officer was found drunk while on duty at Chatarpura polling booth in Sangod under Kota LS constituency.

    The police officer underwent a medical check up. He was suspended by the returning officer.

    Input by Rajendra Sharma/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:51 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest update

    People in Barmer allege Congress workers forced them to vote for Congress candidate

    A group of people in bordering Arta village in Chohtan block in Barmer alleged that Congress workers forced them to vote for the Congress candidate.

    They claimed that when they did not give in, the accused manhandled them. However, police has claimed it was a tussle between two groups due to old rivalry.

    The situation has been controlled and polling has been resumed. 
    Three people got injured in the incident.

    Input by Mukesh Mathrani/101 Reporters

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest update

    Tussle reported between two groups in Raniwad

    Tussle between two groups in Gaang village of Raniwad created a chaos. The argument was over the issue of fake voting.

    Input by Rajendra Sharma/ 101 Reporters

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest update

    Villagers in Sobdavas boycott polling

    Voters in Sobdavas have boycotted polling. No one has gone to vote in the village. MLA Shobha Chauhan has reached the spot to speak to the villagers.

    Input by Rajendra Sharma/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:34 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest update

    50 names missing from voters' list in Sisai

    Around 50 names were found missing from voters' list at the Girls Middle School in Sisai, part of Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency.

    Iltap Hussain and Majeed Khan are among the two in the list who had voted earlier, but find their names missing in this year’s lists. 

    Input by Anand Dutta/101Reporters

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Voter turnouts in North states till 3 pm

    Bihar: 37.71%
    Jammu and Kashmir: 8.19%
    Jharkhand: 48.14%
    Madhya Pradesh: 45.80%
    Maharashtra: 31.63%
    Rajasthan: 44.80%
    Uttar Pradesh: 35.84%

  • 15:22 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest update

    102-year-old woman votes in Chatra

    A 102-year-old old woman from Tatara village, part of Chatra Lok Sabha constituency, exercised her right to vote.

    She walked to the polling booth to cast her vote. She urged others to vote.

    Input by Anand Dutta/101Reporters

  • 15:13 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest update

    Polling underway in Bumthan

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:05 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates

    Villagers in Sirohi allege BLO was asking voters to vote for specific party

    Villagers in Rajasthan's Sirohi allege the Booth Level Officer (BLO) was asking voters to vote for a specific party at booth number 113 in Sarupganj.

    Tehsildar Brijesh Gupta and police reached the spot. The BLO was immediately changed.

    Input by Rajendra Sharma/101 Reporters

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates

    13 out of 2,300 turn up to Yaripora polling booth

    At the Girls Higher Secondary School at Yaripora in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, which is also a base camp for CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police, out of 2,300 voters 13 people have turned up to cast votes.

    The area has a population of around 4,500, with most voters saying they decided to boycott the polls as they were angry with 'continuous harassment' of locals by the government.

    Inputs by Mudassir Kuloo, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:41 (IST)

    Varanasi election voting latest updates

    SP nominates former BSF man to take on Modi

    Samajwadi Party (SP) has nominated former BSF man Tej Bahadur from Varanasi to take on Narendra Modi. Shalini Yadav, who had been nominated for the seat first, will withdraw her nomination.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:37 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates

    Road accident victim arrives to vote

    Despite being injured in a road accident, one Pintu Das Rangaswami came out to vote in Udaipur.

    Inputs by Sohail Khan, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:29 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Samajwadi Party leader writes to EC over defunct EVM

    Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Arvind Kumar Singh has penned another letter to the Election Commission apprising them about the defunct EVM at booth 175 in Kannauj.

    Inputs by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:26 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Case registered against person who threatened Kanpur cops

    A police case has been registered against the person who misbehaved with the Circle Officer in Kanpur, believed to be a close aide of a BJP minister. 

    Inputs by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    State records 34.42% voter turnout at 2 pm

    The constituency-wise voter turnout figures from Uttar Pradesh at 2 pm, according to the Google app, are as follows:

    • Shahjahanpur 33.84%
    • Kheri 39.01%
    • Hardoi 32.89%
    • Misrikh 32.08%
    • Unnao 33.20%
    • Farrukhabad 9% 33.02%
    • Etawah 33.55%
    • Kannauj 32.26%
    • Kanpur 34.32%
    • Akbarpur 32.98%
    • Jalaun 33.93%
    • Jhansi 39.18%
    • Hamirpur 37.05%

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates

    State records 44.62% voter turnout at 2 pm

    The constituency-wise voter turnout figures from Rajasthan at 2 pm, according to the Google app, are as follows:

    • Tonk-Sawai Madhopur 39.15%
    • Ajmer 42.56%
    • Pali 42.41%
    • Jodhpur 47.85%
    • Barmer 51.90%
    • Jalore 44.49%
    • Udaipur 45.98%
    • Banswara 47.14%
    • Chhitorgarh 44.15%
    • Rajsamand 42.43%
    • Bhilwara 42.23%
    • Kota 43.46%
    • Jhalawar-Baran 46.48%

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    State records 43.44% voter turnout at 2 pm

    The constituency-wise voter turnout figures from Madhya Pradeshat 2 pm, according to the Google app, are as follows:

     
    • Sidhi 34.95%
    • Shahdol 45.88%
    • Jabalpur 44.39%
    • Mandla 44.01%
    • Balaghat 46.32%
    • Chhindwara 45.89%
    •  

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    State records 44.90% voter turnout at 2 pm

    The constituency-wise voter turnout figures from Jharkhand at 2 pm, according to the Google app, are as follows:

    • Chatra 45.09%
    • Lohardaga 46.73%
    • Palamu 43.56%

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates

    State records 6.66% voter turnout at 2 pm

    The Anantnag voter turnout at 2 pm, according to the Google app was 6.66%.

  • 14:14 (IST)

    BIhar election voting latest updates

    State records 37.71% voter turnout at 2 pm

    The constituency-wise voter turnout figures from Bihar at 2 pm, according to the Google app, are as follows:

    • Darbhanga 36.86%
    • Ujiarpur 37.12%
    • Samastipur 39.81%
    • Begusarai 39.04%
    • Munger 35.71%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:11 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Booth-level officers get notices for not making necessary arrangements

    Two Pratapgarh booth-level officers, Harish Rote and Mukesh Jain, have received notices for not making the necessary arrangements at booth numbers 79 and 80. Arrangements for drinking water were immediately made after instructions were received from district election officer Shyam Singh Rajpurohit.

    Inputs by Rajendra Sharma, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:04 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    BJP leader's aide puts cop on 'hit list'

    Suresh Awasthi, who is close to Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Mahana, threatened the Kanpur Circle Officer (Police) Janardan Dubey after being refused entry into a booth. He can be heard telling a cop that he is in his 'hit list'.

    Inputs by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:51 (IST)

    Rajasthan election polling latest updates

    No roads, villagers boycott polls

    Polling was boycotted at Bhagwanpura polling booth in Khanpur of Jhalawar. Khanpur SDM Pramod Kumar Singhvi reached the spot and spoke to the villagers. The boycott was initiated because roads were not constructed in the village, said villagers. DSP Bhanwar Singh and CI Kamal Meena have also reached the spot.

    Inputs by Ranjendra Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:48 (IST)

    Maharashtra election voting latest updates

    No voting, no shaving in Navapur 

    Jitendra Bhadane of Sai Saloon opened his shop located at Dr Ambedkar Chowk at 7.15 am only after casting his vote. He has asked customers to come for a shave only after voting. Those who showed him the ink mark got a 50 percent discount. 

    Inputs by Mahesh Joshi, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:44 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Ayushman Bharat poster removed from Patepur

    A poster with steps to get a card for Ayushman Bharat made was seen at booth number 27, 28 and 29 in Patepur, a part of the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the poster, there is a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Local police deployed at the booth removed the poster.

    Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:41 (IST)

    2 voters die in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; polling official passes away after slipping on stairs

    An elderly woman passed away right after casting her vote in booth number 20 of Rajsamand in Rajasthan. In Jodhpur, Shaitan Singh, a booth-level officer at Setrava village died after slipping down the stairs while on duty. He had reached the booth on Sunday evening and was sleeping on the terrace. While descendind in the morning, he slipped, fell and succumbed to his injuries.  

    One Ompal Singh, a resident of Baghauli village in Hardoi died while he was standing in line to vote. He was rushed to the hospital and declared dead.  

    Inputs by Sanjeev Anand and Rajendra Sharma,101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:33 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates

    Hardoi area suffers govt apathy, protests with zero turnout

    Booth number 234 in Sandila of Hardoi has not witnessed any voter since morning as villagers have been boycotting polls owing to non development. The Sandila area is infamous for prostitution and has seen lack of development because politicians do not want to go there.

    Inputs by Sanjeev Anand, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:22 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Poll officer subjected to thrashings after names 'missing' from list

    A booth level officer was dragged out of booth 167 at Chhibramau in Kannauj after several voters failed to find their names on the voters list.

    Inputs by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:17 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Jute mill closed for two years, Samastipur locals boycott polls

    People have boycotted voting in booth numbers 215, 216, 214, 211, 210, 212 and 213 of Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency as the Rameshwar Jute Mill has been closed for two years now. Till now, zero votes have been cast. 

    Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:11 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates

    Returning officer suspended after woman alleges she was asked to vote for BJP

    A woman in the Dateli village of Lakhimpur Kheri district has alleged that the returning officer had asked her to press the button of BJP's symbol. The returning officer Pradeep Kumar was suspended immediately after this incident came to the notice of district administration.

    Inputs by Gopal Giri, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:02 (IST)

    Rajasthan election polling latest updates

    Man breaks ballot unit after delay

    A man broke the ballot unit at Harsani polling booth in Barmer as he was upset with the delay in polling. He said he had to wait for a long time in a queue. Officials replaced the unit, after which polling continued.

    Inputs by Mukesh Mathrani, 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:30 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Clash between cops, stone-pelters in Lakhisarai

    Police and people are now engaged in a clash at Rampur polling booth in Lakhisarai, a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. Police said they had to resort to lathi-charge as protesters had started stone pelting. Both the District Magistrate and Superintendent of the Police are present at the scene right now.

    Inputs by Happy Singh Chawla, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:26 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Maoist-dominated segment sees enthusiasm from voters

    Patepur is one of the six Assembly segments in Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar which is affected by left-wing extremism. Voters have started queuing up at polling booths in Patepur since early morning amid tight security arrangements. BJP state chief Nityanand Rai and Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, are among the top contenders in Ujiarpur, while BSP’s Navin Kumar and Ajay Kumar of the CPI-M are also in contest.

    Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
     
    Stone pelting at Kulgam amidst shutdown
     
    Several incidents of stone pelting took place Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is underway for election to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, police said.
     
    "Isolated incidents of stone pelting near polling stations have been reported from various parts of Kulgam district but the situation is under control due to timely action of security forces," a police official said. He said there were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the stone pelting incidents so far.
     
    PTI

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
     
    State records 21.18 % voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Shahjahanpur 21.66%
    • Kheri 23.52%
    • Hardoi 21.01%
    • Misrikh 21.37%
    • Unnao 21.23%
    • Farrukhabad 21.68%
    • Etawah 19.13%
    • Kannauj 18.31%
    • Kanpur 19.88%
    • Akbarpur 19.62%
    • Jalaun 18.84%
    • Jhansi 25.33%
    • Hamirpur 23.31%

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Rajasthan election voting latest updates
     
    State records 29.19 % voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Rajasthan, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Tonk-Sawai Madhopur 23.99%
    • Ajmer 28.61%
    • Pali 25.77%
    • Jodhpur 29.85%
    • Barmer 33.01%
    • Jalore 30.07%
    • Udaipur 29.39%
    • Banswara 31.25%
    • Chhitorgarh 30.04%
    • Rajsamand 29.13%
    • Bhilwara 28.88%
    • Kota 28.87%
    • Jhalawar-Baran 30.90%

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Maharashtra election voting latest updates
     
    State records 16.47% voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Maharashtra, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Nandurbar 21.93%
    • Dhule 18.12%
    • Dindori 19.70%
    • Nashik 14.45%
    • Palghar 20.22%
    • Bhiwandi 14.09%
    • Kalyan 8.12%
    • Thane 12.94%
    • Mumbai North 19.11%
    • Mumbai North West 17.21%
    • Mumbai North East 18.14%
    • Mumbai North Central 12.23%
    • Mumbai South Central 17.05%
    • Mumbai South 15.06%
    • Maval 18.04%
    • Shirur 16.21%
    • Shirdi 19.82%

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
     
    State records 26.62% voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Sidhi 22.84%
    • Shahdol 31.09%
    • Jabalpur 22.44%
    • Mandla 27.47%
    • Balaghat 28.82%
    • Chhindwara 27.69%

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates
     
    State records 29.21% voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Jharkhand, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
     
    • Chatra 29.12%
    • Lohardaga 28.78%
    • Palamu 29.57%

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates
     
    State records 18.26% voter turnout at noon
     
    The constituency-wise voter turnout in Bihar, according to the Google app, at noon are as follows:
    • Darbhanga 17.68%
    • Ujiarpur 15.97%
    • Samastipur 16.64%
    • Begusarai 21.56%
    • Munger 18.76%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:06 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Munger zila parishad head in custody after reports of violence

    Police resorted to lathicharge at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, after violence in the region. Nunu Babu, head of the Zila Parishad, hs been taken in custody.

    Inputs by Happy Singh Chawla, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:00 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates

    Voters post photos of EVM machine, polling booth in MCC violation

    In what seems to be a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, four voters have posted their videos and pictures from polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

    Inputs by Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101Reporters

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    Sunny Deol, Prem Singh Chandumajra file nomination papers 

    BJP's candidate for the Gurdaspur seat, actor Sunny Deol, filed his nomination papers on Monday. Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal filed his nomination for the Anandpur Sahib seat at Ropar.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:49 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Farrukhabad villagers boycott polling

    The Kayamganj tehsildar has rushed to Chikma village after getting news of villagers boycotting polling there. Not even a single vote has been cast in protest against lack of development in the region.

    Inputs by Shiv Kumar Mishra, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:47 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Clash reported at Shahjahanpur

    A minor clash was reported at booth number 141 in Shahjahapur during polling on Monday. Police have detained few persons and injured have been rushed to the hospital.

    Inputs by Santosh Kumar, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:45 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    22 lakh seized from Congress candidate

    Income Tax officials raided the AK International Hotel in the presence of DDC Vijay Jadhav and SDO Megha Bharadwaj at 3 am this morning and seized 22 lakh from the room of Gopal Sahu, who is the Congress candidate from Hazaribagh​.

    Input by Anand Dutta, 101Reporters

North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: A booth level officer was dragged out of booth 167 at Chhibramau in Kannauj after several voters failed to find their names on the voters list.

A man broke the EVM machine at Harsani polling booth in Barmer as he was upset with the delay in polling. He said he had to wait for a long time in a queue. Officials replaced the unit, after which polling continued.

A woman in the Dateli village of Lakhimpur Kheri district has alleged that the returning officer had asked her to press the button of BJP's symbol. The returning officer Pradeep Kumar was suspended immediately after this incident came to the notice of district administration.

In what seems to be the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, voters have been posting their videos and pictures from inside the polling booth and with EVM machines while casting their votes. As many as five separate photographs are in circulation on social media from Auraiya and Kanpur Dehat.

"They hurled abuses at us, humiliated polling booth agents of parties, and made them crouch down in punishment," villagers of Chiplotha in Jhansi constituency said about the Election Commission's flying squad. Booth agents of BJP and BSP were allegedly hit with sticks, said villagers.

Akbarpur sector magistrate Rajesh Kumar was found in an inebriated condition at the Jhinjhak police station in Kanpur Dehat. He was taken for the medical examination by senior officials.

As many as 127 complaints of EVM malfunctioning have been registered at a helpline started by Congress, claims the party. Complaints of booth capturing have also come been reported at Jhaltapatan, booth number 67 in Jodhpur, and booth number 224 of Barmer. Congress leaders have filed complaints to the respective collectors.

Aides of former BJP leader and present JD(U) spokesperson Lalan Singh have allegedly captured booth number 313 in Lakhisarai, which is a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. No one is being allowed to enter the booth, say reports.

EVM malfunctions continued to be the bane of Election Commission and voters' lives even in Phase 4 with several booths in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan yet to begin polling. At booth number 316 in Lakhisarai of Munger Lok Sabha constituency, zero votes have been cast. An EVM malfunction was also reported at booth number 14 in Zila Parishad Bhavan of Munger LS constituency.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has cast his vote. Kanhaiya had started his campaign saying he is a local and his campaign team has coined the phrase 'Neta nahi beta' to establish the sentiment among local people that he is like their son. He entered the booth with the message on his lips that those dissing Begusarai would need to answer to the people of the region. He is contesting against BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath cast his vote at Shikarpur in Chhindwara. His son Nakul is in the fray from the constituency.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote at booth number 33, at Jhalawar-Baran in the state. The key candidates from this constituency are Dushyant Singh from the BJP, Pramod Sharma from INC and Badree Lal from BSP among other independent candidates. EVM machines at Maulana Azad School at Jodhpur and at Chaupasani Housing Board were reported to have been faulty, resulting in protests by voters. Voting was stopped for almost half an hour at booth number 19 in Dungarpur, a part of Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling has started in all booths of Uttar Pradesh. EVM snags have already been reported in booth numbers 160 and 161 in Chhibramau of Kannauj and 111 of Hamirpur. Booth number 418 in Etawah may have been designated a model polling booth, but 45 minutes after polling has begun elsewhere, an angry voter says voting is yet to begin there.

Samajwadi Party on Sunday night wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission after the local police allegedly put a few senior leaders in Kannauj under house arrest as a precautionary measure ahead of polling. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav, is contesting on a party ticket from Kannauj.

BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh has cast his vote in Begusarai, the most high profile Parliamentary constituency in Bihar right now. It will see a three corner contest with former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar debuting in electoral politics with CPI ticket against RJD's Tanvir Hasan who has been MLC for more than two decades. and BJP heavyweight and Nawada MP Giriraj Singh who often hits the headline with controversial statements.

Tanvir was RJD candidate in the 2014 election and stood second. BJP had won the seat. Giriraj had been earlier reluctant to contest from Begusarai. His Nawada seat had been given to the BJP's NDA partner Lok Janshakti Party. He had even said that that he would not contest from any other seat.

In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, 72 constituencies across the country will go to polls. An electorate of 12.79 core voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates from at least nine states.

Specifically, 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will vote in Phase 4 on Monday.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these 72 seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal.

In Maharashtra, where the election will end with this phase, the Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in the state's northern region and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.

During campaigning, which remained centred around nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo rural as well as urban voters by highlighting the infrastructural and development work carried out under his rule.

For his part, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to project the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme "NYAY" as a gamechanger for the poor.

Another state where BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 is Rajasthan. Congress appears to have made a comeback in the state after winning the Assembly election with a narrow majority in December 2018.

In Uttar Pradesh, most of the 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP. In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, which SP won, defied the "Modi wave" that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.

The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies that vote in Phase 4 — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).

In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance. The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat, which will witness a contest between the political Left and Right, with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Monday's voting in three constituencies will be the first phase in the BJP-ruled Jharkhand. Addressing poll rallies in Jharkhand this week, a host of top BJP leaders, including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, appealed to the people to re-elect the NDA to take forward the development work and protect the country.

No national level leaders of Opposition parties campaigned in the three seats — Lohardaga (ST), Chatra and Palamu (SC) — in the run-up to the election.

Electioneering in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, remained by and large peaceful. The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama and has 16 Assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is expected. Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara. The by-election to the Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Kamal Nath is in the fray, will also be held on Monday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 17:23:04 IST

