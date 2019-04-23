North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: After EVM snag, voting halts for over 30 minutes at booth in Mainpuri



North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting Latest updates: Amid Samajwadi Party's allegations that EVMs were rigged to favour BJP, voting has now been stopped at Rani Laxmi Bai Inter college booth number 106 in Mainpuri since over 30 minutes due to technical snags.

Rampur District Magistrate AK Singh said that he had no knowledge of EVM malfunctions in such large numbers as claimed by Samajwadi Party leaders. He claimed that the few reports of technical snags were closer to what is considered normal, and that all machines were replaced promptly. He said that the polling was underway at all booths normally.

A small intensity blast has been reported in Bandarchua village in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh. It is being said that it was done to discourage voters from participating in the elections. After the blast, the Chun Chuna and Pundang polling booths have been shifted to other parts of Bandarchua after the blast.

Terming the mismanagement in polls 'criminal negligence', Akhilesh Yadav questioned the scale of EVM malfunctions being reported from the state. He said that reports claim that EC officials are not trained to handle EVMs, as he asked whether the glitches in voting machine were part of a larger more sinister ploy.

Samajwadi Party rebel leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Firozabad constituency against his own nephew, expressed confidence that he is going to win the elections.

The Samajwadi Party has put out a list of booths in Rampur alleging foul play with the EVMs. They have demanded action from the Election Commission.

A low voter turnout has been reported in Anantnag which falls in the sensitive South Kashmir region. In the Khadgava village in Korba district in Chhattisgarh, a large number of people have turned up for voting in the early hours.

Reports of EVM malfunctioning started coming in within the first hour of voting. EVM snags were reported at booth number 264, 315, 376, 320, 369 and 339 in Kasganj. The Muslim voters in the constituency claimed that this could be a ploy to prevent members of the community from casting their vote. In Bareilly, voting is halted at Mirganj, Dalatpur and CB Ganj polling booths due to technical glitches in the EVMs. Reports of voting machine malfunctions filtered in from Bhagwanta, Fareedpur and booth number 57 in Aonla constituency as well.

The northern states which are set to go to polls in the third phase of the general election are Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar. The third phase of polling for ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan.

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will be held in a part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, where election is being held in three phases due to security reasons. There are 18 candidates in the fray for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress has fielded its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on the National Conference ticket.

The third phase of polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan, besides those of senior party leader Azam Khan and film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada. The BJP had won seven out of the 10 seats in 2014, while the SP bagged three. Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav are seeking re-election from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad seats respectively. Mulayam has said this will he his last contest.

Voting will be held in seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh — Raipur, Raigarh, Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur and Durg — of which the BJP had won six in 2014. The Congress, buoyed by its victory in the Assembly elections in 2018, is hoping to improve its tally in the state.

In the high-profile Durg seat, the Congress has fielded its former MLA Pratima Chandrakar, who belongs to the

influential Kurmi OBC community. Durg is the only Lok Sabha seat which the Congress won in the state in the 2014 general elections. After the Congress' win in the 2017's Assembly polls, its Durg MP Tamradhwaj Sahu was inducted into the state cabinet as home minister. The BJP has fielded its former MLA Vijay Baghel, who also belongs to the Kurmi community, in Durg.

In Raipur seat, the BJP has fielded Sunil Soni, vice-president of the state unit, while denying ticket to seven- term MP Ramesh Bais. Soni is pitted against Congress' Pramod Dubey, the mayor of the Raipur Municipal Corporation.

In Bihar, close to nine million voters will be deciding the fates of 82 candidates in Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria Lok Sabha constituencies. Four sitting MPs Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul), her husband Pappu Yadav (Madhepura), Sarfaraz Alam (Araria) and Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Khagaria) would seek to retain their respective seats.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout.

The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.

