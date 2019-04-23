North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: After EVM snag, voting halts for over 30 minutes at booth in Mainpuri

North states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting Latest updates: Amid Samajwadi Party's allegations that EVMs were rigged to favour BJP, voting has now been stopped at Rani Laxmi Bai Inter college booth number 106 in Mainpuri since over 30 minutes due to technical snags.
Rampur District Magistrate AK Singh said that he had no knowledge of EVM malfunctions in such large numbers as claimed by Samajwadi Party leaders. He claimed that the few reports of technical snags were closer to what is considered normal, and that all machines were replaced promptly. He said that the polling was underway at all booths normally.
A small intensity blast has been reported in Bandarchua village in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh. It is being said that it was done to discourage voters from participating in the elections. After the blast, the Chun Chuna and Pundang polling booths have been shifted to other parts of Bandarchua after the blast.
Terming the mismanagement in polls 'criminal negligence', Akhilesh Yadav questioned the scale of EVM malfunctions being reported from the state. He said that reports claim that EC officials are not trained to handle EVMs, as he asked whether the glitches in voting machine were part of a larger more sinister ploy.
Samajwadi Party rebel leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Firozabad constituency against his own nephew, expressed confidence that he is going to win the elections.
The Samajwadi Party has put out a list of booths in Rampur alleging foul play with the EVMs. They have demanded action from the Election Commission.
A low voter turnout has been reported in Anantnag which falls in the sensitive South Kashmir region. In the Khadgava village in Korba district in Chhattisgarh, a large number of people have turned up for voting in the early hours.
Reports of EVM malfunctioning started coming in within the first hour of voting. EVM snags were reported at booth number 264, 315, 376, 320, 369 and 339 in Kasganj. The Muslim voters in the constituency claimed that this could be a ploy to prevent members of the community from casting their vote. In Bareilly, voting is halted at Mirganj, Dalatpur and CB Ganj polling booths due to technical glitches in the EVMs. Reports of voting machine malfunctions filtered in from Bhagwanta, Fareedpur and booth number 57 in Aonla constituency as well.
The northern states which are set to go to polls in the third phase of the general election are Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar. The third phase of polling for ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan.
In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will be held in a part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, where election is being held in three phases due to security reasons. There are 18 candidates in the fray for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress has fielded its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on the National Conference ticket.
The third phase of polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan, besides those of senior party leader Azam Khan and film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada. The BJP had won seven out of the 10 seats in 2014, while the SP bagged three. Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav are seeking re-election from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad seats respectively. Mulayam has said this will he his last contest.
Voting will be held in seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh — Raipur, Raigarh, Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur and Durg — of which the BJP had won six in 2014. The Congress, buoyed by its victory in the Assembly elections in 2018, is hoping to improve its tally in the state.
In the high-profile Durg seat, the Congress has fielded its former MLA Pratima Chandrakar, who belongs to the
influential Kurmi OBC community. Durg is the only Lok Sabha seat which the Congress won in the state in the 2014 general elections. After the Congress' win in the 2017's Assembly polls, its Durg MP Tamradhwaj Sahu was inducted into the state cabinet as home minister. The BJP has fielded its former MLA Vijay Baghel, who also belongs to the Kurmi community, in Durg.
In Raipur seat, the BJP has fielded Sunil Soni, vice-president of the state unit, while denying ticket to seven- term MP Ramesh Bais. Soni is pitted against Congress' Pramod Dubey, the mayor of the Raipur Municipal Corporation.
In Bihar, close to nine million voters will be deciding the fates of 82 candidates in Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria Lok Sabha constituencies. Four sitting MPs Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul), her husband Pappu Yadav (Madhepura), Sarfaraz Alam (Araria) and Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Khagaria) would seek to retain their respective seats.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout.
The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.
Highlights
Khagaria election voting latest update
Will Son of Mallah make his way to Parliament?
Bollywood film-set designer-turned politician Mukesh Sahani, popularly called as ‘Son of Mallah’ is contesting the general election for the first time. He is fighting from Khagaria where the Mallah community has a decisive votes. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and current MP Mahboob Ali Kaisar will take on Mukesh Sahani.
Mukesh Sahani had started politics with NDA back in 2013-2014. He had campaigned with BJP president Amit Shah but after general election he left the NDA. According to Sahani, Amit Shah had promised to fulfill his demands but he didn’t keep his promise.
He then left the NDA and floated his own political party. Later he become part of Mahagathbandhan.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update
BJP workers thrash polling officer in Moradabad
BJP supporters have allegedly roughed up an election official at booth number 231 in Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP workers have alleged that officer Mohammad Zubair was asking the voters to vote in favor of the Gathbandhan candidate.
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update:
'Is something sinister afoot,' Akhilesh Yadav's conspiracy theory about malfunctioning EVMs
Rampur election voting latest update
Massive technical snag reported in Rampur EVMs; SP alleges mischief
Video by Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101Reporters
Blast in Chhattisgarh near Chun Chuna and Pundang polling booths; EC officials shift booths to resume polling
Input by Arun Soni, 101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: The poll math in 10 seats of Doab region
On an average, over the course of six Lok Sabha elections between 1996 and 2014, the Samajwadi Party has had a vote-share of nearly 34 percent, while BJP has held a vote-share of roughly 32 percent during the same time period.
Based on seat conversion, among the constituencies that the SP won in 2014, it has never lost Budaun and Mainpuri since 1996 (SP fought for Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996), whereas it has consistently held Firozabad since 1999. In Sambhal, of the five times that the party contested from the constituency, it emerged victorious thrice. Similarly, it has won Aonla, Pilibhit and Rampur twice over the span of six general elections. Now that Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are now contesting as partners with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) as its third constituent, the break up of votes may change substantially inspite of a so-called pro-BJP mood.
Read the full article here
Madhepura election voting latest update: Backward communities hold the key to prestigious Bihar seat
Though, traditionally the Yadav community has been playing a crucial role in picking the elected representative from Madhepura constituency, the scenario has changed after delimitation in 2008.
Earlier Kumarkhand, Singheshwar, Madhepura, Sonbarsha, Kishanganj and Alamnagar Assembly constituencies fell under Madhepura parliamentary seat. However, after delimitation three new constituencies namely Bihariganj, Saharsa and Mahishi were added and three old constituencies were deleted.
These new constituencies have changed the demography of the Lok Sabha seat by adding a sizable number of Other Backward Castes and extremely backward community population. If their numbers in all the Assembly constituencies under the LS seat are added then it will exceed the Yadav population, which constitutes around 25 percent of total population of Madhepura.
Since Yadav votes will be divided amongst NDA, Mahagathbandhan candidates and Pappu Yadav, the backward community’s vote will decide who claims victory.
In 2010 Bihar assembly elections, NDA had won five out of six Assembly seats of Madhepura. According to experts, Nitish Kumar is popular in backward community of Madhepura hence, they may remain with NDA, now that JD(U) and BJP are in alliance.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest update: Jhanjharpur records highest voting till 9am
Jhanjharpur recorded highest voter turnout among all five constituency of Bihar. Till 9 am 11.5 percent voting was recorded in Jhanjharpur. Supaul recorded 8.3 percent polling while Araria recorded 10 percent voting. Madhepura recorded 8.75 percent and Khagaria recorded 8 percent polls.
Input by Umesh Kumar
Meanwhile, SAD reveals list of candidates
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from Ferozepur constitueny in Punjab while party leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will contest from Bathinda.
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Samajwadi Party alleges foul play in Rampur constituency
Bihar election voting latest update: Voter Turnout Toll 9 am
The voter turnout in the five seats of Bihar till 9 am stands as follows:
Anantnag election voting latest update: Single Lok Sabha constituency split in three phases in restive South Kashmir
This volatile constituency has 1,397,272 registered voters, including 7, 20,337 males, 6, 72,879 females and 35 transgender voters. These include 4,021 service electors (3,991 males and 30 females). The Anantnag parliamentary constituency comprises of 16 assembly segments and has 18 candidates in the fray. This is the first parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases, spread over three days-April 23, 29 and May 6.
"We were forces to to carry out three phases of election for just one constituency of Anantnag. So you can imagine how complicated it is," Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said earlier.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 1,842 polling stations to facilitate smooth polling.
Since 2016, after the Mehbooba Mufti vacated the seat, the state government government failed to hold an election here for what they said was the deteriorating situation in the region due to large scale militancy related violence.
Anantnag election voting latest update: Low voter turnout in early hours of polling in restive south Kashmir
A low voter turnout has been reported in Anantnag which falls in the sensitive South Kashmir region. The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a boycott of the polls and asked people to observe a complete shutdown. While polling is underway in Anantnag district in the Lok Sabha constituency, voting in Kulgam district will be held on 29 April while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on 6 May.
By Saleem Qadri, 101Reporters
A how-to-vote guide for those on ASD list
The ASD (Absentee, Shifted and Dead Voter List) list has been a pain point for the Election Commission for a few years now, and disputes over this have been reported in the past. Many voters who are well and alive have been reportedly shifted onto the list die to some clerical error or misunderstanding. However, the ECI has provisions that allow “shifted” voters to exercise their franchise after thorough verification of their identity.
In a nutshell, those on the ASD list can vote if the presiding officer allows and after signing Form 17A, which can be obtained from the officials at the booth. Here's is a step-by-step guide to vote if your name is on the list.
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: EVM malfunctions reported in Kasganj, Aonla, Bareilly
Korba election voting latest update: Impressive voter turnout in early hours of polling
In the Khadgava village in Korba district in Chhattisgarh, a large number of people have turned up for voting in the early hours.
Input by Chandrakant Pargir, 101Reporters
Kasganj election voting latest update: Malfunctioning EVMs delay voting at several booths, Muslim voters see red
Nargis, a Muslim voter from the Nabab Tarora booth number 320 in Kasganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the EVMs have been shut in an attempt to stop Muslim voters from casting their votes. The voting at this booth could not be started yet due to EVM snag. The voting machines have developed snags at booth number 315, 376 and 369 as well in Kasganj Lok Sabha constituency.
Input by Ayush Bharadwaj, 101Reportes.
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest update: Mehbooba Mufti's constituency goes to poll amid heavy security arrangements
The polling started here for Anantnag parliamentary seat amid heavy security. More than 170 companies of security forces have been deployed in the constituency for polling where former Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, is pitted against Congress state president, GA Mir and NC leader, Hasnain Masoodi, who is a former judge.
The polling is being carried out on Anantnag constituency in three phases starting with Anantnag district today while the voting on the three other districts of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama will be held in subsequent two phases. The seat was vacant since 2017 after the death of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and elections couldn't be held earlier as the authorities feared violence after 8 people were killed during the by-polls on Srinagar constituency at the time.
The polling began amid a Kashmir-wide shutdown which was observed on the call of seperatists here against the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman, Mohammad Yaseen Malik. The authorities have set up more than 700 polling stations a across the district.
Bihar election voting latest update: Dissent in Mahagathbandhan over Congress candidate from Supaul
Supaul seat had come into existence in 2008 after delimitation. First election was held in 2009 when JD(U) candidate Vishwa Mohan Kumar had won. But in 2014 general election JD(U) had lost the seat to Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan. Ranjeet is one of the prominent leaders in Bihar Congress. Ranjeet Ranjan is wife of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.
Congress has given her a ticket for the second time but this time it is not going to be an easy contest. One of the reasons behind this is the unhappiness over Ranjeet's candidature within Congress ally RJD. This stems mainly from the fact that Pappu Yadav is contesting against RJD candidate from Madhepura. According to RJD sources, local party leaders were not campaigning for her as part of pressure building tactics to force Pappu Yadav o withdraw his candidature.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Voting begins in Yadav clan's bastion
The 10 seats where elections are underway in Uttar Pradesh are Pilibhit, Bareilly, Budaun, Moradabad, Aonla, Sambhal and Rampur in the northern Rohilkhand region and Firozabad, Etah and Mainpuri in the Doab region, located in the heart of Uttar Pradesh.
It has a substantial chunk of Muslim and Dalit population, especially in the Rohilkhand region while the southern middle Doab belt is largely dominated by other backward classes (OBCs) - politically empowered by the rise of Samajwadi Party.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, hails from this region and had managed to retain his hold even in the 2014 Modi wave. Four members of the UP's largest political clan are in fray in this phase.
Bihar election voting latest update: Polls a prestige issue for Nitish Kumar as JD(U) candidate faces Sharad Yadav
Five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar – Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Jhanjharpur and Khagaria will go to polls in the third phase of general elections on 23 April.
The BJPs ally JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded state minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav from Madhepura seat, which also happens to be the birth place of Mandal Commission architect BP Mandal.
The seat has become a prestige issue for Nitish Kumar who stayed several consecutive nights in the district, covering other constituencies during the daytime, understandably preparing strategy to ensure that his candidate does not lose to associate-turned-adversary Sharad Yadav, who revolted when the party boss decided to return to the BJP-led NDA a couple of years ago.
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Phase 3 to decide fate of 3 members of Mulayam's clan The third phase of polling for ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan. The three Yadav family members who are seeking re-election respectively from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad in this phase are Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews, Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav. Pitted against Akshay Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, is another brother of the party patriarch, Shivpal Yadav, who has fallen out with Samajwadi Party president Aklhilesh Yadav, and fighting from Fiorozabad after floating a new political outfit, Pragateesheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).
Polling for third phase to begin at 7.00 am As many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Tuesday, 23 April, across 14 states and Union Territories in Phase 3 of the 2019 general election. The Northern states will include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India, polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir among the Northern states, where voting will end early.
12:19 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update
Caste equation key factor in Supaul
Congress is largely banking on the image of Ranjeet Ranjan to win Supaul. She has 89 percent attendance in parliament, which is 9 percent above the national average. She had asked 263 questions and introduced eight private member bills. But in Supaul, caste equation play bigger role than personal image of leaders.
JD(U) has fielded Dileshwar Kamat who belongs to extremely backward caste (EBC). Supaul has around 50 percent EBC voters and JD(U) is eyeing on this vote bank. In last few months Nitish Kumar had addressed many EBC Sammelan and announced many schemes for them.
Political experts say, if EBC keep trust in JDU and Yadav-Muslims votes divide, Ranjit Ranjan may face tough fight.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
11:49 (IST)
Policemen found sleeping during election duty at a booth in Rampur
A policeman and an election officer were found sleeping at Khursheed Inter College booth in Rampur parliamentary constituency.
Input by Shannu Khan, 101Reporters
11:41 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election voting latest update
Input by Hitesh Sharma, 101Reporters
11:40 (IST)
Araria election voting latest update
Lightning strikes near polling booth, one voter killed, another injured
One voter has reportedly died in Araria district after he was struck by lightening when he was going to exercise his franchise. The incident occured at a booth in Firbesganj area where heavy downpour is being reported.
The deceased person was later identified as Dhruv Mandal. Another person Baijnath Mandal was also injured in the incident. Dhuruv and Baijnath were taken to local government hospital in Forbesganj where Dhruv was declared brought dead. Baijnath is being treated. Dhruv was voter if Booth number51 of Pipraghat in Firbesganj. Araria has recorded 22% percent voting till 11am.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray. Team 101 Reporters
11:36 (IST)
Khagaria election voting latest update
Will Son of Mallah make his way to Parliament?
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
11:34 (IST)
Rampur election voting latest update
District Magistrate rubbishes Akhilesh Yadav's claims on EVM malfunction, says scale of problem exaggerated
11:20 (IST)
Jaya Prada reacts to Azam Khan's sexist comments, says SP candidate scared of defeat
BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada said, "Azam Khan is scared and this is the reason he has been making such comments against women." She was reacting to the comments of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan.
Abdullah Azam Khan had said, "Ali bhi humare, Bajrang Bali bhi chahiye lekin anarkali nahi chahiye (We want Ali and also Bajrang Bali but not Anarkali)."
11:07 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update
BJP workers thrash polling officer in Moradabad
BJP supporters have allegedly roughed up an election official at booth number 231 in Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP workers have alleged that officer Mohammad Zubair was asking the voters to vote in favor of the Gathbandhan candidate.
11:00 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update:
'Is something sinister afoot,' Akhilesh Yadav's conspiracy theory about malfunctioning EVMs
10:56 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update:
Police lathicharges crowd in Sambhal after voters create ruckus
The police had to resort to lathicharge after a group of voters created a ruckus over voters slip in Bahjoi area of Sambhal lok Sabha constituency.
Input by Yogesh Bharadwaj
10:46 (IST)
Rampur election voting latest update
Video by Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101Reporters
10:27 (IST)
Blast in Chhattisgarh near Chun Chuna and Pundang polling booths; EC officials shift booths to resume polling
Input by Arun Soni, 101Reporters
10:21 (IST)
Newly married couple turn up at polling station in Firozabad
A bride and a groom turned up at a polling stsation in Firozabad to cast their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections after their wedding ceremony.
Input by Sadiq Khan, 101Reporters
10:17 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh records 10.36% polling; Bihar clock 12.64% turnout till 10 am
10:00 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: The poll math in 10 seats of Doab region
On an average, over the course of six Lok Sabha elections between 1996 and 2014, the Samajwadi Party has had a vote-share of nearly 34 percent, while BJP has held a vote-share of roughly 32 percent during the same time period.
Based on seat conversion, among the constituencies that the SP won in 2014, it has never lost Budaun and Mainpuri since 1996 (SP fought for Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996), whereas it has consistently held Firozabad since 1999. In Sambhal, of the five times that the party contested from the constituency, it emerged victorious thrice. Similarly, it has won Aonla, Pilibhit and Rampur twice over the span of six general elections. Now that Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are now contesting as partners with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) as its third constituent, the break up of votes may change substantially inspite of a so-called pro-BJP mood.
Read the full article here
09:55 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother casts his vote in Saifai
09:53 (IST)
Madhepura election voting latest update: Backward communities hold the key to prestigious Bihar seat
Though, traditionally the Yadav community has been playing a crucial role in picking the elected representative from Madhepura constituency, the scenario has changed after delimitation in 2008.
Earlier Kumarkhand, Singheshwar, Madhepura, Sonbarsha, Kishanganj and Alamnagar Assembly constituencies fell under Madhepura parliamentary seat. However, after delimitation three new constituencies namely Bihariganj, Saharsa and Mahishi were added and three old constituencies were deleted.
These new constituencies have changed the demography of the Lok Sabha seat by adding a sizable number of Other Backward Castes and extremely backward community population. If their numbers in all the Assembly constituencies under the LS seat are added then it will exceed the Yadav population, which constitutes around 25 percent of total population of Madhepura.
Since Yadav votes will be divided amongst NDA, Mahagathbandhan candidates and Pappu Yadav, the backward community’s vote will decide who claims victory.
In 2010 Bihar assembly elections, NDA had won five out of six Assembly seats of Madhepura. According to experts, Nitish Kumar is popular in backward community of Madhepura hence, they may remain with NDA, now that JD(U) and BJP are in alliance.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
09:39 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Jhanjharpur records highest voting till 9am
Jhanjharpur recorded highest voter turnout among all five constituency of Bihar. Till 9 am 11.5 percent voting was recorded in Jhanjharpur. Supaul recorded 8.3 percent polling while Araria recorded 10 percent voting. Madhepura recorded 8.75 percent and Khagaria recorded 8 percent polls.
Input by Umesh Kumar
09:37 (IST)
Meanwhile, SAD reveals list of candidates
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from Ferozepur constitueny in Punjab while party leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will contest from Bathinda.
09:31 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Samajwadi Party alleges foul play in Rampur constituency
09:24 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Voter Turnout Toll 9 am
The voter turnout in the five seats of Bihar till 9 am stands as follows:
09:24 (IST)
Bareilly election voting latest update: Polling officer suffers cardiac arrest
Vinay Kumar, an officer posted at Khujaria Sampat booth number 86 in Bareilly, suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He has been rushed to the hospital where jis condition is stated to be critical.
Input by Bhim Manohar
09:16 (IST)
Anantnag election voting latest update: Single Lok Sabha constituency split in three phases in restive South Kashmir
This volatile constituency has 1,397,272 registered voters, including 7, 20,337 males, 6, 72,879 females and 35 transgender voters. These include 4,021 service electors (3,991 males and 30 females). The Anantnag parliamentary constituency comprises of 16 assembly segments and has 18 candidates in the fray. This is the first parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases, spread over three days-April 23, 29 and May 6.
"We were forces to to carry out three phases of election for just one constituency of Anantnag. So you can imagine how complicated it is," Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said earlier.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 1,842 polling stations to facilitate smooth polling.
Since 2016, after the Mehbooba Mufti vacated the seat, the state government government failed to hold an election here for what they said was the deteriorating situation in the region due to large scale militancy related violence.
09:07 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Voter Turnout Toll 8 am
The voter turnout in the five seats of Bihar till 8 am stands as follows:
09:05 (IST)
Anantnag election voting latest update: Low voter turnout in early hours of polling in restive south Kashmir
A low voter turnout has been reported in Anantnag which falls in the sensitive South Kashmir region. The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a boycott of the polls and asked people to observe a complete shutdown. While polling is underway in Anantnag district in the Lok Sabha constituency, voting in Kulgam district will be held on 29 April while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on 6 May.
By Saleem Qadri, 101Reporters
08:52 (IST)
A how-to-vote guide for those on ASD list
The ASD (Absentee, Shifted and Dead Voter List) list has been a pain point for the Election Commission for a few years now, and disputes over this have been reported in the past. Many voters who are well and alive have been reportedly shifted onto the list die to some clerical error or misunderstanding. However, the ECI has provisions that allow “shifted” voters to exercise their franchise after thorough verification of their identity.
In a nutshell, those on the ASD list can vote if the presiding officer allows and after signing Form 17A, which can be obtained from the officials at the booth. Here's is a step-by-step guide to vote if your name is on the list.
08:38 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: EVM malfunctions reported in Kasganj, Aonla, Bareilly
08:20 (IST)
Korba election voting latest update: Impressive voter turnout in early hours of polling
In the Khadgava village in Korba district in Chhattisgarh, a large number of people have turned up for voting in the early hours.
Input by Chandrakant Pargir, 101Reporters
08:06 (IST)
Kasganj election voting latest update: Malfunctioning EVMs delay voting at several booths, Muslim voters see red
Nargis, a Muslim voter from the Nabab Tarora booth number 320 in Kasganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the EVMs have been shut in an attempt to stop Muslim voters from casting their votes. The voting at this booth could not be started yet due to EVM snag. The voting machines have developed snags at booth number 315, 376 and 369 as well in Kasganj Lok Sabha constituency.
Input by Ayush Bharadwaj, 101Reportes.
08:01 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest update: Mehbooba Mufti's constituency goes to poll amid heavy security arrangements
The polling started here for Anantnag parliamentary seat amid heavy security. More than 170 companies of security forces have been deployed in the constituency for polling where former Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, is pitted against Congress state president, GA Mir and NC leader, Hasnain Masoodi, who is a former judge.
The polling is being carried out on Anantnag constituency in three phases starting with Anantnag district today while the voting on the three other districts of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama will be held in subsequent two phases. The seat was vacant since 2017 after the death of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and elections couldn't be held earlier as the authorities feared violence after 8 people were killed during the by-polls on Srinagar constituency at the time.
The polling began amid a Kashmir-wide shutdown which was observed on the call of seperatists here against the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman, Mohammad Yaseen Malik. The authorities have set up more than 700 polling stations a across the district.
08:00 (IST)
Meanwhile, as northern states vote in third phase, read our series on the job crisis in the Hindi heartland
07:54 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Dissent in Mahagathbandhan over Congress candidate from Supaul
Supaul seat had come into existence in 2008 after delimitation. First election was held in 2009 when JD(U) candidate Vishwa Mohan Kumar had won. But in 2014 general election JD(U) had lost the seat to Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan. Ranjeet is one of the prominent leaders in Bihar Congress. Ranjeet Ranjan is wife of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.
Congress has given her a ticket for the second time but this time it is not going to be an easy contest. One of the reasons behind this is the unhappiness over Ranjeet's candidature within Congress ally RJD. This stems mainly from the fact that Pappu Yadav is contesting against RJD candidate from Madhepura. According to RJD sources, local party leaders were not campaigning for her as part of pressure building tactics to force Pappu Yadav o withdraw his candidature.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
07:38 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Voting begins in Yadav clan's bastion
The 10 seats where elections are underway in Uttar Pradesh are Pilibhit, Bareilly, Budaun, Moradabad, Aonla, Sambhal and Rampur in the northern Rohilkhand region and Firozabad, Etah and Mainpuri in the Doab region, located in the heart of Uttar Pradesh.
It has a substantial chunk of Muslim and Dalit population, especially in the Rohilkhand region while the southern middle Doab belt is largely dominated by other backward classes (OBCs) - politically empowered by the rise of Samajwadi Party.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, hails from this region and had managed to retain his hold even in the 2014 Modi wave. Four members of the UP's largest political clan are in fray in this phase.
07:26 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Triangular contest in prestigious Madhepura seat
Rome me Pope, Madhepura me Gop (member of Yadav community)! This proverb is often used to denote the electoral importance of Yadav community in Madhepura. Once represented by two former Bihar chief ministers — BP Mandal, first Yadav chief minister of Bihar and chairman of the notable Mandal Commision and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav — Madhepura, this election is witnessing a three-cornered fight.
Due to the substantial Yadav population, and the community's political clout, all parties have fielded a Yadav candidates from here.
RJD has given ticket to JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav who had won this seat four times on the tickets of Janta Dal and JD(U). He had fought this seat in 2014 too from JD(U) but lost to RJD candidate and tainted leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.
This time around, the dynamics have changed completely. After a falling out with Nitish, Sharad is the Mahagathbandhan candidate, while Pappu has floated his own political outfir Jan Adhikar Party (JAP). On the other hand JD(U) has given ticket to Dinesh Chandra Yadav, a minister in Nitish's cabinet. Given the separate vote banks of both JD(U) and RJD, Pappu’s entry has made the contest triangular.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
07:16 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election voting latest update: 7 LS seats go to polls today
07:00 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest update: Polls a prestige issue for Nitish Kumar as JD(U) candidate faces Sharad Yadav
Five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar – Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Jhanjharpur and Khagaria will go to polls in the third phase of general elections on 23 April.
The BJPs ally JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded state minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav from Madhepura seat, which also happens to be the birth place of Mandal Commission architect BP Mandal.
The seat has become a prestige issue for Nitish Kumar who stayed several consecutive nights in the district, covering other constituencies during the daytime, understandably preparing strategy to ensure that his candidate does not lose to associate-turned-adversary Sharad Yadav, who revolted when the party boss decided to return to the BJP-led NDA a couple of years ago.
06:31 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest update: Phase 3 to decide fate of 3 members of Mulayam's clan The third phase of polling for ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan. The three Yadav family members who are seeking re-election respectively from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad in this phase are Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews, Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav. Pitted against Akshay Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, is another brother of the party patriarch, Shivpal Yadav, who has fallen out with Samajwadi Party president Aklhilesh Yadav, and fighting from Fiorozabad after floating a new political outfit, Pragateesheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).
06:24 (IST)
Polling for third phase to begin at 7.00 am As many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Tuesday, 23 April, across 14 states and Union Territories in Phase 3 of the 2019 general election. The Northern states will include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India, polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir among the Northern states, where voting will end early.