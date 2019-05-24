North States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: BJP's Sanjeev Kumar Balyan defeats RLD chief Ajit Singh from Muzaffarnagar

North States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan won from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes.
Performing much better than most poll pundits predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party has swept through the Hindi Heartland. Winning Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh in a clean sweep while restricting Congress to a single in Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. Officially, the results for 505 of the 542 seats that went to poll, however, leads and treds establish that the NDA will mostly cross the 350, the BJP achieving a brute majority alone.
Bihar is leading the tally of voters opting for the None of The Above (NOTA) option while exercising their franchise in the 17th Lok Sabha polls.
Sitting BJP MPs Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur have retained their seats — Mathura and Hamirpur respectively.
Samajwadi Party leader and sitting MP Dimple Yadav is trailing in Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Dimple Yadav is wife if former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Kannauj is a Lok Sabha constituency in UP's Doab region. She was contesting against BJP's Subrat Pathak.
In both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress is leading on just one seat out of the total 25 and 29, respectively, while in Chhattisgarh, it is trailing on 9 seats out of the 11, according to the trends. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on the remaining seats in the three states. The trends come as a surprise, especially in Chhattisgarh, where Congress had won 68 seats out of the 90 in the assembly polls. The BJP, which had ruled the state for 15 years, managed to win only 15.
Smriti Irani is leading by 9820 votes in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi trails. This is after the sixth round of counting.
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj is set to win from the Unnao Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency with at least 56 percent votes. He was also the sitting MP from the central UP seat.
Anticipating the party-led NDA's victory at the national level in the Lok Sabha elections as forecast by exit polls, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is making preparations for celebrations on Thursday.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar constituency with close to 50,000 votes, local reports said. PDP candidate Aga Mohsin got 20489 Votes while People's Conference candidate got 15718 Votes. The BJP managed to secure only 1,205 votes.
BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi. The Congress right now is leading only in Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi is contesting. In 2014, Congress had managed to save the Gandhi's pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli but this time Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi.
Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first ever time, rallies nearly 900 points and Nifty crossed 12,000 points as a win for Prime Minister Modi becomes more and more likely from early trends.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on all seats in Delhi. BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is in lead over Congress' Arvindar Lovely, AAP's Atishi is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Lekhi is maintaining her lead in South Delhi.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is now leading from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh with over 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.
AAP's star campaigner and key candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi.
In Madhya Pradesh, early leads suggest a Congress rout which had only recently won the Assembly election in state, putting an end to 15-year-rule of the BJP. The BJP is leading on 27 out of the 29 seats. Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from his bastion Guna, where he has remained undefeated until now. However, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has held on to his early lead in Chhindwara till this point.
Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading on Bhopal seat. She contested against Congress candidate and two-term former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. A strong BJP bastion, Bhopal seat has been dominated by the saffron party for the last 30 years.
People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind Congress' Ghulam Ahmed Mir in Anantnag constituency.
The BJP is leading on 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan while the Congress is ahead on four seats. The BJP had won all 25 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha election.
If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.
News18 has reported that the counting has stopped in Amethi constituency due to a server failure. The technical fault is expected to be resolved shortly.
Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics.
Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. Meanwhile, party candidates Ravi Kishan and Queen Ojha were photographed offering early morning prayers at their residence.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.
The results of the Lok Sabha election will be known today (Thursday, 23 May) for northern states Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
The counting for all states is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Though trends will be available at regular intervals during the counting, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission.
After the end of counting, five randomly-selected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from each Assembly segment of that particular Lok Sabha seat would be matched with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to retain power at the Centre for a second term. However, the Opposition parties have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.
In Delhi, the fate of 164 candidates will be decided when the counting of votes takes place amid tight security. With VVPAT counting to be introduced in this Lok Sabha election, the results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had earlier said. Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies and in all 350 VVPATs will be counted.
Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of EVMs at 21 locations across Punjab. Three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centres, with the deployment of 39 companies of paramilitary forces.
In Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, extra precaution is being taken in about a dozen sensitive districts and prohibitory orders have been imposed. Sources told PTI that the EC has already banned victory processions and warned that no laxity in compliance of orders would be tolerated.
On Tuesday, the Opposition had approached the EC to demand that the five random VVPATs in each Assembly segment be counted first so that if there is a problem or a mismatch, the entire slips can be counted from the beginning itself. However, the EC on Wednesday decided against making any last-minute changes to the way votes are to be tallied, drawing heavy criticism from the Opposition.
As the row over the EVM, Opposition workers at several places kept a tight vigil at strongrooms storing them.
The voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election was staggered between 11 April and 19 May during which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants.
In the 2014 election, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:55:58 IST
BJP's Sanjeev Kumar Balyan defeats RLD chief Ajit Singh from Muzaffarnagar
BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan won from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh.
Gautam Gambhir's 'explosive' tweet post election win is an aggressive display of clever wordplay
BJP's East Delhi candidate, who fought a pitched battle with AAP's Atishi, took to Twitter after a comfortable win from his seat. Depicting clever wordplay, Gambhir said
Kirron Kher wins Chandigarh seat, says those who thought of me as a weak candidate got a lesson
Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirron Kher has won the Union Territory of Chandigarh with 2,31,188 votes. Her neaterst rival, Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal secured 1,84,218 votes.
Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Kher said that the credit of her win goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also said that all those who dismissed her as a weak candidate have been taught a lesson by the people.
BJP's Jitendra Singh wins by 3.57 lakh votes; highest margin of victory for any successful candidate
In the Udhampur seat of Jammu region, BJP's Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. As per officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now. Singh got 61.38 percent votes. He had defeated former Union minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2014.
BJP sweeps Hindi Heartland as Congress fails to capitalise Assembly wins
Performing much better than most poll pundits predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party has swept through the Hindi Heartland. Winning Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh in a clean sweep while restricting Congress to a single in Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. Officially, the results for 505 of the 542 seats that went to poll, however, leads and treds establish that the NDA will mostly cross the 350, the BJP achieving a brute majority alone.
Janata Dal (United) candidate from Katihar, Dulal Chandra Goswami defeated Congress' Tariq Anwar by a margin of 57,203 votes.
Ram Kripal Yadav defeats Misa Bharti in Pataliputra
Ram Kripal Yadav, BJP candidate from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Misa Bharti with a margin of 39,321 seats.
On winning Kannauj Lok Sabha seat and defeating SP leader Dimple Yadav, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak said: "This is the victory of the people of Kannauj. This mandate is against Samajwadi Party's atrocity, corruption and dynasty politics."
Hema Malini retains Mathura seat
BJP's Hema Malini retained the Mathura Lok Sabha seat by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh by a margin of 2,93,471 votes. While the actor-turned-politician secured6,71,293 votes, Singh received 3,77,822 votes, according to the Election Commission said.
Dimple Yadav loses initial lead, trails with around 10k votes in Kannauj
Samajwadi Party leader and sitting MP Dimple Yadav is trailing in Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Dimple Yadav is wife if former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Kannauj is a Lok Sabha constituency in UP's Doab region. She was contesting against BJP's Subrat Pathak.
Hopefully new govt at Centre will do justice with Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is all set to win from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Thursday expressed hope that the new government at the Centre would do justice with the state and engage in a dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.
Digvijaya Singh set to lose to Pragya Thakur in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, stares at end of political career
In the high-decibel Bhopal constituency election in Madhya Pradesh, deep saffron is set to beat light saffron. BJP candidate from Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a Malegaon blast accused and representative of the radical right has taken a substantial lead of 1.45 lakh votes against Congress candidate and two-term Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Singh — known for cultivating the Muslim voters assiduously and coining the term “Hindu terror” to describe Thakur and others — tried every trick in the trade to portray himself as a friend of the Hindus.
Read more here
Congress office wears deserted look as BJP establishes lead on majority seats alone
The Congress headquarters in the capital wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the partys tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leaders were conspicuous by their absence as the trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead on 298 seats while the cCongress was leading in 52 seats, as per the Election Commission website. Congress spokespersons present at the party headquarters were also keen to know the trends to firm up before giving their opinion. Some Congress workers who gathered outside the party office blamed the results trends on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They also held a protest carrying placards demanding that EVMs should not be used in elections.
BJP leads on 10 seats in Chhattisgarh
The BJP is maintaining a lead on the 10 out of total 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh while the Congress is leading only in Bastar (ST) constituency, as per the trends available so far. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had bagged 10 seats and the Congress one.
Sunny Deol leads Gurdaspur on urban votes, Akali support and star power
Stars are aligning well for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party’s candidate from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, is leading his nearest rival, Congress’ Sunil Jhakhar, by a margin of 50,000 votes. Gurdaspur, which borders Pakistan, is on the highway that links Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country. Unemployment is high in the region beset with migration, the two key issues for voters. Deol, too, raised these issues as the campaign entered the final lap.
When Deol entered the contest, a divide between rural and urban voters was evident, with Jhakhar getting more support from villages. The trend, however, reversed as the campaign picked up and Deol acquainted himself with area and local issues.
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj is set to win from the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency with at least 56 percent votes. He was also the sitting MP from the central UP seat.
NDA ahead in 12 seats, Congress in 2
The BJP-led NDA is leading in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies while the Congress is ahead in two seats in Jharkhand as per trends, election officials said Thursday. The BJP is leading in 11 Lok Sabha seats while its alliance partner Ajsu in one. Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha is leading by 1,16,819 votes against his nearest Congress rival Gopal Sahu in the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.
AAP congratulates BJP, says it hopes Narendra Modi would do good work
The AAP on Thursday congratulated the BJP for its victory and said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do "good work" in his future tenure. The BJP was leading in all the seven seats in the national capital, with three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes, while the Congress and the AAP were trailing at the second spot in five and two seats respectively.
Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar constituency
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar constituency with close to 50,000 votes, local reports said. PDP candidate Aga Mohsin got 20489 Votes while People's Conference candidate got 15718 Votes. The BJP managed to secure only 1,205 votes. The Election Commission is yet to call out the results.
RLD faces tough fight from BJP in UP
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, is witnessing a tough fight on the three seats it is contesting in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj leads in Unnao
Sakshi Maharaj of BJP is leading by 173633 votes in Unnao. Sakshi has polled 333678 votes, while Annu Tondon of Congress has got 76,629 votes. Anna Maharaj who was fielded by the alliance has got 160045 votes.
Input by Vishal Singh
Begusarai, a reality check for Kanhaiya and the Left
Begusarai was the place to be and the contest to watch in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at least until a few days ago. Former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who made headlines when he was charged with sedition, was the beacon of hope and harbinger of change for the liberalists and the secularists.
Those who understood the dynamics of Begusarai knew the fight would be between Singh and Hassan and Kanhaiya would get some respectable votes but would finish a distant third.
And they were right. Trends at 11.30am showed that Singh had established a clear lead that should seem him home. Hassan was at number two and Kanhaiya was struggling at number three. Kanhaiya’s fate is representative of the misplaced political belief and outdated ideology that the Left is still trying to propagate. The Leftists have been almost wiped out, even in three states -- Tripura, West Bengal and Kerala--which were once their bastions.
Read more here
Congress leads in Punjab under Captain Amarinder Singh's charge
BJP set to win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh
The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress.
Gathbandhan hardly making any impact as of now
As per the trends and results pouring in from different Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, the much touted caste-alliance of Yadavs and Dalits, seems to have failed at making an impact in Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, it looked like Gathbandhan will give a good fight to the BJP in the state but the hidden Modi wave has failed them. Take the example of the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, which was one of the constituencies won by the Gathbandhan in 2018 polls, but it now appears to be swaying in the favour of BJ once again.
Giriraj Singh marches ahead in Bihar's Begusarai
Giriraj Singh has further solidified his lead in Begusarai. He is now ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar by over 77,000 votes. Meanwhile, in Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading Shatrughan Sinha by over 25,000 votes. In Patliputra, Misa Bharti is leading Ram Kripal Yadav by over 9,000 votes
Smriti Irani leads with over 4,300 votes; Congress' lead in UP falls to lone seat of Rae Bareli
BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi. The Congress right now is leading only in Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi is contesting. In 2014, Congress had managed to save the Gandhi's pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli but this time Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi.
BJP's Hema Malini leading from Mathura Lok Sabha seat
Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura.
Congress candidate from Chandani Chowk alleges seal of strong rooms found broken, files complaint with EC
Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk JP Agarwal has filed a complaint with the Returning officer. His complaint is that seals of strong rooms in Matia Mahal, Ballamaran & Chandni Chowk were found to be broken.
Markets soar as BJP strengthens lead across Hindi heartland
Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first ever time, rallies nearly 900 points and Nifty crossed 12,000 points as a win for Prime Minister Modi becomes more and more likely from early trends. The BJP is leading in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Jharkhand. The NDA alliance is ahead in Bihar.
Ludhiana constituency trends: Congress lead by 15000 over PDA
Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading with 10,4223. PDA's Simarjeet Singh Brains is at the second spot with 89210 votes. SAD-BJP alliance candidate, Maheshinder Singh Grewal has polled 8,0467 votes till now while AAP's Prof Tejpal Singh Gill is at the last spot with 4,395 votes
Input by K G Sharma , 101Reporters
Sunny Deol leads in Gurdaspur
BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading with 2,2604 votes in Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab. Congress state chief Sunil Jakhar is trailing from the BJP bastion which was represented by late Bollywood actor and BJP politician Vinod Khanna.
Input by Gurpreet Chawla/101Reporters
BJP ahead in 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan
The BJP was ahead in 23 seats in Rajasthan while its alliance party RLP and the Congress were leading in one seat each, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP had contested 4 seats and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) headed by former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal, contested one seat. Of the total 25 seats, the Congress is leading in only one seat of Bharatpur, according to the Election Commission. The BJP is leading in Ajmer (Bhagirath Chaudhary), Alwar (Balak Nath), Banswara (Kanakmal Katara), Barmer (Kailash Chaudhary), Bhilwara (Subhash Chand Baheria), Bikaner (Arjun Ram Meghwal), Chittorgarh (Chandra Prakash Joshi), Churu (Rahul Kaswan), Dausa (Jaskaur Meena), Pali (PP Chaudhary), Rajsamand (Diya Kumari), Sikar (Sumedhanand), Tonk Sawaimadhopur (Sukhbir Singh), Udaipur (Arjun Lal Meena).
Bharatiya Janata Party leading on all 7 seats in Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on all seats in Delhi. BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is in lead over Congress' Arvindar Lovely, AAP's Atishi is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Lekhi is maintaining her lead in South Delhi.
The Congress is at the second spot in five of the seven constituencies as of now.
Pragya Singh Thakur leads over Digvijaya Singh with over 22k votes in Bhopal
Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is now leading from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh with over 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.
AAP's Atishi trails behind Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi
AAP's star campaigner and key candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi. The duo fought a pitched battle with allegations flying thick and fast. While Atishi accused Gambhir of distributing a derogatory pamphlet about her, the latter slammed the AAP candidate for manufacturing lies.
In 2014 BJP candidate Maheish Girri had defeated AAP's Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by a margin of 1,90,463 votes.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 11. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP had defeated Kadir Rana of the BSP by a margin of 4,01,150 votes in the 2014 general elections. Balyan is the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation under Cabinet minister Uma Bharti.
In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia trails from bastion Guna; Nakul Nath ahead in Chhindwara
In Madhya Pradesh, early leads suggest a Congress rout which had only recently won the Assembly election in state, putting an end to 15-year-rule of the BJP. The BJP is leading on 27 out of the 29 seats. Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from his bastion Guna, where he has remained undefeated until now. However, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has held on to his early lead in Chhindwara till this point.
Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.
BJP takes lead in Delhi seats
BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra.
In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari /101 Reporters
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari leading from North East Delhi
North East Delhi is seeing a triangular contest between political heavyweights, Manoj Tiwari of BJP, Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi Congress chief and AAP's Dilip Pandey. In 2014, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari won from here with 59,6125 votes, AAP’s Anand Kumar came in second with 45,2041 and Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress came in third with 21,4792. Even in a group of Congress supporters at Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow here on 8 May, Modi supporters could be seen. “We know Manoj Tiwari hasn’t done anything for this area. We are voting for Modi. We don’t want Rs 15 lakh in our accounts for free. If Modi becomes prime minister again, we will find the ability to earn Rs 15 crore on our own,” Prakash Thakur, a resident of North East Delhi, told Firstpost. Suresh Kumar, a BJP Karyakarta from the constituency, had told Firstpost that the Delhi cadre knows that this election isn’t about Manoj Tiwari but about Modi.
Bihar's Begusarai is one of the most closely watched battles where Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), is challenging BJP's dominance in the Lok Sabha constituency. The CPI candidate, however, is trailing from the constituency.
BJP's Maneka Gandhi is leading by 1,100 votes from Sultanpur leaving behind Sanjay Singh of INC. Likewise, her son Varun Gandhi is also in lead from the Mau constituency. The mother-son duo had swapped their seats in these elections.
Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101 Reporters
Sonia Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli
Congress' Sonia Gandhi is leading from her pet seat. She has till now polled 5380 votes while BJP's Dinesh Singh has polled 2430 votes.
Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101Reporters.
Input by Vijith Rao
Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi, Salman Khurshid trails in Farrukhabad; Congress yet to secure a lead in UP
If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.
In Uttar Pradesh, BJP ahead in early trends with 7 seats, SP-BSP ahead at 1
As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.
Meanwhile, the BJP is maintaining its early lead in 7 Uttar Pradesh seats.
In MP, BJP leads in three of three seats for which trends are out
The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all three seats of Madhya Pradesh for which trends have been out. Amid leading candidates were Union Minister Virendra Kumar Singh who is the sitting MP of Sagar constituency is leading from his constituency.
Rajnath Singh leads in Lucknow
As per initial trends Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is contesting from Lucknow, is leading. It may also be mentioned that the opposition has given an easy walkover to the BJP by fielding weak candidates like Poonam Sinha (gathbandhan) and Acharya Pramod Krishnan (Congress).
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
In Amethi, Smriti Irani’s increasing visibility is a challenge for Rahul Gandhi
Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics. Last time in 2014 Rahul Gandhi polled 408651 votes and Smriti Irani was the second runner up by polling 300748 votes.
There has been enough noise about Election Commission counting the VVPAT for a small but randomised sample in all Assembly segments of the nation. But did you know that the counting is also likely to continue till longer? In fact, election officials in most states have already put out statements claiming that clear trends will only start coming in by noon. This because of two reasons.
The counting of votes recorded in EVMs will start only after postal ballots are counted. And the service voters who were eligible to cast their votes through postal ballot stood at 18 lakh, out of which, 16.49 lakh voters have already sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers.
Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg. The party has also placed orders for a 7-kg special 'motichoor cake' and nine similar cakes, each weighing between 4-5 kgs, at the Bengali Pastry shop, the Delhi BJP's social media team's co-convener Neelkant Bakshi said. The cakes will be cut at the BJP's central office, Bakshi said.
Counting of votes to be held across 24 centres in Jharkhand
Counting for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will begin at 8 am across 24 districts amid tight security, officials said. EC sources said that the counting centers at Dumka, Godda, Hazaribag, Ranchi and Jamshepdur have been categorized as sensitive due to political and social reasons, adding, more security force would be deployed there.
07:48 (IST)
BJP's Sanjeev Kumar Balyan defeats RLD chief Ajit Singh from Muzaffarnagar
BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan won from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh.
07:30 (IST)
'A new dawn for Amethi': Smriti Irani tweets on morning after win
Thanking the people of Amethi for their massive support, Smriti Irani took to Twitter to react to her win.
07:24 (IST)
Gautam Gambhir's 'explosive' tweet post election win is an aggressive display of clever wordplay
BJP's East Delhi candidate, who fought a pitched battle with AAP's Atishi, took to Twitter after a comfortable win from his seat. Depicting clever wordplay, Gambhir said
06:46 (IST)
Counting latest update: BJP wins on 288 seats, leading on 15; Congress wins on 50 seats, leading on 2, out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats
06:40 (IST)
Kirron Kher wins Chandigarh seat, says those who thought of me as a weak candidate got a lesson
Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirron Kher has won the Union Territory of Chandigarh with 2,31,188 votes. Her neaterst rival, Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal secured 1,84,218 votes.
Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Kher said that the credit of her win goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also said that all those who dismissed her as a weak candidate have been taught a lesson by the people.
06:30 (IST)
BJP's Jitendra Singh wins by 3.57 lakh votes; highest margin of victory for any successful candidate
In the Udhampur seat of Jammu region, BJP's Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. As per officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now. Singh got 61.38 percent votes. He had defeated former Union minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2014.
06:23 (IST)
BJP sweeps Hindi Heartland as Congress fails to capitalise Assembly wins
Performing much better than most poll pundits predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party has swept through the Hindi Heartland. Winning Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh in a clean sweep while restricting Congress to a single in Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. Officially, the results for 505 of the 542 seats that went to poll, however, leads and treds establish that the NDA will mostly cross the 350, the BJP achieving a brute majority alone.
03:58 (IST)
Janata Dal (United) candidate from Katihar, Dulal Chandra Goswami defeated Congress' Tariq Anwar by a margin of 57,203 votes.
03:50 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad bags Patna Sahib
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat by 2,84,657 votes. He was fielded against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha.
03:39 (IST)
Ram Kripal Yadav defeats Misa Bharti in Pataliputra
Ram Kripal Yadav, BJP candidate from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Misa Bharti with a margin of 39,321 seats.
03:03 (IST)
After defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by 55,120 votes, Union minister Smriti Irani said, "I'm happy that Rahul ji has expressed faith in prime minister's leadership. The people of Amethi have shown their faith in us through votes and I'm thankful to them. I've been working with them for five years after I lost. Now, I'll again serve them, but this time after winning." In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.
02:22 (IST)
02:08 (IST)
On winning Kannauj Lok Sabha seat and defeating SP leader Dimple Yadav, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak said: "This is the victory of the people of Kannauj. This mandate is against Samajwadi Party's atrocity, corruption and dynasty politics."
01:33 (IST)
Jitendra Singh wins from Udhampur, Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga
MoS PMO Jitendra Singh won the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat by 3,57,252 votes. Meanwhile, ANI reported that Congress leader Karti Chidambaram won from Sivaganga.
00:55 (IST)
Hema Malini retains Mathura seat
BJP's Hema Malini retained the Mathura Lok Sabha seat by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh by a margin of 2,93,471 votes. While the actor-turned-politician secured6,71,293 votes, Singh received 3,77,822 votes, according to the Election Commission said.
00:33 (IST)
Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur wins from Hamirpur by 3,99,572 votes.
00:08 (IST)
AAP stares at bleak future in Punjab
The fate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab appears to be bleak with the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit facing almost decimation in the Lok Sabha elections. Of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the faction-ridden party is leading only from Sangrur, where its state unit chief Bhagwant Mann is seeking re-election.
The problems began for the party when its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal sought an apology from SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for levelling charges over the issue of drugs in March 2018, drawing the ire of several party legislators, led by Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
The party suffered a setback ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, when two of its MLAs - Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Nazar Singh Manshahia - joined the Congress.
PTI
00:05 (IST)
Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol won his electoral debut by defeating Congress heavyweight and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur constituency by a margin of 82,459 votes.
Union minister and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri lost the Amritsar seat to Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla by a margin of 99,626 votes.
00:04 (IST)
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wins East Delhi seat, defeats Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by margin of 3.91 lakh votes.
00:04 (IST)
SP-BSP candidate Afzal Ansari defeats Union Minister Manoj Sinha by 1,19,392 votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav wins Mainpuri seat by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya with margin of over 94,000 votes.
00:03 (IST)
Former state minister Renuka Singh of the BJP defeated her Congress rival Khel Sai Singh in the Surguja (ST) seat in Chhattisgarh by a huge margin of 1,57,873 votes.
00:03 (IST)
BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won the Shimla Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,27,515 votes against his nearest rival Col Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress.
00:03 (IST)
BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur trounced Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. In Betul, BJPs Durga Das Uikey trounced Ramu Tekam of the Congress by a margin of 3,60,241 votes. In Indore, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani defeated Congress nominee Pankaj Sanghvi by a huge margin of 5,47,754 votes. In Rajgarh, BJPs sitting MP Rodmal Nagar thrashed Congresss Mona Sustani by a margin of 4,31,019 votes.
Union minister and BJP nominee Dr Virendra Kumar retained the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress candidate Kiran Ahirwar by a margin of 3,48,059 votes. In Sagar, BJPs Rajbahadur Singh defeated Prabhu Singh Thakur of the Congress by a margin of 3,05,542 votes.
Former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste of the BJP retained the Mandla (ST) seat by trouncing Congress nominee Kamal Singh Marawi by a margin of 97,674 votes. Another former Union minister, Prahlad Patel of the BJP, retained Damoh by trouncing Congress nominee Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,53,411 votes. BJP’s Dhal Singh Bisen won from the Balaghat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress nominee Madhu Bhagat by a margin of 2,42,066 votes.
BJPs sitting MP Ganesh Singh retained Satna by trouncing Congress nominee Rajaram Tripathi by a margin of 2,31,473 votes. Mayor and BJP candidate Vivek Shejwalkar defeated Congresss Ashok Singh by a margin of 1,46,842 votes in Gwalior. Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh retained his Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress nominee Vivek Krishna Tankha by a margin of 4,54,744 votes.
The BJP also retained Khandwa, where its sitting MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan trounced former Union minister Arun Yadav of the Congress by a margin of 2,73,343 votes. The Dewas (SC) seat also went the BJP way. Its candidate Mahendra Singh Solanki, a former judge, defeated Congress nominee Prahlad Tipaniya, a popular folk singer, by a margin of 3,72,249 votes.
00:01 (IST)
Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was on Thursday defeated by BJP's Ramesh Chander Kaushik from the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidate Brijendra Singh won the Hisar parliamentary seat defeating his nearest rival and incumbent MP Dushyant Chautala of the JJP by a margin of 3,14,068 votes.
Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar Thursday loses his Katihar Lok Sabha seat to JD(U)s Dulal Chandra Goswami by a margin of about 57,000 votes. Union Minister and sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh on from the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency defeating his nearest Congress rival Ajay Singh Yadav, a former six-time MLA from Rewari, by a margin of 3,86,256 votes.
00:01 (IST)
JMM president Shibu Soren lost the Dumka (ST) seat to BJP's Sunil Soren by 47,590 votes. Union minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha was re-elected from the Hazaribagh seat in Jharkhand by a margin of 4,78,209 votes.
00:01 (IST)
National Conference candidate and former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi defeating former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag seat.
00:00 (IST)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad retained the Patna Sahib seat for the BJP, defeating sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha in fray on a Congress ticket by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes.
23:53 (IST)
Twitter was abuzz during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with as many as 396 million tweets being sent out on the platform since January this year, recording a phenomenal jump over the previous general elections.
PTI
23:44 (IST)
The BJP parliamentary board passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and thanking people for endorsing the party's agenda. All the newly-elected MPs of the party may meet Saturday to elect Modi as their leader, following which he will meet the President to stake claim to form the new government, party sources said. The oath-taking of the new government will be held after this.
23:20 (IST)
BJP improves vote tally in Jammu strongholds, Mehbooba Mufti's PDP routed in Kashmir
In the elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was routed as the party lost in all the three seats in Kashmir with former chief minister and party president, Mehbooba Mufti, losing by a margin of over 9,000 votes in the Anantnag parliamentary seat in the wake of "heavy-handed" measures to control the agitation that was sparked by the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. The party's alliance with the BJP after the 2014 Assembly election is also believed to have contributed to the PDP's poor showing this time around. Mehbooba got 25 percent of the votes, while the National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi won 33 percent of the votes. Read more...
22:27 (IST)
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Narendra Modi over phone
"You don't need a coalition, my friend, but I do," Netanyahu joked over the phone call.
21:56 (IST)
Modi emerges victorious in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes. Varun Gandhi won the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat defeating Hemraj Verma of the SP by a margin of over 2.50 lakh votes. Home Minister Rajnath Singh retained Lucknow seat, defeating nearest rival SP's Poonam Sinha by over 3.4 lakh votes
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.
21:54 (IST)
Clashes erupt between BJP, RJD leader in Siwan
Police fired in the air on Thursday in Bihar's Siwan to disperse supporters of Heena Shahab, RJD candidate and wife of mafia don-turned-politician Mohd Shahabuddin, who demanded countermanding of polls in the Lok Sabha seat where she is trailing behind the NDA candidate by over one lakh votes, PTI reported.
21:51 (IST)
Just minutes before the arrival of BJP chief Amit Shah, huge crowds gathered at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi. As soon as Shah arrived, a swarm of supporters with Modi painted on their faces and saffron stoles around their necks began hooting and running towards him while jostling several journalists and breaking big potted plants.
Due to the commotion at the venue, several people got injured and some even fell down. The security guards could not control the excited supporters.
PTI
21:48 (IST)
Sons of famous politician fathers lose in 17th LS polls
From former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi losing out on the party's political bastion in Amethi, to the loss of Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency, which is the stronghold of Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia.
21:46 (IST)
Union minister Smriti Irani offers prayers
21:45 (IST)
Many sitting women MPs set to retain their seat
Among prominent faces who are have been or are expected to be re-elected to Lok Sabha are Rae Bareli Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Sultanpur candidate Maneka Gandhi who is a sitting BJP MP from Pilibhit, Mathura BJP MP Hema Malini, Chandigarh BJP candidate Kirron Kher, Kannauj SP MP Dimple Yadav and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.
21:43 (IST)
Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal danced to celebrate her win in Bathinda
21:42 (IST)
BJP's journey from just two seats in 1984 Lok Sabha polls to two consecutive general election wins
From just two seats in Lok Sabha in 1984 to winning two back-to-back majority in general elections, the BJP has displaced Congress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the early 90s, BJP’s influence was restricted to the Hindi heartland. By 1996, BJP was elected as the single largest party, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee took oath as PM. However, the UPA-I and UPA-II were formed in 2004 and 2009. In the following Lok Sabha polls in 2014, Modi merged on the national scene and the party won a clear majority on its own, extending its footprint to the North-East.
Few had imagined the BJP would be able to travel this far when it was founded on 6 April, 1980. The party originated from Jan Sangh, which had merged with the Janata Party in 1977 but three years later splintered. When the saffron party contested its first election in 1984, it won only two Lok Sabha seats. Following which, then party president LK Advani made Hindutva as the core ideology of the party.
The hardline Hindutva politics paid rich electoral dividends in the next general elections in 1989 when the BJP won 85 Lok Sabha seats. Following Advani's 'Ram Rath Yatra' in 1990, the party grew in strength and in the 1991 general elections, it increased its strength to 120. The party's vote share went up to 20.1 per cent in 1991 from 7.4 per cent in 1984.
In the 1996 general elections, the BJP for the first time became the single largest party in Lok Sabha by winning 161 seats and staked claim to form the government. The first ever BJP-led government, formed under the leadership of Vajpayee, lasted for only 13 days as it failed to attract allies to muster a majority.
In the 1998 general polls, the BJP's tally increased and it got 182 seats in the Lok Sabha and formed a coalition government called the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which lasted 13 months, losing a no-confidence motion by a single vote.
Following the BJP's massive victory and splendid performance in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah, who was in charge of the state, was rewarded with party's top post. With this change of ranks in the party's leadership, a new era of Modi-Shah duo started which led to the party's victory in various state assembly elections and the BJP was ruling the 18 states at one time.
PTI
20:39 (IST)
Respect people’s mandate, says RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Narendra Modi and told ANI that he and his party support the people’s mandate. “We hope that the dual engine government in Bihar will solve the problems faced by people here. Would like to thank our workers. There is no reason to be disappointed. We will continue the fight,” he said.
20:26 (IST)
20:18 (IST)
Congress' Manish Tewari wins from Anandpur Sahib.
20:06 (IST)
With the BJP heading for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraben Thursday greeted the party supporters, who gathered outside her house in Kudasan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.
Modi, who contested from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, established a considerable lead over his rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav.
PTI
20:00 (IST)
The Union Cabinet will meet Friday evening to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha
19:59 (IST)
Decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi led to divisions within the opposition, CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said. "The BJP fought these elections on the basis of social and religious divisive policies and the agenda was set by them on this basis. But more significant is the fact that the unity of the opposition has been damaged by the Congress. The policies and decisions of Rahul Gandhi has weakened opposition unity, led to divisions and opened the doors for Modi's victory," the Communist Party of India national secretary said.
The party's other National Secretary D Raja said, "Every political party should introspect and analyse how this situation happened. We have to rework strategies, reorganise party and reconnect with the people. With BJP capturing power, they will now aggressively pursue Hindutva agenda and cultural nationalism. The secular democratic parties have failed to form a credible alliance and that has been our failure."
19:55 (IST)
SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal wins from Ferozepur
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal defeats Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya in Ferozepur seat by a margin of 1.98 lakh votes.
19:54 (IST)
LJP's Chirag Paswan wins in Jamui seat
Lokjanshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan won from Jamui Lok Sabha seat in Bihar defeating Bhudeb Choudhary of RLSP by 2,41,049 votes.
19:52 (IST)
BJP's Giriraj Singh wins in Begusarai
BJP leader Giriraj Singh retained the Begusarai seat for his party, trouncing his nearest rival Kanhaiya Kumar of the CPI by a staggering margin of over four lakh votes.
19:51 (IST)
BJP candidates win in Khargone, Ujjain
BJP candidate Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel defeated Dr Govind Mujalda, his nearest Congress rival, by a margin of 2,02,510 votes from the Khargone (SC) seat.
BJP's Anil Firojiya trounced Babulal Malviya of the Congress by a whopping margin of 3,65,637 votes from the Ujjain (SC) seat.
19:50 (IST)
State BJP seeks CM Kamal Nath's resignation
State BJP chief Rakesh Singh sought Chief Minister Kamal Nath's resignation. "Nath should resign, not on moral ground but due to the overwhelming people's mandate in favour of the BJP in the state," Singh told PTI as trends from counting centres indicated landslide victory for the saffron party. Out of the 'three Chief Ministers', two - Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia - are almost certain to lose elections (from Bhopal and Guna Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively)," he said.