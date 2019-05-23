Co-presented by


North States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: BJP's Sakshi Maharaj set to win from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, claim reports

Politics FP Staff May 23, 2019 13:58:35 IST
North States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: BJP's Sakshi Maharaj set to win from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, claim reports

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Sunny Deol leads Gurdaspur on urban votes, Akali support and star power 

    Stars are aligning well for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party’s candidate from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, is leading his nearest rival, Congress’ Sunil Jhakhar, by a margin of 50,000 votes. Gurdaspur, which borders Pakistan, is on the highway that links Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country. Unemployment is high in the region beset with migration, the two key issues for voters. Deol, too, raised these issues as the campaign entered the final lap.

    When Deol entered the contest, a divide between rural and urban voters was evident, with Jhakhar getting more support from villages. The trend, however, reversed as the campaign picked up and Deol acquainted himself with area and local issues. 

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    BJP's Sakshi Maharaj set to win from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, claim reports

    BJP's Sakshi Maharaj is set to win from the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency with at least 56 percent votes. He was also the sitting MP from the central UP seat. 

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Three former CMs trail in Jharkhand; BJP consolidtates lead at 12 seats
     
     
    Former Chief Ministers Shibu Soren (JMM) and Babulal Marandi (Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik) are trailing in Dumka and Koderma Lok Sabha seats respectively. While Soren is behind BJP's Sunil Soren by 30,271 votes, Marandi is trailing to BJP's Annapurna Devi by 1,82,554 votes in Koderma. Another former chief minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda is trailing behind his Congress rival Kalicharan Munda by 29,497 votes in the Khunti Lok Sabha seat.
     

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    NDA ahead in 12 seats, Congress in 2

    The BJP-led NDA is leading in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies while the Congress is ahead in two seats in Jharkhand as per trends, election officials said Thursday. The BJP is leading in 11 Lok Sabha seats while its alliance partner Ajsu in one. Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha is leading by 1,16,819 votes against his nearest Congress rival Gopal Sahu in the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. 

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Latest trends from Uttar Pradesh 

    • Sultanpur: Ghatbhandan's Chandra Bhadra Singh leads by 1567 votes; Maneka Gandhi Trails.
    • Santkabir Nagar: Ghatbandhan's Bhishm Shanker leads by 2942 votes against BJP Praveen Nishad
    • Unnoa: BJP's Sakshi Maharaj leads by 266684 votes leaving behind Ghatbandhan's Anna Maharaj
    • Jhansi: BJP's Anurag Sharma leads by 126959 votes 
    • Gautam Budh Nagar: BJP's Central Minister Dr. Mahesh Sharma leads by 82410
    • Rampur:Ghatbandhan's Azam Khan leads by 67301 votes
    • Mathura: Actress and BJP's leader Hema Malini leads by 98372 votes
    • Amethi: Central Minister Smriti Irani maintain the leads by 2688 votes against Rahul Gandhi
    • Rai Bareily: Sonia Gandhi leads her constituency by 58477 votes
    • Kanpur Dehat: Dimple leads with slim margin with 41379 votes while BJP's Subrata Pathak gets 41057
    • Saharanpur: Ghatbandhan's Hazi Fazlurehman leads by 48474 votes
    • Kairana: BJP's Pradeep Chaudhary takes the lead by 11690 votes against Ghatbandhan's Tabbasum Hasan
    • Kushi Nagar: BJP's Vijay Dubey leads by 94169 votes
    • Lakhimpur Khiri: BJP's Ajay Mishra leads
    • Dahrora: BJP leads by 24734 votes
    • Meerut: BJP's Rajendra Agarwal leads by 7573 votes

  • 13:18 (IST)

    AAP congratulates BJP, says it hopes Narendra Modi would do good work

    The AAP on Thursday congratulated the BJP for its victory and said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do "good work" in his future tenure. The BJP was leading in all the seven seats in the national capital, with three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes, while the Congress and the AAP were trailing at the second spot in five and two seats respectively.

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar constituency 

    National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar constituency with close to 50,000 votes, local reports said. PDP candidate Aga Mohsin got 20489 Votes while People's Conference candidate got 15718 Votes. The BJP managed to secure only 1,205 votes. The Election Commission is yet to call out the results.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP's 'historic victory' due to Modi's 'astute' leadership, Shah's 'dynamism', says Rajnath Singh

    With early trends indicating BJP's return to power, senior leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday termed it "historic" and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "astute" leadership and party chief Amit Shah's "dynamism". 

     
    In a series of tweets, Singh said the people of India have once again given a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and reposed their faith in Modi's leadership and vision of New India.
     
    "Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA's stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. "This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground," he said.

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP's Hans raj Hans leads fron North West Delhi but AAP could challenge singer-turned-politician's candidature 

    Hans Raj Hans, the BJP Candidate from North West Delhi is leading and is likely to win the seat. However, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that he is unfit to fight from a reserved SC constituency as he has already converted to Islam. This is likely to blow up into a larger controversy.

    Input by Rahul Singh Satija 

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    RLD faces tough fight from BJP in UP

    The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, is witnessing a tough fight on the three seats it is contesting in Uttar Pradesh.

     
    In Muzaffarnagar, RLD chief Ajit Singh is leading by a margin of 23,356 votes against Sanjeev Balyan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh's son, Jayant Chowdhury, is trailing from Baghpat by a margin of 9,558 votes behind BJP candidate Satya Pal Singh.
     
    In Mathura, the BJP's Hema Malini has taken a lead of 67,793 votes over RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh.

  • Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Voter disenchantment, NC-Congress alliance likely causes of PDP's poor show in Jammu and Kashmir

    The Congress and PDP are trailed by a huge margin in Jammu and Kashmir — especially in Jammu region — with the BJP winning over 55 percent votes in Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary constituencies. The BJP candidate has a lead of near 1 lakh votes in Jammu, while the Minister of State in Prime Minister's office Dr Jitendra Singh has a lead of nearly 1.7 lakh votes on Udhampur seat, a record here.

    In Anantang, former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has only bagged 23 percent votes at 11,718; and the party managed to secure a meagre 12 percent and 19 percent votes in Baramula abd Srinagar, respectively.

    In contrast, NC president Farooq Abdullah has recieved a decisive 59 percent vote share in the Srinagar constituency. The results also mark the rise of BJP ally People's Conference in the Valley, which has got over 58 thousand votes in Baramulla. The poll results seem to be about the BJPs resounding promise of being tough with Pakistan in Jammu region, while in Kashmir, the regional alliance between NC and Congress and the Awami Ittehad party seems to have cut the PDP's votes. Furthermore, PDP's abysmal performance could also be a direct result of voter disenchantment  overPDP's alliance with BJP.   

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP's Sakshi Maharaj leads in Unnao

    Sakshi Maharaj of BJP is leading by 173633 votes in Unnao. Sakshi has polled 333678 votes, while Annu Tondon of Congress has got 76,629 votes. Anna Maharaj who was fielded by the alliance has got 160045 votes.

    Input by Vishal Singh

  • FP Editors

    11:54 (IST)

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Begusarai, a reality check for Kanhaiya and the Left

    Begusarai was the place to be and the contest to watch in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at least until a few days ago. Former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who made headlines when he was charged with sedition, was the beacon of hope and harbinger of change for the liberalists and the secularists. 

    Those who understood the dynamics of Begusarai knew the fight would be between Singh and Hassan and Kanhaiya would get some respectable votes but would finish a distant third.
     

    And they were right. Trends at 11.30am showed that Singh had established a clear lead that should seem him home. Hassan was at number two and Kanhaiya was struggling at number three. Kanhaiya’s fate is representative of the misplaced political belief and outdated ideology that the Left is still trying to propagate. The Leftists have been almost wiped out, even in three states -- Tripura, West Bengal and Kerala--which were once their bastions. 

    Read more here

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress leads in Punjab under Captain Amarinder Singh's charge 

     
    The Congress is leading in eight out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP in two Lok Sabha seats each, as per the initial EC trends. The BJP is leading in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur seats while the Aam Aadmi Party is leading from Sangrur seat in Punjab. The Congress is leading in Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala seats while the Akali Dal is leading in Bathinda and Ferozepur seats.
     
    The Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had said that he will resign from his post if the Congress does not win elections under his command. 

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP set to win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

    The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress.

     
    BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor was leading by 201699 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra, a state election officer said. Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 201242 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress in Hamirpur. In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 180491 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.

  • Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Gathbandhan hardly making any impact as of now 

    As per the trends and results pouring in from different Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, the much touted caste-alliance of Yadavs and Dalits, seems to have failed at making an impact in Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, it looked like Gathbandhan will give a good fight to the BJP in the state but the hidden Modi wave has failed them. Take the example of the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, which was one of the constituencies won by the Gathbandhan in 2018 polls, but it now appears to be swaying in the favour of BJ once again.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Giriraj Singh marches ahead in Bihar's Begusarai 

    Giriraj Singh has further solidified his lead in Begusarai. He is now ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar by over 77,000 votes. Meanwhile, in Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading Shatrughan Sinha by over 25,000 votes. In Patliputra, Misa Bharti is leading Ram Kripal Yadav by over 9,000 votes

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Smriti Irani leads with over 4,300 votes; Congress' lead in UP falls to lone seat of Rae Bareli

    BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi. The Congress right now is leading only in Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi is contesting. In 2014, Congress had managed to save the Gandhi's pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli but this time Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi. 

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP's Hema Malini leading from Mathura Lok Sabha seat

    Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura. 

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Congress candidate from Chandani Chowk alleges seal of strong rooms found broken, files complaint with EC 

    Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk JP Agarwal has filed a complaint with the Returning officer. His complaint is that seals of strong rooms in Matia Mahal, Ballamaran & Chandni Chowk were found to be broken. 

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Markets soar as BJP strengthens lead across Hindi heartland

    Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first ever time, rallies nearly 900 points and Nifty crossed 12,000 points as a win for Prime Minister Modi becomes more and more likely from early trends. The BJP is leading in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Jharkhand. The NDA alliance is ahead in Bihar. 

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Ludhiana constituency trends: Congress lead by 15000  over PDA

    Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading with 10,4223. PDA's Simarjeet Singh Brains is at the second spot with 89210 votes. SAD-BJP alliance candidate, Maheshinder Singh Grewal has polled 8,0467 votes till now while AAP's Prof Tejpal Singh Gill is at the last spot with 4,395 votes

    Input by K G Sharma , 101Reporters 

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Sunny Deol leads in Gurdaspur

    BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading with 2,2604 votes in Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab. Congress state chief Sunil Jakhar is trailing from the BJP bastion which was represented by late Bollywood actor and BJP politician Vinod Khanna. 

    Input by Gurpreet Chawla/101Reporters 

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP ahead in 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan 

    The BJP was ahead in 23 seats in Rajasthan while its alliance party RLP and the Congress were leading in one seat each, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP had contested 4 seats and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) headed by former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal, contested one seat. Of the total 25 seats, the Congress is leading in only one seat of Bharatpur, according to the Election Commission. The BJP is leading in Ajmer (Bhagirath Chaudhary), Alwar (Balak Nath), Banswara (Kanakmal Katara), Barmer (Kailash Chaudhary), Bhilwara (Subhash Chand Baheria), Bikaner (Arjun Ram Meghwal), Chittorgarh (Chandra Prakash Joshi), Churu (Rahul Kaswan), Dausa (Jaskaur Meena), Pali (PP Chaudhary), Rajsamand (Diya Kumari), Sikar (Sumedhanand), Tonk Sawaimadhopur (Sukhbir Singh), Udaipur (Arjun Lal Meena). 

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Bharatiya Janata Party leading on all 7 seats in Delhi

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on all seats in Delhi. BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is in lead over Congress' Arvindar Lovely, AAP's Atishi is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Lekhi is maintaining her lead in South Delhi. 

    The Congress is at the second spot in five of the seven constituencies as of now. 

  • 10:16 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Pragya Singh Thakur leads over Digvijaya Singh with over 22k votes in Bhopal

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is now leading from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh with over 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    AAP's Atishi trails behind Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi

    AAP's star campaigner and key candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi.  The duo fought a pitched battle with allegations flying thick and fast. While Atishi accused Gambhir of distributing a derogatory pamphlet about her, the latter slammed the AAP candidate for manufacturing lies.

    In 2014 BJP candidate Maheish Girri had defeated AAP's Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by a margin of 1,90,463 votes. 

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Ajit Singh Trailing in Muzaffarnagar

    Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 11. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP had defeated Kadir Rana of the BSP by a margin of 4,01,150 votes in the 2014 general elections. Balyan is the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation under Cabinet minister Uma Bharti.

  • 09:50 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia trails from bastion Guna; Nakul Nath ahead in Chhindwara

    In Madhya Pradesh, early leads suggest a Congress rout which had only recently won the Assembly election in state, putting an end to 15-year-rule of the BJP. The BJP is leading on 27 out of the 29 seats. Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from his bastion Guna, where he has remained undefeated until now.  However, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has held on to his early lead in Chhindwara till this point. 

  • 09:44 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Sonia Gandhi's lead narrows down to 800 votes; Jaya Prada moves ahead of Azam Khan

    Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.

  • 09:42 (IST)

    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP takes lead in Delhi seats

    BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. 

    In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. 

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari /101 Reporters 

  • Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP’s Manoj Tiwari leading from North East Delhi
     

    North East Delhi is seeing a triangular contest between political heavyweights, Manoj Tiwari of BJP, Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi Congress chief and AAP's Dilip Pandey. In 2014, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari won from here with 59,6125 votes, AAP’s Anand Kumar came in second with 45,2041 and Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress came in third with 21,4792. Even in a group of Congress supporters at Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow here on 8 May, Modi supporters could be seen. “We know Manoj Tiwari hasn’t done anything for this area. We are voting for Modi. We don’t want Rs 15 lakh in our accounts for free. If Modi becomes prime minister again, we will find the ability to earn Rs 15 crore on our own,” Prakash Thakur, a resident of North East Delhi, told Firstpost. Suresh Kumar, a BJP Karyakarta from the constituency, had told Firstpost that the Delhi cadre knows that this election isn’t about Manoj Tiwari but about Modi. 

  • Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Pragya Singh Thakur leads over Digvijaya Singh, as per early trends from Bhopal 
     
    Pragya Singh Thakur is leading on Bhopal seat. She contested against Congress candidate and two-term former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. A strong BJP bastion, Bhopal seat has been dominated by the saffron party for the last 30 years. Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, was brought in at the last moment by the BJP, after Congress announced Digvijaya as its candidate.
     
    Political pundits believe that the BJP gave ticket to Pragya to polarise Hindu votes. But on ground, it's Narendra Modi factor that has played a big role in garnering votes for the BJP, as Pragya is new in politics and unknown to Bhopal voters. Ahead of the last phase of polling, Pragya Thakur got into a controversy with her remark on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. She made this remark during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh in response to Kamal Hassan's remark, who had said 'Nathuram Godse a terrorist'. 

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Kanhaiya Kumar trails from Begusarai 
     

    Bihar's Begusarai is one of the most closely watched battles where Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), is challenging BJP's dominance in the Lok Sabha constituency. The CPI candidate, however, is trailing from the constituency. 

  • 09:13 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Varun, Maneka Gandhi appear to retain stronghold secure strong leads 

    BJP's Maneka Gandhi is leading by 1,100 votes from Sultanpur leaving behind Sanjay Singh of INC. Likewise, her son Varun Gandhi is also in lead from the Mau constituency. The mother-son duo had swapped their seats in these elections.

    Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101 Reporters

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Sonia Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli  

    Congress' Sonia Gandhi is leading from her pet seat. She has till now polled 5380 votes while BJP's Dinesh Singh has polled 2430 votes.

    Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101Reporters.

  • 09:01 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    BJP sails ahead in 21 of 23 Rajasthan seats
     
     
    The BJP is leading on 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan while the Congress is ahead on four seats. The BJP had won all 25 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

  • 08:53 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP leads in Mandsaur
     
    BJP's candidate from Mandsaur, Sudhir Gupta is leading by 25,000 votes. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.36 percent. The estimated literacy level of Mandsour is 71.48 percent. 

    Input by Vijith Rao

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi, Salman Khurshid trails in Farrukhabad; Congress yet to secure a lead in UP 

    If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput. 

  • 08:35 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Counting stops in Amethi due to server failure
     
    News18 has reported that the counting has stopped in Amethi constituency due to a server failure. The technical fault is expected to be resolved shortly. 

  • 08:33 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    In Uttar Pradesh, BJP ahead in early trends with 7 seats, SP-BSP ahead at 1

    As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.  

    Meanwhile, the BJP is maintaining its early lead in 7 Uttar Pradesh seats.

  • 08:30 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    In MP, BJP leads in three of three seats for which trends are out 

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all three seats of Madhya Pradesh for which trends have been out. Amid leading candidates were Union Minister Virendra Kumar Singh who is the sitting MP of Sagar constituency is leading from his constituency. 

     

  • Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Rajnath Singh leads in Lucknow

    As per initial trends Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is contesting from Lucknow, is leading. It may also be mentioned that the opposition has given an easy walkover to the BJP by fielding weak candidates like Poonam Sinha (gathbandhan) and Acharya Pramod Krishnan (Congress).

    Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters

     
     

  • 08:09 (IST)

    North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Counting begins across all states amid row over VVPAT counting; trends expected by noon

    Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. 

  • Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Will Gathbandhan pip BJP once again in its stronghold Kairana?
     
    The Kairana Lok Sabha constituency has translated into a prestige battle for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of SP, BSP and RLD.  The Kairana seat was said to be the strong hold of BJP until the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, Gathbandhan’s Tabassum Hasan wrested it out of saffron party's control in the 2018 byelections who defeated BJP’s Mriganka Singh.
     
     
    Mriganka is the daughter of late BJP MP Hukum Singh who was the sitting MP from this seat and had raised the issue of Kairana exodus a few days before his demise. This time the BJP has fielded Pradeep Chaudhary against Tabassum Hassan but the ground reports from Kairana suggests that Mriganka might shift her vote bank to either Congress or to the Gathbandhan candidate after she was not given the ticket by the BJP.

  • 07:55 (IST)

    Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Visuals from Jalandhar in Punjab as security personnel guard counting centres

  • Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    In Amethi, Smriti Irani’s increasing visibility is a challenge for Rahul Gandhi

    Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics. Last time in 2014 Rahul Gandhi polled 408651 votes and Smriti Irani was the second runner up by polling 300748 votes.

  • 07:44 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Tight security arrangements in Shahjahanpur

    In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police officials were seen frisking political party workers and candidates allowed around the counting centres. 

    Input by Bhim Manohar, 101Reporters

  • 07:24 (IST)

    Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Ravi Kishan starts day by offering prayers
     
    In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, BJP's candidate and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan started his day by paying obeisance to god at his home just before the counting process begins.
     
    Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101 Reporters

  • 07:12 (IST)

    North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     
    Explained: Why will results be delayed this time

    There has been enough noise about Election Commission counting the VVPAT for a small but randomised sample in all Assembly segments of the nation. But did you know that the counting is also likely to continue till longer? In fact, election officials in most states have already put out statements claiming that clear trends will only start coming in by noon. This because of two reasons. 

    • This is the first time that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines. The exercise will take place in five polling stations selected at random per Assembly segment. This effectively means the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations. The percentage of VVPAT's being counted has increased from 0.4 percent to around 4 percent now. 

    • The counting of votes recorded in EVMs will start only after postal ballots are counted. And the service voters who were eligible to cast their votes through postal ballot stood at 18 lakh, out of which, 16.49 lakh voters have already sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers. 

North States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: BJP's Sakshi Maharaj is set to win from the Unnao Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency. He was also the sitting MP from the central UP seat.

Anticipating the party-led NDA's victory at the national level in the Lok Sabha elections as forecast by exit polls, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is making preparations for celebrations on Thursday.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar constituency with close to 50,000 votes, local reports said. PDP candidate Aga Mohsin got 20489 Votes while People's Conference candidate got 15718 Votes. The BJP managed to secure only 1,205 votes.

BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi. The Congress right now is leading only in Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi is contesting. In 2014, Congress had managed to save the Gandhi's pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli but this time Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi.

Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first ever time, rallies nearly 900 points and Nifty crossed 12,000 points as a win for Prime Minister Modi becomes more and more likely from early trends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on all seats in Delhi. BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is in lead over Congress' Arvindar Lovely, AAP's Atishi is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Lekhi is maintaining her lead in South Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is now leading from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh with over 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.

AAP's star campaigner and key candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, early leads suggest a Congress rout which had only recently won the Assembly election in state, putting an end to 15-year-rule of the BJP. The BJP is leading on 27 out of the 29 seats. Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from his bastion Guna, where he has remained undefeated until now.  However, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has held on to his early lead in Chhindwara till this point.

Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading on Bhopal seat. She contested against Congress candidate and two-term former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. A strong BJP bastion, Bhopal seat has been dominated by the saffron party for the last 30 years.

People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind Congress' Ghulam Ahmed Mir in Anantnag constituency.

The BJP is leading on 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan while the Congress is ahead on four seats. The BJP had won all 25 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.

News18 has reported that the counting has stopped in Amethi constituency due to a server failure. The technical fault is expected to be resolved shortly.

Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics.

Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. 

Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. Meanwhile, party candidates Ravi Kishan and Queen Ojha were photographed offering early morning prayers at their residence.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.

The results of the Lok Sabha election will be known today (Thursday, 23 May) for northern states Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The counting for all states is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Though trends will be available at regular intervals during the counting, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission.

After the end of counting, five randomly-selected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from each Assembly segment of that particular Lok Sabha seat would be matched with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to retain power at the Centre for a second term. However, the Opposition parties have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.

In Delhi, the fate of 164 candidates will be decided when the counting of votes takes place amid tight security. With VVPAT counting to be introduced in this Lok Sabha election, the results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had earlier said. Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies and in all 350 VVPATs will be counted.

Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of EVMs at 21 locations across Punjab. Three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centres, with the deployment of 39 companies of paramilitary forces.

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, extra precaution is being taken in about a dozen sensitive districts and prohibitory orders have been imposed. Sources told PTI that the EC has already banned victory processions and warned that no laxity in compliance of orders would be tolerated.

On Tuesday, the Opposition had approached the EC to demand that the five random VVPATs in each Assembly segment be counted first so that if there is a problem or a mismatch, the entire slips can be counted from the beginning itself. However, the EC on Wednesday decided against making any last-minute changes to the way votes are to be tallied, drawing heavy criticism from the Opposition.

As the row over the EVM, Opposition workers at several places kept a tight vigil at strongrooms storing them.

The voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election was staggered between 11 April and 19 May during which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants.

In the 2014 election, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:58:35 IST

