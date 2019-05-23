North Goa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Shripad Naik from BJP is leading with 53.7% votes at 2:59 PM

North Goa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 5,15,441 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,59,571

Male electors: 2,55,870

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was formerly known as Panaji Lok Sabha constituency until 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Mandrem, Pernem (SC), Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Mayem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency has been a BJP stronghold since 1999, with Shripad Yesso Naik as its MP. He is also the current Union AYUSH minister at the Centre.

Demographics: The North Goa parliamentary constituency includes Panaji, the capital of Goa, within its boundary. According to Census 2011, the North Goa district has a population of 8,18,008 with 4,16,677 males and 4,01,331 females. Nearly 76 percent of the population are Hindus while only 16.4 percent are Christians.

