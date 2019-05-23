Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Manoj Tiwari of BJP Leads at 11:18AM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:42:12 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Rajveer Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S N Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yogesh Swamy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahfooj Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Sheila Dikshit 0 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Ajay Bhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
JPJD J. K. Jain 0 Votes 0% Votes
SJVP Amit Kumar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
SYVP Abhinav Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLSP Anuruddh Kumar Dube 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amrender Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Kumar Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
MKVP Mahender Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Mukesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
SRPP Pradesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
CHP D Durga Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD (I) Dan Bahadur Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Manager Chaurasiya 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Mohd Irfan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Manoj Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md Akram 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Mohd Hasan 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Sunil Vishvakarma 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Dilip Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 19,57,707

Female electors: 8,78,301

Male electors: 10,79,406

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri (SC), Rohtas Nagar, Seelam Pur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal won the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, defeating AAP’s Anand Kumar in 2014.

Demographics: Poorvanchalis hold the key to decide the outcome of polls in this constituency. Seelampur, Babarpur and Mustafabad Assembly segments have a sizeable Muslim population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:42:12 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile