North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Manoj Tiwari of BJP Leads at 11:18AM

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 2
Total electors: 19,57,707
Female electors: 8,78,301
Male electors: 10,79,406
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.
Assembly constituencies: Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri (SC), Rohtas Nagar, Seelam Pur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal won the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, defeating AAP’s Anand Kumar in 2014.
Demographics: Poorvanchalis hold the key to decide the outcome of polls in this constituency. Seelampur, Babarpur and Mustafabad Assembly segments have a sizeable Muslim population.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:42:12 IST