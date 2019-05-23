North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Manoj Tiwari of BJP Leads at 11:18AM

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 19,57,707

Female electors: 8,78,301

Male electors: 10,79,406

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri (SC), Rohtas Nagar, Seelam Pur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal won the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, defeating AAP’s Anand Kumar in 2014.

Demographics: Poorvanchalis hold the key to decide the outcome of polls in this constituency. Seelampur, Babarpur and Mustafabad Assembly segments have a sizeable Muslim population.

