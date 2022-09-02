'Who is shielding the corrupt? Will anyone protect the corrupt? They should think about what's happening in other states where efforts are on to bring people... We don't tolerate the corrupt here,' said Kumar.

New Delhi: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that action against corrupt people in the country has resulted in a new polarisation in national politics, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday reacted to the statement by saying that he doesn’t heed to what someone at the Centre opines and that nobody is shielding the corrupt.

“I have been working for past several years. I don’t pay attention to what someone at the Centre says,” said the Bihar chief minister.

#WATCH | …Been working for past several yrs.I don’t pay attention to what someone in Centre says.Nobody is shielding the corrupt.They should think about what’s happening in other states..: Bihar CM on PM’s statement ‘Action against corrupt creating new polarisation in politics’ pic.twitter.com/lse01OMyfB — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

When asked a pointed question about PM Modi indicating that there are certain political groups shielding the corrupt, he said, “Who is shielding the corrupt? Will anyone protect the corrupt? They should think about what’s happening in other states where efforts are on to bring people… We don’t tolerate the corrupt here,” said Kumar.

PM Modi had on Thursday attacked the Opposition saying that certain political groups were openly trying to get organised into a unit to save those facing graft charges.

Modi, who arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit, said that corruption was the biggest hurdle in development and interests of the youth.

“I had said from the Red Fort on 15 August that the time has come to fight decisively against corruption. However, what we see is that as we take action against the corrupt persons, there has emerged a new polarisation in national politics”, he said.

Speaking to a large gathering of supporters outside the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery, Modi, without naming any political party, alleged that certain such groups have started coming together and urged the people to be vigilant against such groups.

“To save these corrupt people, certain political groups are openly coming out and trying to get organised into a unit. People of India and Kerala have to be vigilant against such groups,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s statement came in the wake of various central agencies’ probe against certain powerful opposition politicians over alleged corruption and subsequent attack by them against his government, alleging that the BJP was targeting its rivals by “misusing” the central agencies.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.