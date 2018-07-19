You are here:
No-trust vote in Monsoon Session of Parliament: Shiv Sena to back Narendra Modi govt, issues whip to MPs

Politics FP Staff Jul 19, 2018 23:11:40 IST

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena said it will back the BJP-led government during the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday.

A whip issued by the Sena chief whip Chandrakant Khaire said all members of the party in the Lok Sabha should remain present in the House when the motion is taken up for discussion Friday and support the government.

The development came after a source close to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ended the suspense over the party's role in the no-trust vote, saying it has decided to back the
government in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Meanwhile, Opposition Congress and NCP in Maharashtra slammed the Sena, saying its "farce" stood exposed.

"Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, but has been regularly criticising policies of the government despite being a part of the decision-making
process," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said. "The Sena's decision to support the BJP-led government during the no-confidence motion shows that its opposition to
the BJP has been a farce," he said.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said, "It is now obvious that the Shiv Sena's regular statements against the BJP and the Modi government are hollow. They were together and they will be together. They will continue this drama of fighting against each other." The motion will be the first since the BJP-led NDA government came to power four years ago. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's decision to accept the motion moved by former BJP ally TDP and others came on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

 


