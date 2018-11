No substance in what Narendra Modi speaks, says Rahul Gandhi; Congress president claims people of India know PM's assurances are false

Vidisha: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Indians have realised that there is no substance in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, adding that the latter is mum on the issues he spoke about before the 2014 elections.

Addressing a campaign rally in Vidisha for the 28 November Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls, Rahul said that Modi's speeches used to be about corruption, farmers and unemployment.

"Today, he doesn't say anything on these issues. People of the country have realised that there is no substance in what Modi speaks. All his assurances are false," Rahul added.

"Before 2014, Modi had promised loan waiver, bonus and better price for farmers' produce; I want to ask him why were the assurances not fulfilled," he said.

"When the Congress forms the next government in Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister will work for 18 hours a day to provide employment to the youth, Gandhi further said.

"Unemployment and farm crisis is rampant in all the poll-bound states," he said, adding the government has told the Parliament that only 450 youth get jobs per day in India, as against 50,000 in China in the same period.

The Congress chief promised loan waiver to farmers "within 10 days of coming to power" in Madhya Pradesh and making the state an "agriculture hub" of the country.

Rahul said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state destroyed the education sector with Vyapam, the entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013.

On the Rafale deal, he said that Modi gave Rs 30,000 crore benefit to industrialist Anil Ambani by taking away the contract from the state-owned aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Even BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie have said due processes were not followed in the Rafale deal. The CBI director was about to start a probe into the Rafale scam but he was removed from his post at 2 am," the Congress chief said.

"If a probe is carried out, only two names, that of Modi and Anil Ambani, would figure in it," he said.

Gandhi said, "Modi speaks of surgical strikes. The fighter aircraft used in the strikes were manufactured at HAL, while Ambani doesn't have any experience of making aircraft".

"Ambani has a debt of Rs 45,000 crore and is yet to repay the money given to him by public sector banks, he said.