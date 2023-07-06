'No retirement in politics': Lalu Yadav not ready to quit, offended by Ajit Pawar's advice for uncle Sharad Pawar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav seems to have taken Ajit Pawar’s retirement advice to his embattled uncle Sharad Pawar personally. Yadav, whose sons are now the leading figures of his party, Tejashwi Yadav being the deputy chief minister of Bihar, declared that there was no retirement age in politics.

“Will he (Sharad Pawar) retire just because he (Ajit Pawar) says? Does an old man ever retire? In politics, no retirement in politics,” Lalu Yadav said.

#WATCH | On Ajit Pawar’s “retirement” remark for Sharad Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, “Will he retire just because he says? Does an old man ever retire? In politics? No retirement in politics.” pic.twitter.com/DRp7rMsXuD — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

The RJD supremo was reacting to Ajit Pawar's scathing attack on Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, asking when the 83-year-old was going to retire and give the next generation his blessing.

What was Ajit Pawar's advice to uncle Sharad Pawar?

Hitting out at his estranged uncle, Ajit Pawar said it was time for Sharad Pawar to retire and hand over the reins of the NCP to him.

"BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. This allows the new generation to rise. You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings," Ajit Pawar said while addressing his faction of NCP on Wednesday.

"You are 83, aren't you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," the Maharashtra deputy chief minister said.

Ajit, who flaunted to have support of 31 MLAs in his camp, also warned senior Pawar to not be stubborn.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule, NCP working president and daughter of Sharad Pawar, responded to his brother Ajit's remark on senior Pawar's age and said: "Amitabh Bachchan is 82 and is still working."

"Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the BJP government, which is the most corrupt party in the country," she said in Mumbai.

"Some people believe that others have grown old and hence, they should just bless them. Why should they bless them? Ratan Tata is three years older than Saheb and leading the country's largest group," she added.

With inputs from agencies