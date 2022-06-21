No proposal regarding govt formation from BJP or Eknath Shinde but...: Maha BJP chief

His comments came in the wake of Eknath Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs apparently camping in Gujarat's Surat city

Amid Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and some Shiv Sena MLAs going incommunicado, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP or Eknath Shinde "but anything can happen in politics at any time."

"It is too early to say anything, we are currently waiting and keeping an eye on the situation. Nor Eknath Shinde has sent proposal to BJP for govt formation neither BJP has sent any proposal to him," Chandrakant Patil said.

"So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde but anything can happen in politics at any time," he added.

Maharashtra | So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde but anything can happen in politics at any time: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil pic.twitter.com/CHqJ8HLWu4 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

His comments came in the wake of Eknath Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs apparently camping in Gujarat's Surat city, a day after the Sena-led MVA, which also comprises the NCP and Congress, suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had nominated two candidates each for 10 seats up for grabs, but Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the poll. The BJP won all the five seats it contested.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.