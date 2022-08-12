'I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts...My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..,' Nitish Kumar said.

New Delhi: Two days after taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record eighth time, Nitish Kumar on Friday reiterated that he has no prime ministerial ambitions and the focus right now is to ensure all the Opposition parties work together.

"I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts...My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..," he said.

#WATCH | "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts...My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked that he is being seen as a PM face pic.twitter.com/3yYnOPMT3c — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

After taking oath on August 10, Kumar had taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the next Lok Sabha elections: "He won in 2014, but will he in 2024?"

He had told reporters even then that he is "not a contender for anything" when asked if he desires to be a PM. "The question to ask is if the person who came in 2014 will win in 2024,” he said.

When asked about his role in Opposition unity at the national level, he said, "We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here."

On his deputy Tejashwi Yadav's commitment to deliver on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that had fetched RJD lots of votes in the last Assembly polls, Kumar said, "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it."

#WATCH | "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked about Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs pic.twitter.com/apu5K9lBhL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

The Bihar Chief Minister also hit out at the BJP for making an issue of Z+ security cover for Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

"Why should they object to it? He is the Deputy CM. Why should he not get it? They speak nonsense, it is all useless," he said.

