'No leadership crisis in Congress': Anand Sharma defends party after senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Sandeep Dikshit demanded election for top post

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said there was no leadership crisis in the party as Sonia Gandhi was appointed as its chief by the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party.

Senior spokesperson of the party Anand Sharma replied in the negative when asked whether there was a leadership crisis in the Congress in the wake of many leaders demanding a fresh election to the top post.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as the interim Congress president in August last year after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

"I do not see that. We have a president (in place). That is the decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC)," Sharma told reporters when asked whether there was a leadership crisis in the party.

On many Congress leaders voicing their concerns in public over the leadership issue, he said, "It is clear that those in the Congress express their opinions."

"But the view of the Congress is decided by the CWC, which takes key decisions. As and when there is an event, we have a constitution and the CWC," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Voices are emerging from several quarters within the Congress on the leadership issue with many leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Sandeep Dikshit, demanding fresh polls to the top post in the party.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.