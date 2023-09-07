'...No intention to offend any religion': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on son Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

Breaking silence on his son Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement saying that Stalin junior “did not intend to hurt any religion or religious beliefs.”

The Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (DMK) President said, “He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs.”

On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says “He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious… pic.twitter.com/pq2GP0esRp — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

“Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that ‘Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts’,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma remark “needs proper response.”

Government sources said, PM Modi, while speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, told his party leaders that they need to counter comments of Udhayanidhi Stalin, but advised leaders of his party to “stick to the facts as per the Constitution.”

Responding to this, senior Stalin said, “It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi’s remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?”

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of “twisting” his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.

He also launched a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was “globe-trotting”, afraid of facing questions over the Manipur violence.