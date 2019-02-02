'No democracy in Bengal': BJP cries foul after Mamata Banerjee's posters are placed over Narendra Modi's in Durgapur ahead of PM's visit

Durgapur: BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Saturday stated that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's posters were deliberately being put above Prime Minister Narendra Modi's banners in Durgapur. "This shows there is no democracy in the state," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said: "Just 50-70 metres away from the meeting venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Durgapur, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's posters were deliberately being put above the Prime Minister's banners. This is proof that there is no democracy in West Bengal."

Rahul Sinha, BJP: Just 50-70 metres away from the meeting venue of PM Modi in Durgapur, WB CM Mamata Banerjee's posters are being put above PM's banners. This is proof there is no democracy in West Bengal. When one of our workers protested against such activities he was attacked. pic.twitter.com/d21M4o3o4a — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Responding to a question if the BJP has taken any action against the matter, Sinha said, "When one of our workers protested against such activities, he was attacked. We have lodged a complaint with police. We believe that the Prime Minister's meeting will be historic and successful."

Last month, the vehicles used for ferrying people were vandalised by miscreants outside the venue of BJP president Amit Shah's public rally in East Midnapore district, following which, the party supporters had staged a demonstration, condemning the attack.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had also "warned" Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata that BJP workers will not be cowed down after violence marred the rally of Shah in the state.

