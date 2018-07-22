You are here:
No-confidence motion: Shiv Sena uses World Cup analogy, says BJP emerged victorious like France but Congress won hearts like Croatia

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 22, 2018 08:40:16 IST

Mumbai: Drawing a parallel between the FIFA World Cup final and Friday's no-confidence motion, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have emerged victorious like France, but Congress chief Rahul Gandhi won many hearts like runners-up Croatia.

"In the football World Cup final, France won (the title), but Croatia is remembered for the manner in which they played. Rahul is now being talked in the same way. When one plays such politics, he moves four-five steps ahead," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

File image of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Twitter@rautsanjay61

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's hug to prime minister Modi,  Raut said such gestures were meant to attract attention. If  Gandhi did so to give a jolt to prime minister Modi, then he has succeeded,  Raut told a news channel.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Gandhi should be congratulated for donning a new avatar during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-trust motion on Friday. A combative  Gandhi had launched a vitriolic attack on the Modi government on multiple issues, from farmer distress to the Rafale jet deal.

"Modi's speech was like a prime minister's speech... Modi ji is Modi ji. It would not be right to compare Modi ji with anybody. But, even Rahul's speech is being discussed at the same level," the Sena leader said.

Raut described the defeat of the no-trust motion was not surprising since the Bharatiya Janata Party -led NDA enjoyed a comfortable majority in the Lower House. "Power has its own strengths and there is the fear element as well. The country frequently listens to the prime minister, but heard Rahul (in his new form) for the first time," he added.

The no-confidence motion against the prime minister Modi government was defeated by 325-126. The no-trust motion — moved by former BJP ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — saw Shiv Sena abstaining from voting. The voting took place after an acrimonious debate that witnessed political gamesmanship with Rahul Gandhi hugging the prime minister who hit back, saying he was in a hurry to unseat him and grab his chair.

In last Sunday's World Cup final, France defeated underdogs Croatia 4-2. While the French team received accolades for its performance, it was Croatia — a tiny European nation with a population of around 4.5 million — that won the hearts of millions of soccer fans across the globe for the way it played in the showpiece tournament.


