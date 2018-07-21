You are here:
No-confidence motion: Narendra Modi terms mob lynching as acts of violence against humanity; urges states to take strict action

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 21, 2018 09:09:49 IST

New Delhi: Terming the incidents of lynching and rapes as acts against humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged states to take stringent action in such cases.

Narendra Modi speaking in Parliament on Friday. PTI

Alluding to mob-lynching while replying in the no-confidence vote, Modi said "the incidents of violence are against the basic principles of humanity. I once again urge the states to take strict action in such cases," Modi said responding to the Opposition charges during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

The government came under considerable fire over the incidents of mob-lynching, especially in the name of cow, across several parts of the states.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking on the lynching incidents, said the Centre will provide all assistance required, but the state governments should take stringent steps to curb such incidents.


