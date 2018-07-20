You are here:
No-confidence motion LIVE updates: Congress has no faith in judiciary, govt, EC because they lack faith in self

Politics FP Staff Jul 20, 2018 22:01:04 IST
  • 22:01 (IST)

    Modi hits back at RahulGandhi's jumla strike remark 

    "You called the surgical strike a Jumla Strike. You can abuse me as much as you want but stop insulting the jawans of India. I will not tolerate this insult to our forces," Modi said. 

  • 21:58 (IST)

    France forced to issue statement due to childish allegations, Modi hits back on Rahul's Rafale deal charge 

    "Just because of one careless allegation in the House on Rafale deal, both the nations had to release statements. We should not indulge in such childish behaviour. For how long will these people continue being immature. And this is the case when they have enjoyed power for so long," Modi said. 

  • 21:54 (IST)

    Congress has no faith in judiciary, govt, EC because they lack faith in self

    The Congress party has no faith in the Election Commission of India, they lack trust in the judiciary, the CJI and the RBI. They don't believe in the international agencies. They have confidence in nothing. The entire nation has faith, but they don't trust. This is because they ;ack self-confidence," Modi said. 

  • 21:50 (IST)

    Fight against black money is going to continue under our govt, says Modi 

    "The fight against Black Money is going to continue. I know I have made many enemies due to this but it is fine," Modi said. He said that the government has brought the benami property bill that was stuck for several years. "Why was it stuck, who were they trying to save," Modi said. 

  • 21:41 (IST)

    Modi lists out his government's achievements

    "We have the honour of working towards electrification of 18,000 villages that were in the dark for 70 years.Most of these villages were situated in Eastern India and the Northeast. But no one thought about them because they didn't fit into the math of vote bank politics," Modi said. 

    He also claimed that his government gave soil health cards to 15 crore farmers. "Our Government has opened bank accounts for the poor. Earlier, the doors of the banks never opened for the poor. Women are leading a smoke-free life due to Ujjwala Yojana," Modi said. 

  • 21:36 (IST)

    No-confidence motion a test for Opposition unity, not government, says Modi

    "This is not a floor test for the government, it is a floor test for the Congress and its so-called friends and allies. No-confidence motion is a ruse to keep their flock together. The only aim is to remove a single person. At least trust your allies and friends just as much you distrust the government," Modi said. 

  • 21:34 (IST)

    TDP MPs storm to Well, disrupt Modi's speech 

  • 21:34 (IST)

    All they want is to remove Modi, says PM 

    "In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over one member comes running to me saying- Utho Utho Utho..What is his hurry to come to power? Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us. That is how we have come here. To remove one Modi, see who all they are trying to bring together," Modi said. 

  • 21:32 (IST)

    'Arrogance spoke when people claimed PM can't stand 15-minute debate,' says Modi

    "What we saw among members of the Opposition was sheer arrogance. The only thing they have to say was, remove Modi. Have some faith in the democracy, because in this House, nobody can unseat anyone. Only people elect their leaders," Modi said. 

    He also made a comeback on Rahul Gandhi's challenge to him for a 15-minute debate. He said that arrogance spoke when some people claimed that Modi cannot stand a debate for 15 minutes. "But here I am. I stand and with the list of work done by my government," Modi said.

  • 21:26 (IST)

    Faces of negative politics exposed by no-confidence motion exposed, says Modi

    "Some people were asking that why was the motion even moved. But I think it has at least exposed the kind of opposition some people to have towards development. Today's debate showed how some people are surrounded by politics of negativity," Mosi said.  

  • 21:21 (IST)

    Modi appeals to MPs to defeat no-confidence motion

    Prime Minister Modi started his speech by thanking the Speaker for her patience in running the House for long hours. He then asked the MPs to defeat the motion so that a democratically elected majority government, the first in 30 years, can function properly. 

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his reply 

  • 21:18 (IST)

    Kairana MP Tabassum Hassan made her maiden speech in LS

  • 21:17 (IST)

    Lynchings Also Happened in 2002 and 1992, Asaduddin Owaisi tells Rajnath Singh 

    "Lynching was not only during 1984 Sikh riots, it was also seen in 2002. During Babri Masjid massacre as well. You may win today but the nation will show you the truth tomorrow, Owaisi said. He raised seven questions before the government including those on the development of minorities. He also claimed that the judge who diluted the SC/ST prevention act was made the chief of National Green Tribunal, and the government did not have the courage to promulgate and ordinance to undo the damage done to the law. 

  • 21:03 (IST)

    Farooq Abdullah raises Kashmir issue, says peace not possible until Pakistan is involved in talks

    "We have been waiting for so long for peace but we have not received any justice. The government said that stone-pelting will stop after demonetisation but the home minister knows that now grenades and even guns have come into play," Farooq Abdullah said. "People will not like what I say, but Kashmir will not see peace without including Pakistan in the peace process," Farooq said. 

  • 20:56 (IST)

    Vijay Kumar Hansdak, JMM claims BJP government shut schools in Jharkhand   

    Vijay Kumar Hansdak claimed that the state government in BJP has failed to fulfil its promises in Jharkhand. He said that the state is such that middle schools are being shut and the government is opening liquor shops in its place.  

  • 20:47 (IST)

    RS Surjewala takes to Twitter to hit out on govt over Rafale deal 

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala takes to Twitter to attack BJP over the Rafale deal. Rejecting the clarification from the French government, Surjewala said: "Is it not true that Dassault Aviation in its 'Annual Report, 2016' has disclosed the price of 36 Rafales as 7.5 Billion Euros ie Rs 1670 Cr per aircraft? Why is Modi Govt then hiding the price?" 

    He also claimed that the MoS Defence also revealed the approximate price of each jet on 18.11.2016.  

  • 20:24 (IST)

    TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu issues point by point rebuttal of BJP MP Hari Babu Kambhampati's speech

    TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu in an impassioned speech rebutted the claims made by BJP MP Hari Babu Kambhampati. He said that the TDP does not enjoy fighting with the government but they are forced to resort to the no-confidence motion.  He claimed that the promises made to the state were not fulfilled and the money released on record differed from what the government was claiming. 

  • 19:53 (IST)

    Prem Singh Chandumajra says SAD backs TDPs demand for special status for Andhra 

    Chandumajra of SAD, an NDA partner, said that the party totally supports TDP's demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh because Punjab too has suffered from a similar ordeal. He, however, advised TDP that they must not trust the Congress. "I want to give you one advice. The people you are counting on for support are known to be backbiters," he said.  

  • 19:34 (IST)

    TRS ends suspense on stand,  reveals party will abstain from vote  

    The Telangana Rashtra Samiti has said that the party will abstain from the no-trust vote. TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, AP Jithender Reddy, convened a meeting of all MPs and discussed with them about the no-confidence motion. The party has 11 MPs in the Lower House. 

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi reacts to French statement on Rafale deal

  • 19:03 (IST)

    Today's sitting of Lok Sabha extended till 8.00 pm 

  • 19:00 (IST)

    BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh, Hari Babu Kambhampati defends govt on special status issue 

    Speaking on the no-confidence motion debate, Kambhampati said that the Union government was willing to grant the difference in funds that the state was missing out because of not getting a special status tag. He said that for states that do enjoy the special status tag get 90% funds from Centre for central government schemes; other states have to foot 40% of the bill and receive only 60% help from Centre. The MP then went on to state that the Centre has already agreed to pay the difference the extra amount being spent by AP government. 

  • 18:43 (IST)

    Here's the full statement by French government on confidentiality clause in Rafale deal

  • 18:37 (IST)

    Breaking: French govt responds to Rahul's charge, says India signed confidentiality pact

    According to ANI, the French government has taken note of Rahul Gandhi's statement in the Parliament and issued a statement clarifying that India did sign a confidentiality agreement in 2008, which legally binds the two States to protect the classified information provided by the partner. The French government further said: "These provisions naturally apply to the IGA concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapons."

  • 18:26 (IST)

    Harsimrat Kaur disapproves of Rahul Gandhi's hug to Modi

    Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal disapproved of Rahul Gandhi's surprise hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Congress president should know that he is speaking in Parliament and not acting in a film.

  • 18:21 (IST)

    Centre compromising on freedom of speech: Kharge

    Kharge accused the Centre of compromising on the freedom of speech and said that Congress has been making efforts to prevent this.

  • 18:13 (IST)

    BJP does not acknowledge our work: Kharge

    Mallikarjun Kharge said, "BJP does not acknowledge the work Congress has done in all these years. It shouldn't lecture us."

  • 18:10 (IST)

    Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi government

    Kharge said, "The way you are operating now, the way you are mistreating minorities, compromising on freedom of speech, spreading inequality, democracy would have been demolished by now if we had adhered to your measures as well."

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Rahul's speech high on entertainment, low on substance: BJP

    The BJP termed Rahul Gandhi's hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "immature" act and said his speech during the no-confidence motion was "low on substance" and "high on entertainment".

    Commenting on the Congress president's speech, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "It was low on substance and high on entertainment value.

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Today's sitting extended till 7.00 pm in Lok Sabha

  • 17:59 (IST)

    Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge starts speech in favour of no-confidence motion 

  • 17:58 (IST)

    AAP comes out in support of Rahul's hug

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today came out in support of Congress chief  Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, saying in Parliament policies should be opposed, not individuals.

     
    Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the prime minister often hugs the heads of foreign countries so what was wrong about Gandhi hugging him in Parliament.

  • 17:56 (IST)

    BJP's Prahlad Joshi moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi   

    According to reports, Prahlad Joshi of the BJP has moved a breach of privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Congress chief made 'unsubstantiated claims against BJP, particularly against the prime minister on Rafale deal."

  • 17:50 (IST)

    'Hit them hard my friend': Tejashwi Yadav comments on Rahul Gandhi's wink

  • 'Hugplomacy' has been on Rahul Gandhi's mind  for a while

    Today, in the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha that is discussing the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi ended his speech (where he accused the prime minister for his selective silence on violence against Muslims and Dalits) by walking across to Modi and embracing him in a hug. Interpretations of the gesture has flooded the political narrative of the day, but the gesture (followed up with a wink) comes after a long spell of comments from Rahul criticizing Modi's hugging of foreign leaders.

    In January 2018, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Modi's ‘hugplomacy’ accusing him of selectively embracing important folk and failing to address the causes of farmers, labourers and the youth of the country. 

    The Opposition leader had called Modi’s relationship with Donald Trump a failed hugplomacy after the US President’s tweet on the US improving ties with Pakistan. A day after the Trump administration had proposed a plan to change US visa rules for H1-B visa holders in April 2018, Gandhi took a jibe at Modi. “New US Visa Rules, a huge setback for India. There are some things a hug can buy. For visas, you’re on your own. Foreign Policy by Narendra Modi, Foreword by Donald Trump’, he had said. When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India earlier this year, the Congress had tweeted ‘we look forward to more hugs from the PM’  
     

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Rahul showed to the world how a "Jadu ki Jhappi" can stop the winds of hatred, says Randeep Singh Surjewala 

    "Nischhal prem ki jadoo ki ek jhappi nafrat ki aandhi ko kaise rok sakti hai yeh RahulGandhi ji ne dikhaya. Akhir Rahul ji ne Congress ke mohabbat ka aina Modi ji ko dikha hi diya: (Today Rahul Gandhi showed to the world how a magical and loving hug can stop the winds of hatred. Rahul Gandhi has shown us. Rahul Gandhi has shown the loving face of Congress to Narendra Modi)," Surjewala told ANI.

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh's speech indicates PM silently supports lynch mob, says NCP's Tariq Anwar 

    Anwar said that Rajnath Singh's speech did not sound convincing enough and his remarks about mob lynching hinted that the lynch mobs, in fact, have a tacit support from the government of the day and the prime minister. "Why else would they shy away from taking concrete steps," Anwar said. 

  • 17:16 (IST)

    BJP reduced to one-man show, two-man party, says NCP's Tariq Anwar

    Tariq Anwar, criticising the BJP, said that Rajnath Singh did not sound convincing in its speech because there is a weird condition inside the BJP. It has reduced to a one-man party and two-man show. Anwar said that the BJP no longer listens to its leaders or its allies, which is why nobody wants to back them. 

    He said that the prime minister does not even trust his own MPs. The party had to issue a whip to get its MPs to vote in its favour. 

  • 17:11 (IST)

    Centre understands responsibility on Andhra Pradesh, will implement AP Reorganization Act 

    Rajnath Singh, in response to the questions raised by TDP, said that Chandrababu Naidu is still a friend and will always remain one. Most of the things under the AP Reorganization Act have been implemented, rest of it will also fall into place. 

    When some TDP MP's started raising slogans and disrupting the home minister's speech, Rajnath said, "Let me speak first, you can do as much sloganeering as you please once my speech is over. Everything is accepted in a democracy."

  • 16:57 (IST)

    Biggest lynching took place in 1984: Rajnath Singh's come back on Opposition allegation over mob violence 

    "Mob lynching incidents are very unfortunate and I asked state governments to make strictest of laws against it but I would like tell people who are raising these issues that the biggest case of mob lynching happened during 1984 Sikh genocide," Rajnath Singh said. 

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh mocks Mahagathbandhan, calls it a classic case of 'gayi bhains paani me' 

    Firing up the attack on Opposition unity, Rajnath Singh said that the Mahagathbandhan has come together only to oppose one man but the internal lack of trust is such that if someone starts a discussion on who will lead the front "tab samjho gayi bhain pani mein." 

  • 16:40 (IST)

    'This is not right': Speaker Sumitra Mahajan objects to Rahul Gandhi's behaviour

    Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the behaviour displayed in the Parliament was against the decorum of the House. She said that the behaviour was not suitable for the House and the prime minister of the country shouldn't have been approached in such a way. To this, Leader of Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge objected asking what was wrong in hugging a political opponent. 

    Mahajan said that she was not objecting to the hug and she would encourage cordial behaviour in House but the entire 'natak' was not suitable, especially the way Rahul ji winked afterwards.  

  • 16:31 (IST)

    House reconvenes; Rajnath Singh resumes speech 

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Opposition creates ruckus during Rajnath's speech; House adjourned for 10 minutes 

    Amid ruckus during Home Minister Rajnath Singh's speech in Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House till 4.30pm

  • 16:28 (IST)

    Congress brought no-trust vote against most trusted leader, says Rajnath Singh 

    Continuing his attack, Rajnath said that while the BJP never thought of dissolving an elected alliance government during UPA rule, but the Opposition parties today were trying to pass a no-confidence motion against such a leader who has gained the trust of the entire nation. He said that Prime Minister Modi was a leader on whose appeal, thousands of people gave up their gas subsidies.  

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Opposition's no-confidence motion futile effort, BJP never used constitutional tool against UPA's elected govt 

    Rajnath Singh said that many people asked that why the Opposition is bringing no-confidence motion when the BJP has a clear mandate. "But we decided that in a healthy democracy, the Opposition is important. So if they wish let them bring the motion," Rajnath said. 

    He also said that the BJP opposed the UPA policies on many counts but they never brought the no-confidence motion against the alliance government because the BJP understood that an elected government must function. 

  • 16:00 (IST)

    BJP grew from just two members to majority govt by its own might, says Rajnath Singh 

    Rajnath Singh recalled an incident when around 30 years ago a member in parliament had indicated towards LK Advani and AB Vajpayee to mock the BJP's strength of just two MPs at the time. He said that today so many Opposition parties had to gather together to even bring such a motion. Most of the states that have gone to poll have shown that they trust the BJP. So even after this, if the Opposition has brought the no-confidence motion then they are apparently failing to read the trust letter given by the people, Rajnath said. 

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Home minister Rajnath Singh starts speech in Lok Sabha 

  • 15:55 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi's behaviour was childish: Ananth Kumar 

    Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour was childish. He has grown old but it is unfortunate that he has not grown up as a person. It is unfortunate that the president of Congress is so ill-informed and immature: Ananth Kumar, BJP leader and Union Parliamentary Affairs minister said. 

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi has reacted to France's statement on Rafale deal and said that the French government may deny it if they want but he stands by what he said. "Let them deny it if they want. He (French President) said that before me. I was there, Anand Sharma and Dr.Manmohan Singh were also present," Rahul said.

According to ANI, the French government has taken note of Rahul Gandhi's statement in the Parliament and issued a statement clarifying that India did sign a confidentiality agreement in 2008, which legally binds the two States to protect the classified information provided by the partner. The French government further said: "These provisions naturally apply to the IGA concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapons."

Firing up the attack on Opposition unity, Rajnath Singh said that the Mahagathbandhan has come together only to oppose one man but the internal lack of trust is such that they can't even decide who will leave the front.

Reports said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the Parliament and leveling 'false accusations' against Union ministers without substantial proof.

AITMC sharpened its attack against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha. Party MP Saugata Roy said that the prime minister's globe trotting cost India around Rs 18,000 crore while poor farmers continue to die. He called Modi a feriwala and a travelling salesman.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi asserted in the Lok Sabha that he had no hatred against the prime minister. "You think I hate the prime minister, but I am grateful to BJP, Modi and RSS. They made me understand the meaning of Congress. They made me understand the meaning of 'Hindustani'. This Modi, and BJP-RSS has made me realise. You have made me understand the meaning of being a Hindu. I am 'Pappu' for you, but I have no hatred against you," he said. After the speech Rahul walked to Modi and hugged him.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, " Defence minister is sitting here. She first said that she will reveal details of the jet prices. After that, defence minister clearly said that she can't reveal the figures because there is a secrecy pact between the French and Indian government. I met the French prime minister that is there a pact, but he said that there is no such pact between the two countries."

BJP MP Rakesh Singh, the first speaker from the BJP's side, targetted the Congress during his speech. "Congress did a politics of scams in 70 years, while the BJP brought schemes in the past 4 and a half years... Congress can’t accept any govt that is not run by a particular family. This no-confidence motion is nothing but an attempt to stop our victory march to 2019," he said.

TDP MP Jayadev Galla was the first speaker during the debate on no-confidence motion.  The no-confidence motion had been moved by the TDP for four reasons: Lack of trust, priority, unbiased approach towards Andhra Pradesh," he said. "Telangana is not a new state, Andhra Pradesh is," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the motion of no-confidence debate will begin now and the voting will be held at 6pm. "If the House agrees, we will skip lunch," she said. Mallikarjun Kharge raised concern over the allotment of 38 minutes for Congress. Meanwhile, BJD MPs staged a walkout.

Eighteen Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena will abstain from voting on Friday. Speaking to India Today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party will neither vote in favour of BJP nor vote against it.

According to reports, Lok Sabha MPs from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi have decided to stage a walkout during the no-trust vote on Friday. This comes amid speculations in the political circles that party chief K Chandrashekar Rao wants to take a neutral stand.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena listed out several issues it has with the BJP and accused it of practicing mobocracy. "We became the fifth largest economy in the world. Okay, but the fifth largest economy has not rescued our farmers from the door of death," it said. However, it said that the BJP will defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday because it has the numbers.

The Narendra Modi government is expected to sail through the first no-confidence motion in four years in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with all eyes on fence sitters such as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Biju Janata Dal and the day-long debate that is likely to set the agenda for the 2019 general elections.

Though the numbers are heavily stacked against the Opposition, the Congress and other parties indicated on Thursday that they are keen to utilise the debate to attack the government on a range of issues including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of lynching.

The BJP, on the other hand, is seeking to expand the guaranteed support of 313 members after estranged ally Shiv Sena originally said it would back the government and look for support from regional parties like the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). It would try to weaken the anti-BJP front by eroding the support for the no-trust motion and deplete the Opposition numbers.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

In a House of 534 MPs, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 313 members including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six of Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP and four from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The majority mark in the House is 268. There are 11 vacancies.

As the Opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion, the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.

The ruling BJD in Odisha said it will reveal its stand on the motion on the floor of the House on Friday. The BJD has 19 MPs. All the key parties including the BJP and the Congress have issued whips to ensure the presence of all its members in the House. The debate is scheduled to start at 11 am.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by BJP's former ally TDP and others will be held for the full day followed by voting on it. The BJP claimed it will comfortably sail through the no-confidence motion and that it is hopeful of getting support from several non-NDA parties.

"Government has the strength in the House to defeat the motion if one calculates by Indian mathematics... and I do not know which country's mathematics she is using to calculate the numbers," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on the sidelines of an event, reacting to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's claim that the Opposition had the numbers.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar also took a dig at the Congress leader, saying, "Sonia Gandhi's maths is weak." "We will get new support. It will be from the South, East and all other directions.

"The numbers are very clear. The BJP by itself has a majority in the lower House. We have nearly 314 members within the NDA and there are many other parties which are likely to oppose this no-confidence motion," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

The Congress, however, said it is not only a question of numbers. "It is not only a question of numbers. The Opposition will raise various issues concerning the people of the country. Our campaign is to expose the government and tell the truth to the people," senior spokesperson of the Congress Anand Sharma told reporters.

He said the Congress and other Opposition parties will use the occasion to highlight the failures of the government and show them the mirror. "This is the launch of a campaign which will send them packing in 2019 Lok Sabha polls." The Congress had a strategy meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs presided by Sonia Gandhi during which it was decided to attack the government on farm distress among other issues during the debate.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the charge for the Congress, according to the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech is likely to paint Congress and other Opposition parties as an "opportunistic alliance" with the sole aim of dislodging him from power.

Ahead of Assembly polls in four states due later this year and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders see the debate as an opportunity to reach out to the masses with various "successes" of the government and also to attack the "opportunist alliance" of Opposition parties. The Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

According to projections by the BJP's floor managers, the government is also likely to get support from small parties outside the NDA such as Anbumani Ramadoss's PMK and Raju Shetty-led Swabhimani Paksha. Abstention by some Opposition parties is also not being ruled out. The stated strength of the Opposition is 220, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of Trinamool Congress (TMC), 19 of BJD, 16 of TDP and 11 of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to accept the motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and others came on the very first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday, a move that caught the Opposition by surprise.

With inputs from PTI


