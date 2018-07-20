Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Defence minister is sitting here. She first said that she will reveal details of the jet prices. After that, defence minister clearly said that she can't reveal the figures because there is a secrecy pact between the French and Indian government. I met the French prime minister that is there a pact, but he said that there is no such pact between the two countries."
BJP MP Rakesh Singh, the first speaker from the BJP's side, targetted the Congress during his speech. "Congress did a politics of scams in 70 years, while the BJP brought schemes in the past 4 and a half years... Congress can’t accept any govt that is not run by a particular family. This no-confidence motion is nothing but an attempt to stop our victory march to 2019," he said.
TDP MP Jayadev Galla was the first speaker during the debate on no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion had been moved by the TDP for four reasons: Lack of trust, priority, unbiased approach towards Andhra Pradesh," he said. "Telangana is not a new state, Andhra Pradesh is," he said.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the motion of no-confidence debate will begin now and the voting will be held at 6pm. "If the House agrees, we will skip lunch," she said. Mallikarjun Kharge raised concern over the allotment of 38 minutes for Congress. Meanwhile, BJD MPs staged a walkout.
Eighteen Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena will abstain from voting on Friday. Speaking to India Today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party will neither vote in favour of BJP nor vote against it.
According to reports, Lok Sabha MPs from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi have decided to stage a walkout during the no-trust vote on Friday. This comes amid speculations in the political circles that party chief K Chandrashekar Rao wants to take a neutral stand.
In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena listed out several issues it has with the BJP and accused it of practicing mobocracy. "We became the fifth largest economy in the world. Okay, but the fifth largest economy has not rescued our farmers from the door of death," it said. However, it said that the BJP will defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday because it has the numbers.
The Narendra Modi government is expected to sail through the first no-confidence motion in four years in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with all eyes on fence sitters such as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Biju Janata Dal and the day-long debate that is likely to set the agenda for the 2019 general elections.
Though the numbers are heavily stacked against the Opposition, the Congress and other parties indicated on Thursday that they are keen to utilise the debate to attack the government on a range of issues including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of lynching.
The BJP, on the other hand, is seeking to expand the guaranteed support of 313 members after estranged ally Shiv Sena originally said it would back the government and look for support from regional parties like the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). It would try to weaken the anti-BJP front by eroding the support for the no-trust motion and deplete the Opposition numbers.
In a House of 534 MPs, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 313 members including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six of Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP and four from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The majority mark in the House is 268. There are 11 vacancies.
As the Opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion, the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.
The ruling BJD in Odisha said it will reveal its stand on the motion on the floor of the House on Friday. The BJD has 19 MPs. All the key parties including the BJP and the Congress have issued whips to ensure the presence of all its members in the House. The debate is scheduled to start at 11 am.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by BJP's former ally TDP and others will be held for the full day followed by voting on it. The BJP claimed it will comfortably sail through the no-confidence motion and that it is hopeful of getting support from several non-NDA parties.
"Government has the strength in the House to defeat the motion if one calculates by Indian mathematics... and I do not know which country's mathematics she is using to calculate the numbers," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on the sidelines of an event, reacting to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's claim that the Opposition had the numbers.
Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar also took a dig at the Congress leader, saying, "Sonia Gandhi's maths is weak." "We will get new support. It will be from the South, East and all other directions.
"The numbers are very clear. The BJP by itself has a majority in the lower House. We have nearly 314 members within the NDA and there are many other parties which are likely to oppose this no-confidence motion," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.
The Congress, however, said it is not only a question of numbers. "It is not only a question of numbers. The Opposition will raise various issues concerning the people of the country. Our campaign is to expose the government and tell the truth to the people," senior spokesperson of the Congress Anand Sharma told reporters.
He said the Congress and other Opposition parties will use the occasion to highlight the failures of the government and show them the mirror. "This is the launch of a campaign which will send them packing in 2019 Lok Sabha polls." The Congress had a strategy meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs presided by Sonia Gandhi during which it was decided to attack the government on farm distress among other issues during the debate.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the charge for the Congress, according to the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech is likely to paint Congress and other Opposition parties as an "opportunistic alliance" with the sole aim of dislodging him from power.
Ahead of Assembly polls in four states due later this year and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders see the debate as an opportunity to reach out to the masses with various "successes" of the government and also to attack the "opportunist alliance" of Opposition parties. The Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.
According to projections by the BJP's floor managers, the government is also likely to get support from small parties outside the NDA such as Anbumani Ramadoss's PMK and Raju Shetty-led Swabhimani Paksha. Abstention by some Opposition parties is also not being ruled out. The stated strength of the Opposition is 220, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of Trinamool Congress (TMC), 19 of BJD, 16 of TDP and 11 of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
The Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to accept the motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and others came on the very first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday, a move that caught the Opposition by surprise.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 13:49 PM
Highlights
The jumlas of Narendra Modi govt, as listed by Rahul Gandhi in RS
Congress president hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his 'jumla' weapon. It's the same weapon Rahul used during the Jan Aakrosh Rally in April in New Delhi.
Jumla # 1: Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in every person's account.
Jumla # 2: Two crore employment every year.
Jumla # 3: Modiji helping only 10 to 20 businessmen but ignoring poor people. In Modi's marketing team, businessmen are pumping in money.
Jumla # 4: Idea of demonetisation was a failure. Modi is unaware of the fact that farmers and small traders go for cash transaction. Farmers and small traders use only in cash in their transactions.
Jumla # 5: About Rafael deal — Defence minister told didn't reveal the details under pressure from the prime minister.
Rakesh Singh praised Shivraj Singh Chouhan's achievements with an eye on MP polls
With an eye on the forthcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the state BJP president Rakesh Singh strongly pitches the achievements of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in last 14 years. Juxtaposing the state of economy, infrastructure and education prior to 2003 during Congress regime with 14-year long BJP rule, Rakesh Singh said it is due to the BJP government in the state, Madhya Pradesh could get rid of it 'BIMARU' tag.
BIMARU is an acronym formed from the first letters of the names of the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It was coined by economic analyst Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s. BIMARU has a resemblance to Hindi word 'Bimar' which means sick. This was used to refer to the poor economic conditions within these states.
Rahul Gandhi says Modi smiling but is nervous
Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government over issues like Rafale deal, farmer issues, and its policies, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "I can see him smiling. But there's a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me. I can understand that. He cannot look me in the eyes, I can see that because the prime minister has not been truthful."
Prime minister favours some businessmen, says Rahul Gandhi
"I think everybody understands the relationship the prime minister has with certain business people. One of those people was given the Rafale contract. That person benefitted with thousands and thousands of crores. The gentleman benefitted to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore. He must answer if the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the Rafale deal," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. "Everybody understands and sees the amount of money which goes into the marketing of the Prime Minister of India. Modi says he is a chaukidaar(watchman) of the country. He is not a 'chaukidaar', but a 'bhagidaar' (stakeholder)."
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre on Rafale deal
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Defence minister is sitting here. She first said that she will reveal details of the jet prices. After that, defence minister clearly said that she can't reveal the figures because there is a secrecy pact between the French and Indian government. I met the French prime minister that is there a pact, but he said that there is no such pact between the two countries."
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress' charge against Narendra Modi govt
"Who are the victims of the jumla strike? Farmers of the country, Dalits, tribals and the women of the country. Speaker madam, you said that 'prime minister' word should have meaning to itself. The first strike is the Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, the second is the 2 crore jobs promised for the youth. The reality is that four lakh youth received employment. The youth of the country believed in Narendra Modi," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.
He criticised the Modi government for its initiatives. "The Congress introduced GST. The then chief minister of Gujarat (Modi) had opposed it. We wanted there to be one GST, one tax for the entire country and we wanted it to be implemented with minimum disruption. But you destroyed crores of lives... You cannot change the reality that you put hands into the pockets of the poor and took away their money."
The ‘curse’ question
The word 'shraap’ (curse) was used by Jayadev Galla in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The TDP leader said that the prime minister is singing a different tune and the people of Andhra Pradesh are keenly listening to it and will give a befitting reply in the upcoming polls. He further said that should the people of Andhra Pradesh be cheated, the BJP will be decimated in Andhra Pradesh the same way Congress was. In that context, the TDP leader from Guntur said that this isn’t a threat, it’s a ‘shraap’. Speaking right after him, Rakesh Singh, BJP MP from Jabalpur, offered the rebuttal: "you became cursed when you stood with the Congress".
Congress has given a tainted government, while BJP has clean governance: Rakesh Singh
Praising the NDA government, BJP MP Rakesh Singh lashed out at those supporting the no-confidence motion. "This no-confidence motion is very different from all other floor tests till now. For the first time, there's a trust vote against a government which is working so well for the nation," he said. "I do not hesitate while saying that Congress provided a dirty government to the country, while under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership the country has got a clean government."
He compared the governance during the UPA rule to that under Modi. "Manmohan Singh said minorities have the first right on country's resources. However, Modi gave new direction by saying that first right on country's resources is of the poor."
Congress can’t accept any govt that isn't run by a particular family, says BJP's Rakesh Singh
BJP MP Rakesh Singh, the first speaker from the BJP's side, targetted the Congress during his speech. "Congress did a politics of scams in 70 years, while the BJP brought schemes in the past 4 and a half years...Congress can’t accept any govt that is not run by a particular family. This no-confidence motion is nothing but an attempt to stop our victory march in 2019," he said.
The Madhya Pradesh BJP chief took a dig a Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, and said that was because of the Nehru-Gandhi family that Mallikarjun Kharge couldn't become chief ministerial face in Karnataka.
Uproar in Rajya Sabha over use of 'offensive' word by TDP MP against Narendra Modi
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protested over the use of an "offensive" word by a TDP MP against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She asked Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to expunge the term, to will the Speaker said that she will consider the request.
'BhookampAaneWalaHai' hashtag on Twitter mocks Rahul Gandhi's 2016 'earthquake' statement
As Rahul Gandhi prepares to speak on behalf of the Congress in the no-confidence motion debate on Friday, BJP MPs and supporters are taking the opportunity to remind him of his "earthquake" statement in December 2016. Twitter is abound with memes and posts in anticipation of Rahul's speech, with the hashtag #BhookampAaneWalaHai trending.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation bomb dropped in December 2016, Gandhi said that "an earthquake would come" if he was allowed to speak in Parliament. “The government is running away from debate. If they allow me to speak then you will see the sort of earthquake that will take place,” he said.
Click here to read more
Statue more expensive than capital of Andhra Pradesh?
Jayadev Galla of the Telugu Desam Party informed the Lower House that while Andhra Pradesh pegged the revenue deficit for the year 2014-15 at Rs 16,078 crore, the NDA-led Centre cut it down to just over Rs 4,000 crore. He said the Centre had written that the newly formed state will be given only Rs 138 crore more and the need was for more than Rs 12,000 crore. The estimated cost of statue of Sardar Patel in Narmada district of Gujarat is more than Rs 3,000 crore. Statues are more expensive than entire capital cities, remarked Galla. The Centre stated that it had given Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of the capital city, which was a pittance compared to what is going into the construction of the statue. How can we build a capital (Amaravati) in Rs 1,500 crore, Galla questioned the Centre? The central government had given a paltry Rs 1,050 crore for the development of Rayalaseema against Rs. 23,500 crore sought by the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Jayadev Galla came well-prepared to open debate on no-confidence motion
It would also perhaps be first occasion of its kind, the leader initiating the no-confidence motion debate is reading from a prepared text, which runs into multiple dozen pages, centered only on alleged discrimination of Andhra Pradesh and conflict between the state and the Centre. Jayadev Galla may be a first time MP (TDP) from Guntur parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh, but he came prepared. He indulged in brief exchange with the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Majahan.
To a question a seasoned leader would have said, he would try to finish soon, allow him some more time. After passage of about half-an-hour time through his speech, he cleanly told Speaker that he would need half an hour more and then saying that there was history that anyone who initiated debate didn’t take less than an hour. House doesn’t very often see a sharp exchange between the Speaker and member where latter prevails.
Statues are getting more funding than the entire capital city of Andhra Pradesh
TDP MP Jayadev Galla said that the Centre has merely given 2 to 3 percent of the required funding for development of Andhra Pradesh after after the bifurcation. "Two statues in Gujarat and Maharashtra are getting more money than the entire capital city of Andhra Pradesh (Amaravati)," he said. "TDP waited for four long years, but no justice has been done."
Galla's cinematic analogy
Jayadev Galla of the Telugu Desam Party drew a cinematic analogy between the unfulfilled promises of the NDA government to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu. The movie is about an Oxford graduate who gives up on his academic career abroad to return to India and reform politics after his father dies. “Trust is a recurring theme in the movie,” said Galla, adding that the saga of Andhra Pradesh under the Modi regime is that of empty promises and that Modi has betrayed the trust of the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh, an old state with a new name.
Why the no-trust motion will be part of history
The no-confidence motion as moved on Friday in Lok Sabha will go down in history for unusual reasons. Take opening minutes of initiation of debate on the motion. This would perhaps be for the first time that a first time MP Jayadev Galla from a regional party, TDP rose to initiate the debate. In terms of number TDP with 16 members is seventh largest party and got to initiate the debate because one of its MP K Srinivas was first of the eight leaders from different parties in Opposition to submit it notice to Speaker's office on opening day of Monsoon Session.
The 52-year old is a businessman, an industrialist and has spent better part of his life in the US and as he said in the beginning talking about a Telugu movie portrayal of an NRI who was committed to serve his home. The other interesting part, which again would ever be cited as an example that the lead speaker who initiates the debate otherwise sets agenda for the day and broadly deliberates on national issues. But today’s first speaker’s concern was all about Andhra Pradesh, the alleged betrayal and comparison and contrast between Andhra and Telangana. Usually it is the ruling party which counters the speaker who initiates the debate but today the counter and challenge came from two regional rivals, TRS and YRS Congress Party.
TDP's Jayadev Galla, not Kesineni Srinivas, opens debate in Lok Sabha
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu expressed a desire for Jayadev Galla – the MP from Guntur — to open the debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, even though another MP Kesineni Srinivas originally moved the motion. The TDP has just 13 minutes allotted to take part in the debate.
Originally from Chittoor, Jay Galla, as he is popularly known, is the vice-chairman of Amara Raja Group and a member of 16th Lok Sabha of India representing from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to read more
BJD revealed its stand by walking out before no-trust vote
The ruling BJD in Odisha revealed its stand on the no-confidence motion against the NDA-led Centre on the floor of the Parliament. In the last 14 years, Odisha has witnessed both a NDA and a UPA regimes have done injustice to the people of Odisha, said the The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as he walked out of the House. With 19 MPs, BJD has the fifth largest number of members in the Lower House. BJD sources had earlier hinted at the party abstaining from voting in the Lok Sabha on the Opposition-sponsored no confidence motion in order to maintain its equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.
It's a 'dharmayudh' between Modi regime and Andhra Pradesh, says TDP MP
TDP MP Jayadev Galla said, "Non implementation of an active Parliament is an issue. It is wrong to say that the issues of Andhra Pradesh are not a national issue. BJP waged a war on TDP. It is not a war between BJP and TDP; it is a war between majority and morality, between Modi regime and Andhra Pradesh. It is a dharmayudh."
"The saga of Andhra Pradesh during this Modi-Shah regime is a saga of empty promises. The no-confidence motion had been moved by the TDP for four reasons: Lack of trust, priority, unbiased approach towards Andhra Pradesh," he said. "Telangana is not a new state, Andhra Pradesh is."
No-trust vote at 6 pm, says Speaker; Mallikarjun Kharge protests over allotment of 38 minutes for Congress
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the motion of no-confidence debate will begin now and the voting will be held at 6pm. "If the House agrees, we will skip lunch," she said. Mallikarjun Kharge raised concern over the allotment of 38 minutes to Congress. Meanwhile, the BJD staged a walkout.
Shiv Sena, BJP hold separate meetings ahead of no-trust vote
The Parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena is underway. Amit Desai, Arvind Sawant, Anant Geete and other MPs are present for the meeting, reported ANI. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.
Shiv Sena to abstain from voting
Eighteen Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena will abstain from voting on Friday. Speaking to India Today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party will neither vote in favour of BJP nor vote against it.
Rajnath Singh, Rakesh Singh, Virendra Singh Mast, Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak from govt
Union home minister Rajnath Singh, BJP MPs Rakesh Singh, Virendra Singh Mast and former chief whip Arjun Ram Meghwal will speak from the government on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday, reported ANI.
Time allocated for each party to speak during no-confidence debate
Here is a rundown of the time allotted to each party in the Lok Sabha to speak during the no-confidence debate on Friday:
Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 13 minutes (will initiate debate).
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 3.5 hours
Congress: 38 minutes
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK): 29 minutes
Trinamool Congress (TMC): 27 minutes
Biju Janata Dal (BJD): 15 minutes
Shiv Sena: 14 minutes
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS): 9 minutes
CPM: 7 minutes
Samajwadi Party, NCP: 6 minutes
LJSP: 5 minutes
Chandrababu Naidu tells TDP MPs to strongly raise issue of people of Andhra Pradesh
"Today’s no-confidence motion is a result of relentless agitation of TDP. Strongly voice the issues of 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh, expose the opportunistic politics; who is with BJP and who isn’t will be exposed. ‘People First’ is our motto," CNN-News18 quoted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as saying.
Narendra Modi to meet BJP chief Amit Shah, top ministers at 10.30 am, reports India Today
RECAP: TDP's no-confidence motion was picked from other similar ones
A no-confidence motion was moved against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitting it.
The Speaker named all Opposition members who had moved similar no-confidence motions and said TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his name had come up in the lottery. As the main mover of the motion, the TDP will initiate the debate on it in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
RECAP: AIADMK has hinted it may not back motion
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami has hinted his party AIADMK might not back the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, saying the motion was moved by the TDP over an issue concerning Andhra Pradesh.
No party had backed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue when AIADMK lawmakers had stalled the Lok Sabha for nearly three weeks seeking the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC), he told reporters in Salem on Thursday. "You should understand. They (TDP) have moved the no-confidence motion for a problem concerning Andhra Pradesh. When AIADMK MPs from Tamil Nadu stalled Parliament (during the previous session), who did voice (support) for us, who came forward to solve the problems of Cauvery delta farmers?"
TRS MPs likely to abstain from voting
Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that the Lok Sabha MPs from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi have decided to stage a walkout during the no-trust vote on Friday. This comes amid speculations in the political circles that party chief K Chandrashekar Rao wants to take a neutral stand.
Uddhav Thackeray expected to reveal Shiv Sena's stand before debate begins in Lok Sabha
On Thursday, reports had claimed that the Shiv Sena will support the BJP during the no-trust vote on Friday. However, there are still speculations over Shiv Sena stand ahead of the discussions in Lok Sabha. To this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded by saying that the party will end all speculations between 10.30 to 11 am (before the discussions begin in Lok Sabha).
TDP MPs to meet shortly to finalise strategy ahead of no-trust vote, reports CNN-News18
Motion will be defeated as BJP has numbers, says Shiv Sena
In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena listed out several issues it has with the BJP and accused it of practicing mobocracy. "We became the fifth largest economy in the world. Okay, but the fifth largest economy has not rescued our farmers from the door of death," it said. However, it said that the BJP will defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday because it has the numbers.
Calling the the Modi government's mandate "suspicious", the Sena said, "The victory which has question marks written over it should not be praised by the majority."
Kapil Sibal slams Centre ahead of debate on no-confidence motion
On Twitter, Congress leader Kapil Sibal listed out his reasons for having "no confidence" in the NDA government. "No confidence: In the government, in the rupee at an all time low of 69.05, in investigating agencies," he said. "People are waiting to vote for change in 2019".
Narendra Modi says it's an important day in 'Parliamentary democracy'
"Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption free debate. We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Friday.
13:49 (IST)
The jumlas of Narendra Modi govt, as listed by Rahul Gandhi in RS
Congress president hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his 'jumla' weapon. It's the same weapon Rahul used during the Jan Aakrosh Rally in April in New Delhi.
Jumla # 1: Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in every person's account.
Jumla # 2: Two crore employment every year.
Jumla # 3: Modiji helping only 10 to 20 businessmen but ignoring poor people. In Modi's marketing team, businessmen are pumping in money.
Jumla # 4: Idea of demonetisation was a failure. Modi is unaware of the fact that farmers and small traders go for cash transaction. Farmers and small traders use only in cash in their transactions.
Jumla # 5: About Rafael deal — Defence minister told didn't reveal the details under pressure from the prime minister.
13:46 (IST)
Rakesh Singh praised Shivraj Singh Chouhan's achievements with an eye on MP polls
With an eye on the forthcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the state BJP president Rakesh Singh strongly pitches the achievements of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in last 14 years. Juxtaposing the state of economy, infrastructure and education prior to 2003 during Congress regime with 14-year long BJP rule, Rakesh Singh said it is due to the BJP government in the state, Madhya Pradesh could get rid of it 'BIMARU' tag.
BIMARU is an acronym formed from the first letters of the names of the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It was coined by economic analyst Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s. BIMARU has a resemblance to Hindi word 'Bimar' which means sick. This was used to refer to the poor economic conditions within these states.
13:35 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says Modi smiling but is nervous
Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government over issues like Rafale deal, farmer issues, and its policies, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "I can see him smiling. But there's a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me. I can understand that. He cannot look me in the eyes, I can see that because the prime minister has not been truthful."
13:32 (IST)
Prime minister favours some businessmen, says Rahul Gandhi
"I think everybody understands the relationship the prime minister has with certain business people. One of those people was given the Rafale contract. That person benefitted with thousands and thousands of crores. The gentleman benefitted to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore. He must answer if the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the Rafale deal," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. "Everybody understands and sees the amount of money which goes into the marketing of the Prime Minister of India. Modi says he is a chaukidaar(watchman) of the country. He is not a 'chaukidaar', but a 'bhagidaar' (stakeholder)."
13:23 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre on Rafale deal
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Defence minister is sitting here. She first said that she will reveal details of the jet prices. After that, defence minister clearly said that she can't reveal the figures because there is a secrecy pact between the French and Indian government. I met the French prime minister that is there a pact, but he said that there is no such pact between the two countries."
13:18 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress' charge against Narendra Modi govt
"Who are the victims of the jumla strike? Farmers of the country, Dalits, tribals and the women of the country. Speaker madam, you said that 'prime minister' word should have meaning to itself. The first strike is the Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, the second is the 2 crore jobs promised for the youth. The reality is that four lakh youth received employment. The youth of the country believed in Narendra Modi," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.
He criticised the Modi government for its initiatives. "The Congress introduced GST. The then chief minister of Gujarat (Modi) had opposed it. We wanted there to be one GST, one tax for the entire country and we wanted it to be implemented with minimum disruption. But you destroyed crores of lives... You cannot change the reality that you put hands into the pockets of the poor and took away their money."
12:57 (IST)
The ‘curse’ question
The word 'shraap’ (curse) was used by Jayadev Galla in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The TDP leader said that the prime minister is singing a different tune and the people of Andhra Pradesh are keenly listening to it and will give a befitting reply in the upcoming polls. He further said that should the people of Andhra Pradesh be cheated, the BJP will be decimated in Andhra Pradesh the same way Congress was. In that context, the TDP leader from Guntur said that this isn’t a threat, it’s a ‘shraap’. Speaking right after him, Rakesh Singh, BJP MP from Jabalpur, offered the rebuttal: "you became cursed when you stood with the Congress".
12:54 (IST)
Congress has given a tainted government, while BJP has clean governance: Rakesh Singh
Praising the NDA government, BJP MP Rakesh Singh lashed out at those supporting the no-confidence motion. "This no-confidence motion is very different from all other floor tests till now. For the first time, there's a trust vote against a government which is working so well for the nation," he said. "I do not hesitate while saying that Congress provided a dirty government to the country, while under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership the country has got a clean government."
He compared the governance during the UPA rule to that under Modi. "Manmohan Singh said minorities have the first right on country's resources. However, Modi gave new direction by saying that first right on country's resources is of the poor."
12:30 (IST)
Congress can’t accept any govt that isn't run by a particular family, says BJP's Rakesh Singh
BJP MP Rakesh Singh, the first speaker from the BJP's side, targetted the Congress during his speech. "Congress did a politics of scams in 70 years, while the BJP brought schemes in the past 4 and a half years...Congress can’t accept any govt that is not run by a particular family. This no-confidence motion is nothing but an attempt to stop our victory march in 2019," he said.
The Madhya Pradesh BJP chief took a dig a Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, and said that was because of the Nehru-Gandhi family that Mallikarjun Kharge couldn't become chief ministerial face in Karnataka.
12:24 (IST)
Uproar in Rajya Sabha over use of 'offensive' word by TDP MP against Narendra Modi
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protested over the use of an "offensive" word by a TDP MP against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She asked Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to expunge the term, to will the Speaker said that she will consider the request.
12:19 (IST)
'BhookampAaneWalaHai' hashtag on Twitter mocks Rahul Gandhi's 2016 'earthquake' statement
As Rahul Gandhi prepares to speak on behalf of the Congress in the no-confidence motion debate on Friday, BJP MPs and supporters are taking the opportunity to remind him of his "earthquake" statement in December 2016. Twitter is abound with memes and posts in anticipation of Rahul's speech, with the hashtag #BhookampAaneWalaHai trending.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation bomb dropped in December 2016, Gandhi said that "an earthquake would come" if he was allowed to speak in Parliament. “The government is running away from debate. If they allow me to speak then you will see the sort of earthquake that will take place,” he said.
Click here to read more
12:16 (IST)
Statue more expensive than capital of Andhra Pradesh?
Jayadev Galla of the Telugu Desam Party informed the Lower House that while Andhra Pradesh pegged the revenue deficit for the year 2014-15 at Rs 16,078 crore, the NDA-led Centre cut it down to just over Rs 4,000 crore. He said the Centre had written that the newly formed state will be given only Rs 138 crore more and the need was for more than Rs 12,000 crore. The estimated cost of statue of Sardar Patel in Narmada district of Gujarat is more than Rs 3,000 crore. Statues are more expensive than entire capital cities, remarked Galla. The Centre stated that it had given Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of the capital city, which was a pittance compared to what is going into the construction of the statue. How can we build a capital (Amaravati) in Rs 1,500 crore, Galla questioned the Centre? The central government had given a paltry Rs 1,050 crore for the development of Rayalaseema against Rs. 23,500 crore sought by the state of Andhra Pradesh.
12:14 (IST)
Jayadev Galla came well-prepared to open debate on no-confidence motion
It would also perhaps be first occasion of its kind, the leader initiating the no-confidence motion debate is reading from a prepared text, which runs into multiple dozen pages, centered only on alleged discrimination of Andhra Pradesh and conflict between the state and the Centre. Jayadev Galla may be a first time MP (TDP) from Guntur parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh, but he came prepared. He indulged in brief exchange with the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Majahan.
To a question a seasoned leader would have said, he would try to finish soon, allow him some more time. After passage of about half-an-hour time through his speech, he cleanly told Speaker that he would need half an hour more and then saying that there was history that anyone who initiated debate didn’t take less than an hour. House doesn’t very often see a sharp exchange between the Speaker and member where latter prevails.
12:08 (IST)
Statues are getting more funding than the entire capital city of Andhra Pradesh
TDP MP Jayadev Galla said that the Centre has merely given 2 to 3 percent of the required funding for development of Andhra Pradesh after after the bifurcation. "Two statues in Gujarat and Maharashtra are getting more money than the entire capital city of Andhra Pradesh (Amaravati)," he said. "TDP waited for four long years, but no justice has been done."
11:49 (IST)
Galla's cinematic analogy
Jayadev Galla of the Telugu Desam Party drew a cinematic analogy between the unfulfilled promises of the NDA government to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu. The movie is about an Oxford graduate who gives up on his academic career abroad to return to India and reform politics after his father dies. “Trust is a recurring theme in the movie,” said Galla, adding that the saga of Andhra Pradesh under the Modi regime is that of empty promises and that Modi has betrayed the trust of the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh, an old state with a new name.
11:47 (IST)
Why the no-trust motion will be part of history
The no-confidence motion as moved on Friday in Lok Sabha will go down in history for unusual reasons. Take opening minutes of initiation of debate on the motion. This would perhaps be for the first time that a first time MP Jayadev Galla from a regional party, TDP rose to initiate the debate. In terms of number TDP with 16 members is seventh largest party and got to initiate the debate because one of its MP K Srinivas was first of the eight leaders from different parties in Opposition to submit it notice to Speaker's office on opening day of Monsoon Session.
The 52-year old is a businessman, an industrialist and has spent better part of his life in the US and as he said in the beginning talking about a Telugu movie portrayal of an NRI who was committed to serve his home. The other interesting part, which again would ever be cited as an example that the lead speaker who initiates the debate otherwise sets agenda for the day and broadly deliberates on national issues. But today’s first speaker’s concern was all about Andhra Pradesh, the alleged betrayal and comparison and contrast between Andhra and Telangana. Usually it is the ruling party which counters the speaker who initiates the debate but today the counter and challenge came from two regional rivals, TRS and YRS Congress Party.
11:36 (IST)
TDP's Jayadev Galla, not Kesineni Srinivas, opens debate in Lok Sabha
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu expressed a desire for Jayadev Galla – the MP from Guntur — to open the debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, even though another MP Kesineni Srinivas originally moved the motion. The TDP has just 13 minutes allotted to take part in the debate.
Originally from Chittoor, Jay Galla, as he is popularly known, is the vice-chairman of Amara Raja Group and a member of 16th Lok Sabha of India representing from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to read more
11:34 (IST)
BJD revealed its stand by walking out before no-trust vote
The ruling BJD in Odisha revealed its stand on the no-confidence motion against the NDA-led Centre on the floor of the Parliament. In the last 14 years, Odisha has witnessed both a NDA and a UPA regimes have done injustice to the people of Odisha, said the The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as he walked out of the House. With 19 MPs, BJD has the fifth largest number of members in the Lower House. BJD sources had earlier hinted at the party abstaining from voting in the Lok Sabha on the Opposition-sponsored no confidence motion in order to maintain its equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.
11:23 (IST)
Shiv Sena MPs skip debate on no-confidence motion
11:19 (IST)
It's a 'dharmayudh' between Modi regime and Andhra Pradesh, says TDP MP
TDP MP Jayadev Galla said, "Non implementation of an active Parliament is an issue. It is wrong to say that the issues of Andhra Pradesh are not a national issue. BJP waged a war on TDP. It is not a war between BJP and TDP; it is a war between majority and morality, between Modi regime and Andhra Pradesh. It is a dharmayudh."
"The saga of Andhra Pradesh during this Modi-Shah regime is a saga of empty promises. The no-confidence motion had been moved by the TDP for four reasons: Lack of trust, priority, unbiased approach towards Andhra Pradesh," he said. "Telangana is not a new state, Andhra Pradesh is."
11:13 (IST)
No-trust vote at 6 pm, says Speaker; Mallikarjun Kharge protests over allotment of 38 minutes for Congress
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the motion of no-confidence debate will begin now and the voting will be held at 6pm. "If the House agrees, we will skip lunch," she said. Mallikarjun Kharge raised concern over the allotment of 38 minutes to Congress. Meanwhile, the BJD staged a walkout.
11:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha reconvenes; MPs laying papers on table
10:50 (IST)
Shiv Sena, BJP hold separate meetings ahead of no-trust vote
The Parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena is underway. Amit Desai, Arvind Sawant, Anant Geete and other MPs are present for the meeting, reported ANI. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.
10:45 (IST)
Shiv Sena to abstain from voting
Eighteen Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena will abstain from voting on Friday. Speaking to India Today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party will neither vote in favour of BJP nor vote against it.
10:36 (IST)
What happens if an MP disobeys party whip during no-confidence motion?
Most parties have issued a one-line, two-line or three-line whip, directing all their MPs to be present in the House during the no-confidence motion. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha has the power to withdraw and suspend members under the Rules 373,374 and 374 A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. In case the whip is disobeyed, it shall lead to the disqualification of the said member, and will lead to barring the member from contesting future elections.
10:29 (IST)
Number of no-confidence motions discussed
10:27 (IST)
26 no-confidence motions moved in the past
Twenty-six no-confidence motions, or Avishwas Prastav as known in Hindi, have been moved in the past in the Lok Sabha. Jawaharlal Nehru faced the first no-confidence motion in the aftermath of the India-China war in 1963. The last prime minister to face one was Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003, according to News18. Friday will be the first time in 15 years that a no-confidence motion has been moved by the House and is also the first one for the Narendra Modi government.
10:20 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi likely to be first Congress speaker
According to News18, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will likely be the first leader from his party to speak in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Congress, the main Opposition party, has been allocated 38 minutes to present its views. Apart form Gandhi, other leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, will also likely speak during the debate.
10:17 (IST)
Rajnath Singh, Rakesh Singh, Virendra Singh Mast, Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak from govt
Union home minister Rajnath Singh, BJP MPs Rakesh Singh, Virendra Singh Mast and former chief whip Arjun Ram Meghwal will speak from the government on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday, reported ANI.
10:10 (IST)
Time allocated for each party to speak during no-confidence debate
Here is a rundown of the time allotted to each party in the Lok Sabha to speak during the no-confidence debate on Friday:
Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 13 minutes (will initiate debate).
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 3.5 hours
Congress: 38 minutes
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK): 29 minutes
Trinamool Congress (TMC): 27 minutes
Biju Janata Dal (BJD): 15 minutes
Shiv Sena: 14 minutes
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS): 9 minutes
CPM: 7 minutes
Samajwadi Party, NCP: 6 minutes
LJSP: 5 minutes
09:59 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu tells TDP MPs to strongly raise issue of people of Andhra Pradesh
"Today’s no-confidence motion is a result of relentless agitation of TDP. Strongly voice the issues of 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh, expose the opportunistic politics; who is with BJP and who isn’t will be exposed. ‘People First’ is our motto," CNN-News18 quoted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as saying.
09:48 (IST)
Narendra Modi to meet BJP chief Amit Shah, top ministers at 10.30 am, reports India Today
09:47 (IST)
RECAP: TDP's no-confidence motion was picked from other similar ones
A no-confidence motion was moved against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitting it.
The Speaker named all Opposition members who had moved similar no-confidence motions and said TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his name had come up in the lottery. As the main mover of the motion, the TDP will initiate the debate on it in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
09:42 (IST)
RECAP: AIADMK has hinted it may not back motion
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami has hinted his party AIADMK might not back the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, saying the motion was moved by the TDP over an issue concerning Andhra Pradesh.
No party had backed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue when AIADMK lawmakers had stalled the Lok Sabha for nearly three weeks seeking the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC), he told reporters in Salem on Thursday. "You should understand. They (TDP) have moved the no-confidence motion for a problem concerning Andhra Pradesh. When AIADMK MPs from Tamil Nadu stalled Parliament (during the previous session), who did voice (support) for us, who came forward to solve the problems of Cauvery delta farmers?"
09:31 (IST)
TRS MPs likely to abstain from voting
Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that the Lok Sabha MPs from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi have decided to stage a walkout during the no-trust vote on Friday. This comes amid speculations in the political circles that party chief K Chandrashekar Rao wants to take a neutral stand.
09:13 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray expected to reveal Shiv Sena's stand before debate begins in Lok Sabha
On Thursday, reports had claimed that the Shiv Sena will support the BJP during the no-trust vote on Friday. However, there are still speculations over Shiv Sena stand ahead of the discussions in Lok Sabha. To this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded by saying that the party will end all speculations between 10.30 to 11 am (before the discussions begin in Lok Sabha).
08:52 (IST)
TDP MPs to meet shortly to finalise strategy ahead of no-trust vote, reports CNN-News18
08:45 (IST)
Motion will be defeated as BJP has numbers, says Shiv Sena
In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena listed out several issues it has with the BJP and accused it of practicing mobocracy. "We became the fifth largest economy in the world. Okay, but the fifth largest economy has not rescued our farmers from the door of death," it said. However, it said that the BJP will defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday because it has the numbers.
Calling the the Modi government's mandate "suspicious", the Sena said, "The victory which has question marks written over it should not be praised by the majority."
08:29 (IST)
Kapil Sibal slams Centre ahead of debate on no-confidence motion
On Twitter, Congress leader Kapil Sibal listed out his reasons for having "no confidence" in the NDA government. "No confidence: In the government, in the rupee at an all time low of 69.05, in investigating agencies," he said. "People are waiting to vote for change in 2019".
08:26 (IST)
No-confidence motion not just about numbers, says Congress' Anand Sharma
The Congress on Thursday said that Friday's 'no-confidence motion' was more than a show of numbers and it will use the occasion to "expose" the government's "failure".
Addressing a press conference, Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said his party has the support of other Opposition parties on the no-confidence motion which has been brought "to show the mirror to the government", highlight the various issues concerning the people of the country and ensure that the truth reaches them.
"It is not only a question of numbers. We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people," he told reporters.
Click here to read more
08:21 (IST)
Toppling Modi govt not the aim of Opposition's no-confidence motion
The Opposition gambit has little chance of succeeding because the BJP alone (273) has adequate numbers and some more with its allies (above 310) than the halfway mark of 268. The Modi government should have no trouble in defeating the motion when it is taken up on Friday. The Opposition tactic, however, has less to do with the fanciful notion of toppling NDA and more to do with an attempt to cement Opposition unity.
The Congress-JD(S) experiment in Karnataka has generated bad PR and has ironically made the prospect of a BJP government appear more appealing. Some regional parties are more comfortable with the idea of a non-Congress, non-BJP 'third front' than a Congress-led united front. These various reasons make the prospect of a united Opposition taking on the BJP in 2019 appear mythical, and this is where the no-trust motion can form a useful tool in decluttering the canvas.
More importantly, the motion is a crafty move to ascertain the cracks within NDA and simultaneously adjudge the sanctity of Opposition unity index. The Congress, for instance, hopes to figure out, through the numbers by which the motion is defeated, how many allies of the BJP voted against it or abstained.
Click here to read more
08:18 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has huge opportunity to prove himself, but watch for Narendra Modi's counter-attack
In April, during a visit to his home constituency of Amethi, Rahul said: “Modi ji Parliament me khade hone se ghabraten hain. Wahan pe meri 15 minute ka speech karwa do. Wahan Modi ke samne meri speech kara do, Main Rafale ki baat karunga main Nirav Modi ki baat karunga . Modi wahan khade nahi ho payenge (Narendra Modi is fearful of standing in Parliament. Let my speak there for 15 minutes. Let my speak in front of Modi. I will talk about Rafale deal, I will talk about Nirav Modi and Modi wouldn’t be able to stand there)”.
Prior to that, Rahul claimed that he is not being allowed by the government to speak in Parliament because if he speaks there would be an earthquake. It is time for Rahul to let the world know he has the capacity to demolish Modi rhetorically at the largest available democratic public platform: Parliament.
Modi is duty-bound to respond and present his side of story before the Speaker allows the House to vote on the no-confidence motion.
Click here to read more
07:58 (IST)
Debate on no-confidence motion to last seven hours
As the main mover of the no-confidence motion against the government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will initiate the debate on it in the Lok Sabha on Friday and it has been allocated 13 minutes by the speaker. Jaydev Galla will be the first speaker of the party, followed by Rammohan Naidu.
Congress, the main opposition party, has been allocated 38 minutes to present its views on the motion. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on it.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate, which is scheduled for seven hours.
Click here to read more
07:50 (IST)
Narendra Modi says it's an important day in 'Parliamentary democracy'
"Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption free debate. We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Friday.
07:45 (IST)