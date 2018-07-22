You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

No-confidence motion: Kapil Sibal says Narendra Modi's speech 'full of hatred'; claims RSS, 'not BJP', is ruling India

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 22, 2018 08:55:56 IST

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Lok Sabha debate on the no-confidence motion was "full of hatred".

Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

File image of Congress leader Kapil Sibal. PTI

"The country cannot run on hatred. Our country is a family. Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday (Friday) was full of hatred. The need of the hour is to protect the country and its Constitution," Sibal said at a 'Bharat Bachao' meeting organised in Mumbai by the Youth Congress.

"It is not the BJP, but the RSS that is ruling the country," he alleged.

The former Union minister alleged there was a threat to democracy and the Constitution as the BJP was "using institutions for its own interests".

"The Congress doesn't hate anyone," Sibal said.

"We can win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the strength of the Youth Congress and make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister," he said.


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 08:55 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores