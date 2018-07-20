You are here:
No-confidence motion in Parliament: TDP MP Galla Jayadev, not Kesineni Srinivas, opens debate in Lok Sabha

Politics FP Staff Jul 20, 2018 11:32:41 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu expressed a desire for Jayadev Galla – the MP from Guntur —  to open the debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, even though another MP Kesineni Srinivas originally moved the motion. The TDP has just 13 minutes allotted to take part in the debate.

File image of Jayadev galla. Courtesy: Twitter/@JayGalla

File image of Jayadev galla. Twitter @JayGalla

Originally from Chittoor, Jay Galla, as he is popularly known, is the vice-chairman of Amara Raja Group and a member of 16th Lok Sabha of India representing from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.  In the 2014 elections, Galla declared personal assets of Rs 683 crore. The group’s turnover is currently around Rs 6,000 crore.

His mother is a former MLA from Chandragiri constituency and was a minister in the Andhra Pradesh state government for several years. Galla is married to Padmavathi, daughter of prominent Telegu film actor, Krishna.

Apart from Jayadev, Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Kesineni too will speak in the 13 minutes awarded to the TDP, according to The Indian Express.

