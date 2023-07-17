‘No bandhan in mahagathbandhan’: BJP lampoons Opposition unity meet in Bengaluru

“Impossible to bring down Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said, slamming the second meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru. He said, “Their sole aim is to bring down PM Modi, which is impossible.”

Intensifying his attack, Bommai said there is no “Bandhan (unity) among opposition parties who have been their unison as ‘Mahagathbandhan’

“They (Opposition parties) are calling it a ‘Mahagadhbandhan’ but actually there is no ‘Bandhan’ in this… when zero is added to zero, it is nothing”, Bommai said.

Leaders of 24 non-BJP parties have been invited for the meeting of Opposition grouping being convened by Congress, on July 17 and 18, aimed at taking on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On Sunday, Bommai said such gatherings have no political meaning, and many such meetings may take place in the days ahead, but will not have any impact.

"There is no strong Opposition party at the all India level, there are more regional parties, so formation of a federation of Opposition parties and them holding meetings has no political meaning, nor will it result in any political profit (to them)," Bommai said.

The first edition of such unity meeting of Opposition parties was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23 which saw the participation of 15 parties.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend a dinner meeting on July 17 where leaders of these parties will be present.

With inputs from agencies