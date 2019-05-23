Nizamabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Arvind Dharmapuri of BJP in tight contest with TRS' K Kavitha

Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,496,193 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,59,329

Male electors: 4,67,172

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nizamabad Rural, Nizamabad Urban, Koratla, Bodhan, Balkonda, Jagtial, Armur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ganga Reddy Gaddam from the TDP won the seat in 1999. In 2004, Congress candidate Madhu Goud Yaskhi won the election. He continued his hold over the constituency in 2009 elections too. TRS made its debut in the constituency in 2014 when Kalvakuntla Kavitha won the seat.

Demographics: Spread across Nizamabad and Jagtial district, Nizamabad for long was a Congress stronghold. However, since 2014, it is being represented by K Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Muslims form a sizable section of the population, with Nizamabad Urban being a Muslim-dominated Assembly segment.

