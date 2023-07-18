‘Nitish Kumar will only harm any alliance he joins’: Chirag Paswan takes swipe at Bihar CM, Opposition unity

People of Bihar are not accepting the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, said Chirag Paswan, the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) as he formally announced his party joining NDA on Tuesday.

Paswan said in 2024, National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will win all 40 seats of Bihar.

“The NDA will also form government in Bihar in 2025,” Paswan said as he formally announced LJP (Ram Vilas) has joined NDA.

Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan said, “People who understand the pulse of Bihar know that a ‘gathbandhan’ (unity group) that has Nitish Kumar will not progress.”

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, says, " People of Bihar are not accepting the 'Mahagathbandhan'. NDA will win all 40 seats of Bihar in 2024 and NDA govt will be formed in Bihar in 2025."

On Monday evening, Chirag Paswan met briefly with Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which he announced that LJP (Ram Vilas) will join the NDA.

"Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join NDA. I welcome him to the NDA family," BJP chief JP Nadda announced on Monday, a day ahead of the NDA meet in New Delhi.

Ahead of the NDA meeting today, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan says, "All is well in NDA. Talks were going on for a long time. We had some concerns and discussions were held over it and very amicably & positively an agreement was reached. Our aim is…

Chirag Paswan on Monday said he would be contesting from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, amid a row with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is also vying for the constituency.

The Hajipur seat holds a special significance for Chirag Paswan as his father Ram Vilas Paswan was an MP from this constituency from 2014 and 2019.

Ram Vilas Paswan was also a Union Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi-led government, where he held the post of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution until his death in 2020.

Pashupati Kumar Paras became the Hajipur MP in 2019. He was inducted into the Union Cabinet after he split from the late Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, shortly after his demise.

Chirag Paswan had walked out of the NDA ahead of the last Bihar Assembly polls over his disagreements with Nitish Kumar. Pashupati Paras, who enjoyed the support of four MPs, remained with the NDA.

