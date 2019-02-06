Nitish Kumar plotted to kill me: Upendra Kushwaha blames Bihar CM for attack in which RLSP leaders clashed with police

Patna (Bihar): Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of hatching a conspiracy to kill him during a protest march last week where he and other leaders were lathi-charged by the police.

"Nitish Kumar plotted to kill me. I was attacked during the Raj Bhawan march. I demand that the incident should be probed by a sitting judge (of the Patna High Court) immediately," Kushwaha told reporters in Patna.

Kushwaha also alleged that an FIR was registered against him and 250 of his colleagues by the chief minister.

Further taking a swipe at Kumar, RLSP chief added: "I am giving a warning to Nitish Kumar. If he does not withdraw his complaint, then by 9 February, all of us and 250 unknown people will surrender at the Kotwali Police Station."

On 2 February, RLSP protesters while marching towards the Raj Bhawan in Patna for educational reforms in Bihar were subjected to baton charge. Several protesters were injured and many were detained during the protest.

The party on Monday observed "Bihar Bandh" in protest against the police lathi-charge on Kushwaha and other political leaders during its "peaceful" Jan Akrosh rally.

Scores of RLSP leaders and workers took out rallies across the state while holding aloft placards and party flags. Armed with lathis (sticks), the workers raised slogans against Kumar and termed him a "dictator".

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.