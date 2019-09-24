You are here:
Nitish Kumar meets JD(U) leader Dayanand Rai to discuss strategy for Delhi Assembly polls, party to contest on all seats in National Capital

Politics Asian News International Sep 24, 2019 11:18:47 IST

  • Bihar chief minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar on Monday met party's Delhi president Dayanand Rai to chalk out a strategy for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year

  • 'Nitish Kumar met the Dayanand Rai to talk about the Assembly elections in Delhi. The party will contest all the Assembly seats in Delhi in the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly,' party spokesperson Satya Prakash Mishra said in an official statement

  • The national capital has a sizable population of Purvanchali voters, he said, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took their votes but did not do any work

Patna: Bihar chief minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar on Monday met party's Delhi president Dayanand Rai to chalk out a strategy for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar with party’s Delhi president Dayanand Rai on Monday. ANI

"Nitish Kumar met the Dayanand Rai to talk about the Assembly elections in Delhi. The party will contest all the Assembly seats in Delhi in the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly," party spokesperson Satya Prakash Mishra said in an official statement.

The national capital has a sizable population of Purvanchali voters, he said, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took their votes but did not do any work. "The expansion of JD(U) outside Bihar proves that the people have accepted leader Nitish Kumar's vision and model of development," Mishra added.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 11:18:47 IST

