Nitin Gadkari, Cabinet Minister 2019: Man who paved BJP's road to success makes his return

In the previous Narendra Modi government, Nitin Gadkari was in charge of the road transport and highways, shipping, and water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation ministries.

Gadkari won the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur seat by defeating his Congress opponent Nana Patole by over two lakh votes. Gadkari got over 50 percent votes in the Nagpur seat, which is also the home ground of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

His political journey began in 1976 when he became a student activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP), reports News18. He eventually became the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha when he was 24 years old and also became the secretary of BJP in Nagpur.

Gadkari joined the Maharashtra cabinet as the minister for public works in 1995. During his tenure as minister, a series of roads and flyovers were constructed across the state, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

He also served as the president of BJP from 2010 to 2013. Gadkari contested the Lok Sabha polls for the first time in 2014 when he won from Nagpur.