NITI Aayog meet: Four Opposition CMs meet Narendra Modi, request him to resolve Delhi deadlock

With the stand-off between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal entering the seventh day, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and three other chief ministers have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the Delhi deadlock immediately, Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

Banerjee, who is in Delhi to attend the fourth NITI Aayog meet said that she along with Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala and HD Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister of Karnataka, met the prime minister and requested him to resolve the problems of Delhi government immediately.

I along with the Hon’ble CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have requested Hon’ble PM today to resolve the problems of Delhi government immediately. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2018

The four chief ministers have already voiced their support to New Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party. The fiery Banerjee had sought Modi's intervention on Saturday as well while addressing the media in the national capital along with Kumaraswamy, Vijayan, and Naidu.

"The mandate of the people must be respected," Banerjee had said on Saturday, adding, "If this is the condition of Delhi, it sends the wrong message to the rest of the country...We did not take this step immediately but waited for six days. I had sent a message to Arvindji three days earlier as well."

The four chief ministers also wrote a joint letter to Baijal, seeking to meet Kejriwal who is on a protest at the L-G's office-cum-residence, Raj Niwas.

"All of us would like to make a representation to you with respect to the issues concerning the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. Please grant us a meeting slot today (Saturday) as we are waiting. We request you to give us time around 9 pm," it read. However, the L-G's office declined their request stating that Baijal was out.

The Delhi chief minister's office has not released any official comment on the four chief ministers' request to the prime minister. As for the Delhi IAS officers, who according to Kejriwal and team have launched an unofficial protest against the government, are expected to address the media at 3.30 pm on Saturday.