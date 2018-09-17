Nishikant Dubey cites Mahabharata to defend himself after drawing flak for letting BJP worker wash his feet

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cited the Mahabharata to defend himself after landing in a controversy on Sunday when a party worker, Pawan, washed the parlimentarian's feet and drank the used water thereafter.

In a Facebook post, Dubey said that there was nothing surprising about a party worker washing his feet to express his happiness. “Even Krishna washed Sudama’s feet in Mahabharata,” he said, as he lashed out at critics for giving the gesture a political colour.

He added that washing a guest's feet was a part of a tradition in Jharkhand.



In another post, Dubey expressed that he hoped in the future he will get to drink the water used to wash the feet of his party workers, especially Pawan.

The incident took place on Sunday when the MP from Jharkhand's Godda visited Kanhavara village of his constituency to announce the construction of a bridge. Onlookers filmed the episode, which was also shared by Dubey on his Facebook page. However, he later deleted it.

Congress has demanded action against Dubey. Raising question over the culture and ethics of the BJP, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said, "Is this the culture and ethics of the BJP that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah speak about? Will they take action against Dubey?"

"If they will not take action, then it will be proved that it is with active support and connivance of the prime minister and BJP president that such elements like Nishikant Dubey continue to profess inhumane and insulting practices in today's world."

Pawan addressed the row on Monday and said that he will move the court against those who politicise the issue.

"This should not be politicised. What crime did I commit if I washed his feet and drank water? It was my sentiment. He is like my elder brother. I have known him for a long time. I will file a case against all those slandering me and doing politics on this," Pawan said.

