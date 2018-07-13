Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress for playing 'religion card', says Rahul Gandhi engaging in communal politics

Union Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi for "engaging in communal politics" ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Sitharaman said, "Rahul said that the Congress is a Muslim party. He must come clean and clarify his statement."

"Yesterday (On Thursday), the Congress president met with Muslim intellectuals, and there he said a lot. He said that Muslims are the next Dalits... he also added how his party plans to correct the course. This is an attempt to incite religion-based clashes," she added.

Alleging that the Congress was trying to encash on communal tension ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she said: "Rahul became a janeu-dhaari during the Karnataka Assembly elections and now he has become a Muslim-dhaari."

She said that the Congress was playing a dangerous game. "It's playing the religion card. It's frightening that it may lead to division and communal disharmony... the likes of which prevailed during the Partition in 1947. The Congress party shall be solely responsible if any disharmony plays out between now and the 2019 polls," she said.

She also drew attention to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's 'Hindu-Pakistan' jibe, directed at the Narendra Modi government, and said that the party has now reached a crescendo and its desperation was now showing.

"ZA Khan in Karnataka has asked for sharia court all over the country... The Congress party has joined the JNU tukde-tukde gang. He is not realising what he is doing."

"The term 'Hindu terror' was coined with a certain agenda which is now getting revealed. If Tharoor can say 'Hindu-Pakistan' then what else can be said," she added.

Slamming Rahul, she said that the Congress leader must reveal what transpired in the meeting with Muslim intellectuals.

