Nirmala Sitharaman, Cabinet Minister 2019: BJP leader was first woman to take charge of defence ministry full time

Nirmala Sitharaman holds the distinction of being India’s second woman defence minister and the first one to take charge of this key ministry full time. She has also served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance and the Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge.

She completed her graduation from Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College, Tiruchirappalli in economics and obtained her masters and M.Phil in the subject from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

She then worked in the Agricultural Engineers Association, UK in London, Senior Manager, Research and Analysis with PricewaterhouseCoopers, also in London and briefly with the BBC World Service.