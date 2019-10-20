Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Niphad profile: Shiv Sena's Anil Kadam eyes hat-trick win in constituency, faces NCP's Dilip Bankar

Niphad Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Niphad

Constituency Number—121

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors— 269332

Female Electors—129926

Male Electors—139403

Third Gender—3

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: Shiv Sena won from the constituency in 1995 and 1999 Assembly elections. In 2004 elections, the NCP's Dilip Bankar defeated then-sitting MLA Kadam Mandakini Raosaheb. However, NCP couldn't retain the seat and its candidate Dilip Bankar lost the elections in 2009 as well as 2014. Shiv Sena's Anil Sahebrao Kadam won both the elections.

This election, NCP leader Dilip Bankar from NCP will be contesting the election against rival and sitting MLA Anil Sahebrao Kadam of Shiv Sena.

Dempgraphics — The assembly constituency of Niphad belongs to Dindori parliamentary constituency.

