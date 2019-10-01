Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Nilokheri profile: BJP, which overthrew INLD in 2014, hopes to retain seat with help of Brahmin voters

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Nilokheri Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 2,08,495

Female electors: 97,771

Male electors: 1,10,724

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In a historic moment, INLD’s Dharm Pal gained over INC’s Jai Singh Rana who had been Nilokheri’s MLA since the past three years. However, in 2005, Jai Singh Rana bounced back and defeated BJP’s Bakshish Singh. In 2009, when Nilokheri held elections for the first time as a reserved constituency, Dharm Pal contested as a BJP candidate and received only 4,793 votes while INLD’s Mamu Ram won with 47,001 votes. INC’s Meena Rani was placed as a runner-up with 30,278 votes. The BJP emerged in power in the 2014 elections as its candidate Bhagwan Dass gained victory over INLD’s Mamu Ram with more than double the votes.

Demographics: Home to numerous national educational institutes and the Government of India Press, Nilokheri belongs to Karnal which is often termed as the “Brahmin constituency” as it mostly elected Brahmin candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Recently in 2018, Nilokheri was shocked with the death of politicians as four-time MLA Jai Singh Rana died of cancer and Tejinder Bagga — a block-level BJP leader — was shot dead.