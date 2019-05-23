Nilgiris Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 12,69,163 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,29,731

Female Electors: 6,39,432

Assembly Constituencies: Bhavanisagar, Ootacamund, Gudalur (SC), Coonoor, Mettuppalayam, Avanashi (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Since 2009, this constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: M Master Mathan of the BJP won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. However, he was defeated by R Prabhu of the Congress in the 2004 elections. In 2009, 2G scam accused A Raja won the seat. He lost the seat to C Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK in 2014.

Demography: Considered a prestigious due to reputation as a holiday destination, Nilgiris is unique in its political landscape. While three of the Assembly segments are on the hills, three are in the plains. However, the voters in the plains outnumber those in the hills. The Badaga tribe, which forms at least 20 percent of the electorate. The Arundathiyars (a Dalit sub-sect) and the ‘Vellalar Gounders’, a dominant OBC community, are found in sizeable numbers in the plains.

