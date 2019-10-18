Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nilanga profile: BJP minister Sambhaji Deeliprao Patil takes on Congress' Ashok Shivajirao Patil

Nilanga Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Latur district — Udgir.

Constituency Name—Nilanga

Constituency Number—238

District Name—Latur

Total Electors—316197

Female Electors—149322

Male Electors—166875

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014 election, Sambhaji Deeliprao Patil of BJP won with 76,817 votes against Ashok Shivajirao Patil of Congress who received 49,306 votes. In 2009, Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao of Congress won with 78,267 votes and defeated Sambhaji Deeliprao Patil of BJP who received 70,763 votes. BJP was ruling the seat in 2004 as Patil Sambhaji won the seat with 66,346 votes against his close competition Congress candidate Nilangekar Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao's 63,990 votes.

In 2019, Sambhaji will be seen defending his seat against Congress candidate Ashok, along with independent candidates like Anwarkhan Sattarkhan Pathan, Shesherao Rama Kamble,Shrimant Niwant Usnale and Sastapure Rajkumar Vitthal among others.

Patil is the current cabinet minister for Food & Civil Supply, Customer Protection, Skill Development, Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state.

