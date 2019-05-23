New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,90,147

Female electors: 6,59,825

Male electors: 8,30,322

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Rajinder Nagar Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Karol Bagh Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Delhi Cantt Assembly segments were added from South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Karol Bagh (SC), Patel Nagar (SC), Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Greater Kailash

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP leader Jagmohan won the seat. However, he lost to senior Congress leader Ajay Maken in 2004. Maken beat BJP leader Vijay Goel in 2009 too. In 2014, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi beat AAP’s Ashish Khetan.

Demographics: Housing a number of government offices, this constituency is not dominated by any caste or community.

