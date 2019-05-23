Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:59:22 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Harkrishan Das Nijhawan 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suresh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sree Nivasan Ramamoorthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Priyanka 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Meenakashi Lekhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANAP Upendra 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLSP Nilanjan Banerjee 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Ravinder Paul Sehgal 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSMP Naveen Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABMVP Jitendra Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Umesh Chandra Gaur 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dilip Singh Kothari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kripashankar C Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
ARSP Lal Ji 0 Votes 0% Votes
RRP Virendra Singh Bharat 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSRD Rajesh Satiya 0 Votes 0% Votes
PRISM Raj Shekhar Gunti 0 Votes 0% Votes
CAP Raj Karan 0 Votes 0% Votes
JKNPP K Sreekrishna 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Sunil 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Brijesh Goyal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aashish S Saxena 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajay Kumar Lal 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABP Swadesh Kumar Ohri 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Sunil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ajay Makan 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,90,147

Female electors: 6,59,825

Male electors: 8,30,322

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Rajinder Nagar Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Karol Bagh Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Delhi Cantt Assembly segments were added from South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Karol Bagh (SC), Patel Nagar (SC), Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Greater Kailash

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP leader Jagmohan won the seat. However, he lost to senior Congress leader Ajay Maken in 2004. Maken beat BJP leader Vijay Goel in 2009 too. In 2014, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi beat AAP’s Ashish Khetan.

Demographics: Housing a number of government offices, this constituency is not dominated by any caste or community.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:59:22 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile