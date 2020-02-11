You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

New Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Feb 11, 2020 20:13:03 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2020 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAP WON Arvind Kejriwal 46,758 Votes 61.1% Votes
BJP Sunil Kumar Yadav 25,061 Votes 32.75% Votes
INC Romesh Sabharwal 3,220 Votes 4.21% Votes
RRP Ajay Tiwari 57 Votes 0.07% Votes
HAMS Aditi Sharma 22 Votes 0.03% Votes
VBP Amit Sharma 9 Votes 0.01% Votes
BSNP Ashok Agyani 37 Votes 0.05% Votes
ANP MU Dua 24 Votes 0.03% Votes
BLPGL Narender Kumar Bansal 10 Votes 0.01% Votes
RRP Pratap Chandra 15 Votes 0.02% Votes
PPID Mahender Singh 28 Votes 0.04% Votes
RPIA Meena Suryawanshi 24 Votes 0.03% Votes
VSP Professor Ramesh Narain Singh 19 Votes 0.02% Votes
BDP Rajbir 16 Votes 0.02% Votes
AJAP Shealendera Singh 99 Votes 0.13% Votes
JAVP Sampurna Nand Uniyal 202 Votes 0.26% Votes
IND Kirti Singh Panwar 21 Votes 0.03% Votes
IND Daya Shankar Agrawal 41 Votes 0.05% Votes
IND Yogender Singh 87 Votes 0.11% Votes
IND Ramesh Kumar Khatri 12 Votes 0.02% Votes
IND Rahul Kumar 25 Votes 0.03% Votes
IND Rahul Beniwal 21 Votes 0.03% Votes
IND Vikas Sharma 67 Votes 0.09% Votes
IND Shiv Kumar 9 Votes 0.01% Votes
IND Sanni Kaushik 66 Votes 0.09% Votes
IND Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala 14 Votes 0.02% Votes
IND Sandeep Srivastava 35 Votes 0.05% Votes
BSP Ram Gulam 136 Votes 0.18% Votes
See More

Delhi Assembly Election, New Delhi Assembly Election 2020 | AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal won from the New Delhi constituency with novices from the BJP and Congress struggling against the incumbent MLA. Kejriwal defeated BJP's Sunil Yadav by over 21,000 votes.

Kejriwal wass seeking re-election from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress had both nominated first-timers from the constituency.

New Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. AFP

While the BJP fielded Delhi unit Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav, the Congress fielded Romesh Sabharwal, an old partyman who is associated with the National Students Union (NSUI).

Demography: The New Delhi Assembly constituency was carved out of the Gole Market and Sarojini Nagar constituencies in 2008. The constituency, dominated by government employees, has a history of being represented by the Delhi chief minister. The constituency also has a substantial population from the trading community and pockets of lower income residential areas.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 1,37,924

Male:  76,061

Female:  61855

Transgender: 8

Voter turnout in previous election: 64.72 percent

Polling stations: 188

Major parties in the fray: BJP, AAP, Congress, BSP, RPI (A)

Results in the last three elections: In the previous two elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal  won the seat which was once considered a Congress bastion . In the 2013 elections, he defeated former chief minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit, with a considerable margin of over 25,000 votes while in 2015 he registered a victory over BJP's Nupur Sharma. In the 2008 elections, Dikshit had registered a victory over BJP's Vijay Jolly.

A host of Independent candidates, BSP's Ram Gulam and RPI(A)'s Meena Suryawanshi are also contesting the election.

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on 8 February while results will be announced on 11 February. 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly comes to an end on 22 February and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The election notification for the Delhi Assembly Election was issued on 14 January . The last date of nomination of candidates was January 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was 24 January .

The Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in February 2015 sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP had won three seats while the Congress drew a blank.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was first constituted on 7 March, 1952 under the Government of Part C States Act, 1951. The 70 constituencies are distributed across nine districts North West, North, West, Central, South West, New Delhi, South, East, North East.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 20:13:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores