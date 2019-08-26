‘Never treated me as friend, considered me enemy’: Siddaramaiah blames Kumaraswamy for demise of Congress-JD(S) coalition in state

Karnataka: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday came down heavily on JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy for treating him as an "enemy" and blamed him for the slump of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

"HD Kumaraswamy never treated me as a friend or confidant, but instead considered me as an enemy and that led to all the problems," the leader told the media persons. The war of words between the two leaders has been going on unabatedly since last month after their 14 months long turbulent coalition government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly.

Siddaramaiah had earlier held former prime minister Deve Gowda, father of HD Kumaraswamy, responsible for the collapse of the government. His rebuttal came in the light of accusations levelled by Gowda, who said that the former wanted to make BJP leader BS Yediyurappa the chief minister instead of his son Kumaraswamy, adding that the two had worked together in the past.