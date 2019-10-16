Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nevasa profile: BJP incumbent looks to fend off challenge from MNS, BSP rivals

Nevasa Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Nevasa

Constituency Number—221

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—2,62,137

Female Electors—1,24,515

Male Electors—1,37,620

Third Gender—2

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014 election, Balasaheb AD Damodar of the BJP won this seat with 84,570 votes against NCP candidate Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao, who received 79,911 votes. In 2009, Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantra of NCP netted 91,429 votes and defeated Langhe Vitthal Wakilrao of the BJP, who received 69,943 votes.

In 2019, Sachin Ramdas Gavhane of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Vishwas Poulas Vairagar of Bahujan Samaj Party will be challenging incumbent MLA Balasaheb AD Damodar of the BJP.