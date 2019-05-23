Nellore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nellore Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 39
Total electors: 1,606,126 (2014 estimates)
Female electors: 590,606
Male electors: 589,353
Reserved: No
Delimited: No.
Assembly Constituencies: Kavali, Atmakur, Kovur, Udayagiri, Kandukur, Nellore City, Nellore Rural
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Vukkala Rajeswaramma from TDP won the election. In 2004 Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, who was a Congress candidate in 2009, was elected MP. He moved to YSRC in 2012 and managed to win again in the re-election. He was elected MP again in 2014 and held office until June 2018.
Demographics: Nellore city has a population of 499,576. It also has a 12,000-acre Special Economic Zone. The constituency is a YSRC stronghold.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:08:27 IST