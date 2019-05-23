Nellore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nellore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 1,606,126 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 590,606

Male electors: 589,353

Reserved: No

Delimited: No.

Assembly Constituencies: Kavali, Atmakur, Kovur, Udayagiri, Kandukur, Nellore City, Nellore Rural

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Vukkala Rajeswaramma from TDP won the election. In 2004 Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, who was a Congress candidate in 2009, was elected MP. He moved to YSRC in 2012 and managed to win again in the re-election. He was elected MP again in 2014 and held office until June 2018.

Demographics: Nellore city has a population of 499,576. It also has a 12,000-acre Special Economic Zone. The constituency is a YSRC stronghold.

