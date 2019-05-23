Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Nellore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:08:27 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Beeda Masthan Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Chinni Venkateswarlu 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Shaik Mahaboob Basha (Mabu) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Narsapuram Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kankanala Penchala Naidu 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Chevuru Devakumar Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(M) Chandra Rajagopal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Meda Malla Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Butti Nagaraju 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sukapalli Naveen 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. S. Suresh Babu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Adala Prabhakar Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Nellore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 1,606,126 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 590,606

Male electors: 589,353

Reserved: No

Delimited: No.

Assembly Constituencies: Kavali, Atmakur, Kovur, Udayagiri, Kandukur, Nellore City, Nellore Rural

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Vukkala Rajeswaramma from TDP won the election. In 2004 Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, who was a Congress candidate in 2009, was elected MP. He moved to YSRC in 2012 and managed to win again in the re-election. He was elected MP again in 2014 and held office until June 2018.

Demographics: Nellore city has a population of 499,576. It also has a 12,000-acre Special Economic Zone. The constituency is a YSRC stronghold.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:08:27 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile