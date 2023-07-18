'Neither with Opposition nor with BJP': J&K's Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir’s Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that his party does not align with the ruling BJP or the Opposition ahead of the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru today.

Bukhari instead emphasised that Apni Party is committed to New Delhi and the interest of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are with New Delhi. We are neither with BJP nor with the opposition. We are neither with those parties who have gone to Bengaluru nor with the other (BJP-led NDA),” he said.

He added, “As far as the Apni Party is concerned, we stand with Delhi. Tomorrow, you can also presume that we can be with the party that rules in Delhi. However, there is the least possibility of that party (Congress coming to power at the Centre).”

Leaders of as many as 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting in Bengaluru today to challenge the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This is the second such meeting by the Opposition parties. The first one was held in Patna.

What’s on the agenda?

Today’s meeting in Bengaluru is crucial for the Opposition as leaders will most likely give a name to the anti-BJP alliance, a common agenda and a campaign programme.

They will also chart out a roadmap to beat BJP in the upcoming polls.

“Like-minded opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.