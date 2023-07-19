'NDA will emerge victorious in 2024,' says AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami

The general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which it is a part of, will emerge victorious in the upcoming 2024 elections bagging the majority of seats.

On Wednesday Palaniswami told reporters in New Delhi that despite factors like price rise, India was able to witness growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Several economies in the world faced challenges. However, in India, it was not the case as challenges were tackled well by the NDA. Across the world, the nation’s reputation has grown under Modi’s leadership,” he said.

When asked if BJP’s partners would stick with the alliance till the end of the poll, Palaniswami said, “There is no scope for the question.”

“Notwithstanding small or big party, all the outfits are given due respect in the NDA, which reflected in the July 18 meet and the alliance functioned based on unanimous views,” he added.

As regards Tamil Nadu, he hinted that his party is the NDA’s key force. The AIADMK is the principal opposition party and has 1.72 crore members, he said.

From the times of party founder M G Ramachandran and later during the tenure of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK had struck alliances with like-minded parties and had won elections, he said.

With inputs from agencies