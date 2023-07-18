NDA vs Opposition: Know the full list of alliance partners
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are meeting in New Delhi, while Opposition parties are holding talks in Bengaluru
Leaders of 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are meeting in New Delhi, while 26 Opposition parties are holding talks in Bengaluru to chalk out strategy for the keenly watched 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The NDA meeting in the national capital is expected to see a massive strength of its alliance, with BJP chief JP Nadda asserting that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the meet that will be attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Notably, BJP-led NDA’s meet is the first such meeting during the second term of the Modi government.
Full list of NDA parties attending meetings in Delhi today
1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)
3. Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar camp)
4. Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras led)
5. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
6. Apna Dal (Soneylal)
7. National People’s Party
8. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
9. All Jharkhand Students Union
1O. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
11. Mizo National Front
12. Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura
13. Naga People’s Front, Nagaland
14. Republican Party of India (Athawale)
15. Asom Gana Parishad
16. Pattali Makkal Katchi
17. Tamil Maanila Congress
18. United People’s Party Liberal
19. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party
20. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)
21. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
22. Jannayak Janta Party
23. Prahar Janshakti Party
24. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
25. Jan Surajya Shakti Party
26. Kuki People’s Alliance
27. United Democratic Party (Meghalaya)
28. Hill State People’s Democratic Party
29. Nishad Party
30. All India N.R. Congress
31. HAM
32. Jana Sena party
33. Haryana Lokhit Party
34. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
35. Kerala Kamaraj Congress
36. Puthiya Tamilagam
37. Lok Jan Shakti party (Ram Vilas Paswan)
38. Gorkha National Liberation Front
List of parties attending Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru
1. Congress
2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
5. Janata Dal (United)
6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharad Pawar faction
9. Shiv Sena (UBT)
10. Samajwadi Party (SP)
11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)
14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)
16. Communist Party of India (CPI)
17. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation
18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
19. All India Forward Bloc
20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
21. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
22. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
25. Kerala Congress (M)
26. Kerala Congress (Joseph)
With inputs from agencies