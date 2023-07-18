NDA vs Opposition: Know the full list of alliance partners

Leaders of 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are meeting in New Delhi, while 26 Opposition parties are holding talks in Bengaluru to chalk out strategy for the keenly watched 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA meeting in the national capital is expected to see a massive strength of its alliance, with BJP chief JP Nadda asserting that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the meet that will be attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, BJP-led NDA’s meet is the first such meeting during the second term of the Modi government.

Full list of NDA parties attending meetings in Delhi today

1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

3. Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar camp)

4. Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras led)

5. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

6. Apna Dal (Soneylal)

7. National People’s Party

8. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

9. All Jharkhand Students Union

1O. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

11. Mizo National Front

12. Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura

13. Naga People’s Front, Nagaland

14. Republican Party of India (Athawale)

15. Asom Gana Parishad

16. Pattali Makkal Katchi

17. Tamil Maanila Congress

18. United People’s Party Liberal

19. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

20. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

21. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

22. Jannayak Janta Party

23. Prahar Janshakti Party

24. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

25. Jan Surajya Shakti Party

26. Kuki People’s Alliance

27. United Democratic Party (Meghalaya)

28. Hill State People’s Democratic Party

29. Nishad Party

30. All India N.R. Congress

31. HAM

32. Jana Sena party

33. Haryana Lokhit Party

34. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena

35. Kerala Kamaraj Congress

36. Puthiya Tamilagam

37. Lok Jan Shakti party (Ram Vilas Paswan)

38. Gorkha National Liberation Front

List of parties attending Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru

1. Congress

2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

5. Janata Dal (United)

6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharad Pawar faction

9. Shiv Sena (UBT)

10. Samajwadi Party (SP)

11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)

14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)

16. Communist Party of India (CPI)

17. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation

18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

19. All India Forward Bloc

20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

21. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

22. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)

23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)

24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

25. Kerala Congress (M)

26. Kerala Congress (Joseph)

With inputs from agencies