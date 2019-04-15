NCW calls Azam Khan's 'khaki underwear' jibe on Jaya Prada 'extremely disgraceful', issues show cause notice to him

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday strongly condemned the extremely derogatory remarks made by SP leader Azam Khan against actor-turned politician Jaya Prada and issued a show cause notice to him.

Citing news reports, the NCW said the alleged remarks made by him were "offensive, unethical and show disrespect towards dignity of women".

"The Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging comment on the matter. You are required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter," NCW Under Secretary Barnali Shome said in the notice.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday termed Khan's below-the-belt remarks against the actor as "extremely disgraceful".

Reacting to Khan's alleged remarks, she tweeted that the NCW would also be requesting the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.

Sharma took cognisance of another tweet by an user, who had uploaded a video of the SP leader's purported jibe.

The video of Khan making the "abusive" remarks was doing rounds on various social media platforms.

The tweet, which the NCW chairperson took note of quoted Khan as saying, "Jaya Prada ke neeche ka underwear Khaki rang ka hai."

Khan allegedly made the remarks while addressing a poll campaign rally at Rampur, which goes to polls on 23 April along with a total of 115 constituencies across 15 states in the third phase of the elections.

