NCP workers throw crabs outside Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant's house after he blames them for Ratnagiri dam breach

Pune: Workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Tuesday threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant to protest his claim that the crustaceans caused a dam breach in coastal Ratnagiri. Sawant drew much flak and ridicule when he claimed last week that crabs hollowed out the wall of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, causing the breach which claimed at least 15 lives.

NCP workers led by Rupali Chakankar reached the residence of Sawant, the minister for water conservation in Pune and threw live crabs on the porch. Earlier, NCP workers in Thane and Kolhapur had approached police seeking that a `case' for murder be registered against crabs for causing the breach, following Sawant's statement in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The dam, located near Chiplun, 250 km from Mumbai, breached on the night of 2 July.

